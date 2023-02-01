PLAN AHEAD
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE 100 YEAR ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION is coming up on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. The deadline to RSVP for the banquet is Feb. 5. Call 541-398-1266 to RSVP.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 1
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
VIRTUAL COVID SUPPORT GROUP: 1-2 p.m. The Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness is offering free online classes for people experiencing long-term COVID symptoms. Contact 541-426-4524 or visit www.wvcenterforwellness.org/events. Meets weekly for six weeks.
TACO NIGHT: 5 -7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10. First and third Wednesday of the month.
ART TALK: A GATHERING OF MULTIPLE DISCIPLINES: 5:30-7 p.m., Josephy Center for Arts & Culture 403 N Main St., Joseph. A monthly interdisciplinary art talk, open to artists of all disciplines, beginners to seasoned artists. Meets every first Wednesday of the month. Topics of discussions are varied.
LIVING WELL DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY RECOVERY: 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays through March 1. Classes are taught by Dr. Emily Sheahan. Wallowa Memorial Hospital Conference Room, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Call: 541-426-7998.
TRIVIA NIGHT AT TERMINAL GRAVITY: 6-8 p.m. Prove your knowledge and win prizes at the brewpub, 803 School St., Enterprise. Sign-ups are first-come, first-serve on the Facebook page. Every other Wednesday.
THURSDAY, FEB. 2
WALLOWA COUNTY FAIR BOARD GROUNDHOG DAY DINNER: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Cloverleaf Hall, 668 NW First St., Enterprise. Pancake and sausage dinner at 5:30, with bingo at 6:30. Dessert auction. Adults $10; children 10 and under, $5. Information: 541-426-4097.
FRIDAY, FEB. 3
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE 12th ANNUAL SWEETHEART INDOOR YARD SALE: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Household collectibles, dog supplies, handcrafted items and more. Breakfast, 9-11:30 a.m., includes meat, eggs, pancakes, orange juice, coffee. Lunch includes hamburgers, soup, pies. Contact: Barbara McCormack, 541-605-8233.
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 11 a.m.-noon. RSVP by calling 541-426-4524. Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Free.
FISHTRAP FIRESIDE: 7 p.m., 107 W. Main St., Enterprise. Three local writers, Matt Kurtz, Robin Pace and Evelyn Swart will read. Free.
YOUR STRANGE COMPANIONS: 7-9 p.m., Lostine Tavern, 125 Oregon Highway 82, Lostine. The country-rockabilly-swing band will perform.
SATURDAY, FEB. 4
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE 12th ANNUAL SWEETHEART INDOOR YARD SALE: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Household collectibles, dog supplies, handcrafted items and more. Breakfast, 9-11:30 a.m., includes meat, eggs, pancakes, orange juice, coffee. Lunch includes hamburgers, soup, pies. Contact: Barbara McCormack, 541-605-8233.
BOOK READING AND SIGNING: 4-6 p.m. Bookloft, 107 E. Main St., Enterprise. Author Al Bell, aka Shade Owens, will talk about writing his first novel; music from Jezebel’s Mother. Free.
SUNDAY, FEB. 5
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Joseph Community Events Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
MONDAY, FEB. 6
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
RESTORATIVE YOGA: 5:30-7 p.m. 102 E. Wallowa Ave., Joseph. Call 541-203-3634 for information.
TUESDAY, FEB. 7
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
JOSEPHY CENTER BROWN BAG: Noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Dick Burch will discuss Project Heartbeat, his effort to place AED devices — automated external defibrillators — in Wallowa County schools and businesses. The presentation, “AEDs and Heart Attacks are in the News,” is free and open to the public and will be stremed on the Josephy Center’s YouTube channel.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 8
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
VIRTUAL COVID SUPPORT GROUP: 1-2 p.m. The Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness is offering free online classes for people experiencing long-term COVID symptoms. Contact 541-426-4524 or visit www.wvcenterforwellness.org/events. Meets weekly for six weeks.
CRIBBAGE TOURNAMENT: 5:30 p.m., Terminal Gravity, 803 SE School St., Enterprise. Sign up on Terminal Gravity’s Facebook page. Held every other Wednesday.
