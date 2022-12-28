WEDNESDAY, DEC. 28
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. No meeting this week.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
LIVING WELL: 5-6:30 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Ten-week health and wellness program taught by Dr. Emily Sheahan; $99 refundable registration fee. Call 541-426-7998 to register.
THURSDAY, DEC. 29
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 p.m. Hearts for Health conference room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
FRIDAY, DEC. 30
AMERICAN LEGION HIGH SCHOOL ORATORICAL SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM: 3 p.m., St. Katherine of Sienna Catholic Church, 301 E. Garfield St., Enterprise. High school students will speak about the U.S. Constitution. Sponsored by American Legion Kruse Post 72 in Wallowa.
TERMINAL GRAVITY OPEN MIC NIGHT: 6-9 p.m., 803 School St., Enterprise. Open Mic Night returns after a three-year COVID hiatus. Sign-ups begin at 5:45 p.m.
SATURDAY, DEC. 31
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
STUBBORN MULE NEW YEAR’S EVE MASQUERADE PARTY: 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Stubborn Mule, 104 S. Main St., Joseph. DJ Mase will be featured.
SUNDAY, JAN. 1
POLAR PLUNGE: 10 a.m., north end of Wallowa Lake. Wash away the old year and kick off 2023 in brisk fashion.
MONDAY, JAN. 2
RESTORATIVE YOGA: 5:30- 7 p.m., 102 E. Wallowa Ave., Joseph. Call 541-203-3634 for information.
TUESDAY, JAN. 3
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 p.m. Hearts for Health conference room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
LIVING WELL: 5-6:30 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Ten-week health and wellness program taught by Dr. Emily Sheahan; $99 refundable registration fee. Call 541-426-7998 to register.
ART TALK: A GATHERING OF MULTIPLE DISCIPLINES: 5:30-7 p.m., Josephy Center for Arts & Culture 403 N Main St., Joseph. A monthly interdisciplinary art talk, open to artists of all disciplines, beginners to seasoned artists. Meets every first Wednesday of the month. Topics of discussions are varied.
THURSDAY, JAN. 5
ZUMBA: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 102 E. Wallowa Ave., Joseph. $48 fee for January sessions. Call or text 541-203-3634 for information.
FRIDAY, JAN. 6
