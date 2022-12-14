WEDNESDAY, DEC. 14
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. The Joseph Charter School band will entertain.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
LIVING WELL: 5-6:30 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Ten-week health and wellness program taught by Dr. Emily Sheahan; $99 refundable registration fee. Call 541-426-7998 to register.
CRIBBAGE TOURNAMENT: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Terminal Gravity, 803 School St., Enterprise. Sign-up information on the Facebook page.
THURSDAY, DEC. 15
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 p.m. Hearts for Health conference room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
YOGA FOR HOLIDAY STRESS: 5:30-6:45 p.m. Six-week series with Esther Petrocine at 102 E. Wallowa Ave. in Joseph. Call to save your spot: 541-203-3634.
FRIDAY, DEC. 16
FAIR LIGHTS: 5-8 p.m. Wallowa County Fairgrounds, 668 NW First St., Enterprise. Drive-through holiday light display. Opening night also serves as a food drive; bring nonperishable food items to donate to local food banks.
SATURDAY, DEC. 17
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
MUSIC NIGHT AT THE HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE: 3 p.m. at the Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Free. The event features local musicians, and members of the public are invited to participate.
BOOK READING WITH KATHY HUNTER: 4-6 p.m., The Bookloft, 107 E. Main St., Enterprise. Local children’s author Hunter will read from her new book, “Grotski and the Magic Wheat.” Refreshments.
THIRD-ANNUAL LIVE NATIVITY: 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. next to Wallowa Valley Eye Care at 519 W. North St. in Enterprise. Put on by the Enterprise Seventh-day Adventist Church. Cookies and hot chocolate will be available and once again there will be a donation jar with proceeds going to Community Connection to help locals in need of help with heating their homes.
FAIR LIGHTS: 5-8 p.m. Wallowa County Fairgrounds, 668 NW First St., Enterprise. Drive-through holiday light display.
WALLOWA VALLEY CHORALE FALL CONCERT: 5 p.m., Enterprise Christian Church, 85035 Highway 82, southeast of Enterprise. Admission is free or by donation.
CHRISTMAS CONCERT WITH CALICO BONES AND THE LINDSEYS: 6-8 p.m., Wallowa Lake Lodge, 60060 Wallowa Lake Highway, Joseph. $10 suggested donation at the door.
SUNDAY, DEC. 18
HOLIDAY CONCERT: 2 p.m. at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph, featuring a variety of artists. Donation of $10 suggested.
NORTH END CHILI FEED AND DESSERT AUCTION: 2-5 p.m., North End Grange 820, 81029 Flora Lane, Flora.
THIRD ANNUAL LIVE NATIVITY: 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. next to Wallowa Valley Eye Care at 519 W. North St. in Enterprise. Put on by the Enterprise Seventh-day Adventist Church. Cookies and hot chocolate will be available and once again there will be a donation jar with proceeds going to Community Connection to help locals in need of help with heating their homes.
FAIR LIGHTS: 5-8 p.m. Wallowa County Fairgrounds, 668 NW First St., Enterprise. Drive-through holiday light display.
MONDAY, DEC. 19
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m., Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Free. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
FAIR LIGHTS: 5-8 p.m. Wallowa County Fairgrounds, 668 NW First St., Enterprise. Drive-through holiday light display.
TUESDAY, DEC. 20
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 p.m. Hearts for Health conference room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
WALLOWA CITY COUNCIL: 6 p.m., City Hall.
FAIR LIGHTS: 5-8 p.m. Wallowa County Fairgrounds, 668 NW First St., Enterprise. Drive-through holiday light display.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 21
WALLOWA COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS: 9 a.m., Thornton Conference Room, Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St., Enterprise.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. The Joseph Charter School band will entertain.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
TRIVIA NIGHT AT TERMINAL GRAVITY: 6-8 p.m. Prove your knowledge and win prizes at the brewpub, 803 School St., Enterprise. Sign-ups are first-come, first-serve on the Facebook page. Every other Wednesday.
FAIR LIGHTS: 5-8 p.m. Wallowa County Fairgrounds, 668 NW First St., Enterprise. Drive-through holiday light display.
LIVING WELL: 5-6:30 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Ten-week health and wellness program taught by Dr. Emily Sheahan; $99 refundable registration fee. Call 541-426-7998 to register.
THURSDAY, DEC. 22
FAIR LIGHTS: 5-8 p.m. Wallowa County Fairgrounds, 668 NW First St., Enterprise. Drive-through holiday light display.
FRIDAY, DEC. 23
FAIR LIGHTS: 5-8 p.m. Wallowa County Fairgrounds, 668 NW First St., Enterprise. Drive-through holiday light display.
STUBBORN MULE CUSTOMER APPRECIATION PARTY, 8 p.m.-midnight, Stubborn Mule, 104 S. Main St., Joseph. Featuring the band Country Moonshine.
SATURDAY, DEC. 24
FAIR LIGHTS: 5-8 p.m. Wallowa County Fairgrounds, 668 NW First St., Enterprise. Drive-through holiday light display.
SUNDAY, DEC. 25
FREE CHRISTMAS DINNER: Noon, Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Sponsored by the Grange.
FAIR LIGHTS: 5-8 p.m. Wallowa County Fairgrounds, 668 NW First St., Enterprise. Drive-through holiday light display.
MONDAY, DEC. 26
FAIR LIGHTS: 5-8 p.m. Wallowa County Fairgrounds, 668 NW First St., Enterprise. Drive-through holiday light display. Last night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.