LIVING WELL DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY RECOVERY: 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays through March 1. Classes are taught by Dr. Emily Sheahan. Wallowa Memorial Hospital Conference Room, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Call: 541-426-7998.
THURSDAY, FEB. 9
WORK PARTY AT THE FLORA SCHOOL, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Flora School, 80874, Flora. Contact: Vanessa Thew Thompson, 541-828-7010.
SUPER BOWL MEETS VALENTINE’S DAY GIFT & BAKE SALE: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Lobby of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Presents for your valentine plus snacks for the big game.
WALLOWA MOUNTAIN QUILTERS GUILD: 6 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. Visitors and new members welcome. Meets the second Thursday of the month.
FRIDAY, FEB. 10
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 11 a.m.-noon. RSVP by calling 541-426-4524. Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Free.
KIDS MOVIE NIGHT … PARENTS NIGHT OUT: 6:30-9 p.m. 119 E. Main St., Enterprise. The featured movie is “The Lion King.” Popcorn and punch served. Donations to the Wallowa County Humane Society are welcome. Cats are on the premises. RSVP: 503-621-7352.
SATURDAY, FEB. 11
ALL YOU CAN EAT BREAKFAST AND BAZAAR: 7-11 a.m., Hurricane Creek Grange, at the intersection of Hurricane Creek Road and Airport Lane. Pancakes, breakfast meat, eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. Requested donation: $10. Held the second Saturday of each month.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
PARTY LIKE ITS 1923 SPEAKEASY: 5 p.m. Wallowa Lake Lodge Centennial Year Dinner, 60060 Wallowa Lake Highway, Joseph. Tickets $50 (include drink ticket); supply is limited. Contact: 541-432-9821 Costumes encouraged.
TUNESMITH NIGHT: 7-10 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 105 NE First St., Enterprise. Singer-songwriters Leroy Haney, Russell James, and Travis Ward perform in a round-robin format. Admission is $10. No food or drink service provided; bring your own. Contact Janice Carper, 541-426-3390.
SUNDAY, FEB. 12
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Joseph Community Events Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
MONDAY, FEB. 13
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
RESTORATIVE YOGA: 5:30-7 p.m. 102 E. Wallowa Ave., Joseph. Call 541-203-3634 for information.
TUESDAY, FEB. 14
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Susan and Craig Pesti-Strobel will talk about Hungary, which Craig has visited often and where Susan was born and educated.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
VIRTUAL COVID SUPPORT GROUP: 1-2 p.m. The Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness is offering free online classes for people experiencing long-term COVID symptoms. Contact 541-426-4524 or visit www.wvcenterforwellness.org/events. Meets weekly for six weeks.
ABSTRACT PAINTING & SIPPING WINE: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Every third Wednesday of the month. For more information call 541-432-0505.
TACO NIGHT: 5 -7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10. First and third Wednesday of the month.
LIVING WELL DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY RECOVERY: 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays through March 1. Classes are taught by Dr. Emily Sheahan. Wallowa Memorial Hospital Conference Room, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Call: 541-426-7998.
TRIVIA NIGHT AT TERMINAL GRAVITY: 6-8 p.m. Prove your knowledge and win prizes at the brewpub, 803 School St., Enterprise. Sign-ups are first-come, first-serve on the Facebook page. Every other Wednesday.
THURSDAY, FEB. 16
RED HATS: 11:30 a.m. Cloud 9 Bakery & Deli, 105 SE First St., Enterprise. Anyone over 50 is invited. Meets third Thursday of the month.
FRIDAY, FEB. 17
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 11 a.m.-noon. RSVP by calling 541-426-4524. Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Free.
SATURDAY, FEB. 18
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE 100 YEAR ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION: 4 p.m., Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. RSVP for the banquet by calling 541-398-1266 by Feb. 5.
SUNDAY, FEB. 19
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Joseph Community Events Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
MONDAY, FEB. 20
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
RESTORATIVE YOGA: 5:30-7 p.m. 102 E. Wallowa Ave., Joseph. Call 541-203-3634 for information.
