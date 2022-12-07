WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7
WALLOWA COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS: 9 a.m., Thornton Conference Room, Wallowa County Courthouse, Enterprise.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 105 NW First St., Enterprise. The speaker is Eastern Oregon University football coach Tim Camp.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
LIVING WELL: 5-6:30 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Ten-week health and wellness program taught by Dr. Emily Sheahan; $99 refundable registration fee. Call 541-426-7998 to register.
TRIVIA NIGHT AT TERMINAL GRAVITY: 6-8 p.m. Prove your knowledge and win prizes at the brewpub, 803 School St., Enterprise. Sign ups are first-come, first-serve on the Facebook page. Every other Wednesday.
THURSDAY, DEC. 8
HOLIDAY SOUP AND PIE LUNCHEON: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Enterprise Community Congregational Church, 301 NE First St., Enterprise, in the upstairs fellowship hall. The Wallowa County Chorale performs at noon. Admission is $10.
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 p.m. Hearts for Health conference room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
WALLOWA COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE BUSINESS AFTER-HOURS: 4-6 p.m., at Fishtrap, 107 W. Main St., Enterprise. Fishtrap connects local and regional writers with lovers of literature through a variety of programs. Free.
YOGA FOR HOLIDAY STRESS: 5:30-6:45 p.m. Six-week series with Esther Petrocine at 102 E. Wallowa Ave. in Joseph. Call to save your spot: 541-203-3634.
FRIDAY, DEC. 9
ROTARY POTATO PICKUP: Noon to 2 p.m. Pick up orders of Rotary scholarship drive organic potatoes and carrots at the Enterprise Oddfellows Hall, 105 NE First St. For special arrangements, call 541-398-8033.
SATURDAY, DEC. 10
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
ROTARY POTATO PICKUP: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Pick up orders of Rotary scholarship drive organic potatoes and carrots at the Enterprise Oddfellows Hall, 105 NE First St. For special arrangements, call 541-398-8033.
FERGI SKI SWAP: 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., Athletic Center, 511 W. Park St. Free admission. Ferguson Ridge Ski Area gets 50% of proceeds. Gear drop-off, 8:30-10 a.m.
ENTERPRISE WINTERFEST AND PARADE: 2-8 p.m., Santa Central in downtown Enterprise. Santa arrives at 2 p.m. Lighted parade follows at 5:30 p.m. Free.
KIDS MOVIE NIGHT-ADULT NIGHT OUT: 6:30-9 p.m., 119 E. Main St., Enterprise. Fundraiser for the Wallowa County Humane Society. “Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” will be shown. $5 donation suggested. Popcorn and punch will be served. RSVP: 503-621-7352.
BOOK READING AND SIGNING: 4-6 p.m.: Rita Ehrler and Ellen Morris Bishop, authors of “Stories of Wallowa Lake: A History of the Lake and Its Communities,” will read from the book and sign copies. The Bookloft, 107 E. Main St., Enterprise.
TUNESMITH NIGHT: 7-10 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 105 NE First St., Enterprise. Performances by singer-songwriters David Henry, Steve Hines and Kay Miracle. $10 admission.
GAIL’S HOLIDAY EVENING: Wallowa Lake Lodge, 60060 Wallowa Lake Highway, Joseph. Doors open at 5 p.m., with caroling to follow at 5:30 p.m. and dinner afterward. The event honors the late Gail Swart, a beloved teacher and 67-year member of P.E.O. The event is sold out, but raffle tickets for gift baskets and other prizes still are for sale at The Bookloft and Joseph Hardware. Proceeds fund scholarships for women.
SUNDAY, DEC. 11
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Joseph Community Events Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
MONDAY, DEC. 12
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Free. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
ENTERPRISE CITY COUNCIL: Work session 6 p.m., regular meeting 6:30 p.m., City Hall.
TUESDAY, DEC. 13
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 p.m. Hearts for Health conference room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
DANCE CLUB: 7 p.m., Odd Fellows Hall, 105 NE First St., Enterprise. A casual evening of two-stepping, swing, cha-cha or whatever. Beginners welcome. Leather shoes recommended. Information: 503-539-2390.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 14
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
LIVING WELL: 5-6:30 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Ten-week health and wellness program taught by Dr. Emily Sheahan; $99 refundable registration fee. Call 541-426-7998 to register.
