WEDNESDAY, DEC. 21
WALLOWA COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS: 9 a.m., Thornton Conference Room, Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St., Enterprise.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: No meeting this week.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
LIVING WELL: 5-6:30 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Ten-week health and wellness program taught by Dr. Emily Sheahan; $99 refundable registration fee. Call 541-426-7998 to register.
FAIR LIGHTS: 5-8 p.m. Wallowa County Fairgrounds, 668 NW First St., Enterprise. Drive-through holiday light display.
SINGER-SONGWRITER MEREDITH LANE: 5:30-8 p.m., M. Crow, 133 Highway 82, Lostine.
THURSDAY, DEC. 22
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 p.m. Hearts for Health conference room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
WALLOWA MEMORIAL HOSPITAL AUXILIARY ANNUAL CHRISTMAS BAKE SALE: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. in the lobby of Wallowa Memorial Hospital lobby, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise.
FAIR LIGHTS: 5-8 p.m. Wallowa County Fairgrounds, 668 NW First St., Enterprise. Drive-through holiday light display.
FRIDAY, DEC. 23
FAIR LIGHTS: 5-8 p.m. Wallowa County Fairgrounds, 668 NW First St., Enterprise. Drive-through holiday light display.
STUBBORN MULE CUSTOMER APPRECIATION PARTY, 8 p.m.- midnight, Stubborn Mule, 104 S. Main St., Joseph. Featuring the band Country Moonshine.
SATURDAY, DEC. 24
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
FAIR LIGHTS: 5-8 p.m. Wallowa County Fairgrounds, 668 NW First St., Enterprise. Drive-through holiday light display.
SUNDAY, DEC. 25
COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS DINNER: 3-5 p.m., Joseph Community Center, 102 E. First St., Joseph. Call 541-215-3295 to volunteer or for information.
FAIR LIGHTS: 5-8 p.m. Wallowa County Fairgrounds, 668 NW First St., Enterprise. Drive-through holiday light display.
MONDAY, DEC. 26
FAIR LIGHTS: 5-8 p.m. Wallowa County Fairgrounds, 668 NW First St., Enterprise. Drive-through holiday light display. Last night.
TUESDAY, DEC. 27
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 p.m. Hearts for Health conference room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 28
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. No meeting this week.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
LIVING WELL: 5-6:30 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Ten-week health and wellness program taught by Dr. Emily Sheahan; $99 refundable registration fee. Call 541-426-7998 to register.
FRIDAY, DEC. 30
TERMINAL GRAVITY OPEN MIC NIGHT: 6-9 p.m., 803 School St., Enterprise. Open Mic Night returns after a three-year COVID hiatus. Sign-ups begin at 5:45 p.m.
SATURDAY, DEC. 31
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
STUBBORN MULE NEW YEAR’S EVE MASQUERADE PARTY: 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Stubborn Mule, 104 S. Main St., Joseph. DJ Mase will be featured.