TUESDAY, FEB. 21
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital conference room. Support, share resources, celebrate milestones and listen to speakers talk about topics relating to mastectomies and breast cancer. Everyone is welcome. Virtual link available. Registration required: Call 541-426-7919. Meets every third Tuesday of the month.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
VIRTUAL COVID SUPPORT GROUP: 1-2 p.m. The Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness is offering free online classes for people experiencing long-term COVID symptoms. Contact 541-426-4524 or visit www.wvcenterforwellness.org/events. Meets weekly for six weeks.
LIVING WELL DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY RECOVERY: 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays through March 1. Classes are taught by Dr. Emily Sheahan. Wallowa Memorial Hospital Conference Room, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Call: 541-426-7998.
CRIBBAGE TOURNAMENT: 5:30 p.m., Terminal Gravity, 803 SE School St., Enterprise. Sign up on Terminal Gravity’s Facebook page. Held every other Wednesday.
THURSDAY, FEB. 23
FRIDAY, FEB. 24
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 11 a.m.-noon. RSVP by calling 541-426-4524. Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Free.
TERMINAL GRAVITY OPEN MIC NIGHT: 6-9 p.m., 803 School St., Enterprise. Sign-ups begin at 5:45 p.m. Held the last Friday of the month.
SATURDAY, FEB. 25
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, FEB. 26
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Joseph Community Events Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
MONDAY, FEB. 27
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
RESTORATIVE YOGA: 5:30-7 p.m. 102 E. Wallowa Ave., Joseph. Call 541-203-3634 for information.
TUESDAY, FEB. 28
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
VIRTUAL COVID SUPPORT GROUP: 1-2 p.m. The Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness is offering free online classes for people experiencing long-term COVID symptoms. Contact 541-426-4524 or visit www.wvcenterforwellness.org/events. Meets weekly for six weeks. (Last class: March 8.)
TACO NIGHT: 5 -7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10. First and third Wednesday of the month.
LIVING WELL DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY RECOVERY: 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays through March 1. Classes are taught by Dr. Emily Sheahan. Wallowa Memorial Hospital Conference Room, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Call: 541-426-7998.
ART TALK: A GATHERING OF MULTIPLE DISCIPLINES: 5:30-7 p.m., Josephy Center for Arts & Culture 403 N Main St., Joseph. A monthly interdisciplinary art talk, open to artists of all disciplines, beginners to seasoned artists. Meets every first Wednesday of the month. Topics of discussions are varied.
TRIVIA NIGHT AT TERMINAL GRAVITY: 6-8 p.m. Prove your knowledge and win prizes at the brewpub, 803 School St., Enterprise. Sign-ups are first-come, first-serve on the Facebook page. Every other Wednesday.
THURSDAY, MARCH 2
FRIDAY, MARCH 3
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 11 a.m.-noon. RSVP by calling 541-426-4524. Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Free. (Last class.)
SATURDAY, MARCH 4
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, MARCH 5
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Joseph Community Events Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
MONDAY, MARCH 6
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
RESTORATIVE YOGA: 5:30-7 p.m. 102 E. Wallowa Ave., Joseph. Call 541-203-3634 for information.
TUESDAY, MARCH 7
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will hosts a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
VIRTUAL COVID SUPPORT GROUP: 1-2 p.m. The Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness is offering free online classes for people experiencing long-term COVID symptoms. Contact 541-426-4524 or visit www.wvcenterforwellness.org/events. Meets weekly for six weeks. (Last class: March 8.)
CRIBBAGE TOURNAMENT: 5:30 p.m., Terminal Gravity, 803 SE School St., Enterprise. Sign up on Terminal Gravity’s Facebook page. Held every other Wednesday.
THURSDAY, MARCH 9
WALLOWA MOUNTAIN QUILTERS GUILD: 6 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. Visitors and new members welcome. Meets the second Thursday of the month.
FRIDAY, MARCH 10
SATURDAY, MARCH 11
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, MARCH 12
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Joseph Community Events Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
MONDAY, MARCH 13
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
RESTORATIVE YOGA: 5:30-7 p.m. 102 E. Wallowa Ave., Joseph. Call 541-203-3634 for information.
TUESDAY, MARCH 14
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Eli Heindricks will speak about the regional Main Street program being conducted by the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
TACO NIGHT: 5 -7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10. First and third Wednesday of the month.
THURSDAY, MARCH 16
----------- —
Email calendar items to mbradshaw@wallowa.com
Email calendar entries to editor@wallowa.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.