THURSDAY, DEC. 15
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 p.m. Hearts for Health conference room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
YOGA FOR HOLIDAY STRESS: 5:30-6:45 p.m. Six-week series with Esther Petrocine at 102 E. Wallowa Ave. in Joseph. Call to save your spot: 541-203-3634.
FRIDAY, DEC. 16
FAIR LIGHTS: 5-8 p.m. Wallowa County Fairgrounds, 668 NW First St., Enterprise. Drive-through holiday light display. Opening night also serves as a food drive; bring nonperishable food items to donate to local food banks.
SATURDAY, DEC. 17
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
THIRD-ANNUAL LIVE NATIVITY: 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. next to Wallowa Valley Eye Care at 519 W. North St. in Enterprise. Put on by the Enterprise Seventh-day Adventist Church. Cookies and hot chocolate will be available and there will be a donation jar with proceeds going to Community Connection to help locals in need of help with heating their homes.
FAIR LIGHTS: 5-8 p.m. Wallowa County Fairgrounds, 668 NW First St., Enterprise. Drive-through holiday light display.
WALLOWA VALLEY CHORALE FALL CONCERT: 5 p.m., Enterprise Christian Church, 85035 Highway 82, southeast of Enterprise. Admission is free or by donation.
SUNDAY, DEC. 18
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Joseph Community Events Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
THIRD-ANNUAL LIVE NATIVITY: 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. next to Wallowa Valley Eye Care at 519 W. North St. in Enterprise. Put on by the Enterprise Seventh-day Adventist Church. Cookies and hot chocolate will be available and there will be a donation jar with proceeds going to Community Connection to help locals in need of help with heating their homes.
FAIR LIGHTS: 5-8 p.m. Wallowa County Fairgrounds, 668 NW First St., Enterprise. Drive-through holiday light display.
MONDAY, DEC. 19
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Free. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
FAIR LIGHTS: 5-8 p.m. Wallowa County Fairgrounds, 668 NW First St., Enterprise. Drive-through holiday light display.
TUESDAY, DEC. 20
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 p.m. Hearts for Health conference room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
WALLOWA CITY COUNCIL: 6 p.m., City Hall.
FAIR LIGHTS: 5-8 p.m. Wallowa County Fairgrounds, 668 NW First St., Enterprise. Drive-through holiday light display.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 21
WALLOWA COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS: 9 a.m., Thornton Conference Room, Wallowa County Courthouse, Enterprise.
TRIVIA NIGHT AT TERMINAL GRAVITY: 6-8 p.m. Prove your knowledge and win prizes at the brewpub, 803 School St., Enterprise. Sign-ups are first-come, first-serve on the Facebook page. Every other Wednesday.
FAIR LIGHTS: 5-8 p.m. Wallowa County Fairgrounds, 668 NW First St., Enterprise. Drive-through holiday light display.
THURSDAY, DEC. 22
FAIR LIGHTS: 5-8 p.m. Wallowa County Fairgrounds, 668 NW First St., Enterprise. Drive-through holiday light display.
FRIDAY, DEC. 23
FAIR LIGHTS: 5-8 p.m. Wallowa County Fairgrounds, 668 NW First St., Enterprise. Drive-through holiday light display.
SATURDAY, DEC. 24
FAIR LIGHTS: 5-8 p.m. Wallowa County Fairgrounds, 668 NW First St., Enterprise. Drive-through holiday light display.
SUNDAY, DEC. 25
FAIR LIGHTS: 5-8 p.m. Wallowa County Fairgrounds, 668 NW First St., Enterprise. Drive-through holiday light display.
MONDAY, DEC. 26
FAIR LIGHTS: 5-8 p.m. Wallowa County Fairgrounds, 668 NW First St., Enterprise. Drive-through holiday light display. Last night.
Email calendar entries to editor@wallowa.com.
