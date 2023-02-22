PLAN AHEAD
ADULT MENTAL HEALTH FIRST AID CLASS: Registration deadline, Feb. 23. First class session, 12:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1. Second session, 8 a.m.-noon, Thursday, March 2. Classes to be held at Hearts for Health, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Free. Information: 541-426-4524, ext. 1031.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
”THE MYTH OF THE COWBOY HERO:” Noon. Part of the “Fishtrap Reads” series. A virtual presentation with Molly Gloss, author of “The Jump-Off Creek.” Streaming online at href="http://fishtrap.org">fishtrap.org or on Fishtrap’s YouTube Channel.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. The speaker is Miles McFall, representing the medical research community.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
VIRTUAL COVID SUPPORT GROUP: 1-2 p.m. The Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness is offering free online classes for people experiencing long-term COVID symptoms. Contact 541-426-4524 or visit www.wvcenterforwellness.org/events. Meets weekly for six weeks.
POWERFUL TOOLS FOR CAREGIVERS: 2-3:30 p.m. Free virtual six-week series each Wednesday through March 22. Class size is limited, and registration is required. Classes are held on Zoom. Contact Community Connection of Northeast Oregon; email kathyg@ccno.org or call 541-963-3186.
LIVING WELL DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY RECOVERY: 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays through March 1. Classes are taught by Dr. Emily Sheahan. Wallowa Memorial Hospital Conference Room, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Call: 541-426-7998.
CITY OF ENTERPRISE HOUSING STRATEGIES OPEN HOUSE: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Heart for Health, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Help determine which housing production strategies would work best in Enterprise.
CRIBBAGE TOURNAMENT: 5:30 p.m. Terminal Gravity, 803 SE School St., Enterprise. Sign up on Terminal Gravity’s Facebook page. Held every other Wednesday.
WALLOWA COUNTY BEEKEEPERS: 6:30-8 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. First meeting of the year. Open to the public. Free. Contact: Nelda Murri, 509-540-4733.
THURSDAY, FEB. 23
MEET AND GREET ENTERPRISE SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT CANDIDATES: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Enterprise High School Multipurpose Room, 201 SE Fourth St., Enterprise. The two finalists for Enterprise School superintendent will appear.
2023 WALLOWA COUNTY CHAMBER CELEBRATION EVENT: 5:30-9 p.m. Elks Lodge, 211 W. North St., Enterprise. Snacks, live music, cash bar. Tickets are $35 for chamber members, $45 for nonmembers. Deadline to buy tickets was Feb. 13. Information: 541-426-4622
FRIDAY, FEB. 24
JOSEPHY FEST OF MUSIC AND MOVEMENT: 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Movement classes begin at 9 a.m.; music, with Bart Budwig, Taco Tapes and Gregory Rawlins begins at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $35 to $10. Information: josephycenter.org.
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 11 a.m.-noon. RSVP by calling 541-426-4524. Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Free.
TERMINAL GRAVITY OPEN MIC NIGHT: 6-9 p.m., 803 School St., Enterprise. Sign-ups begin at 5:45 p.m. Held the last Friday of the month.
SATURDAY, FEB. 25
JOSEPHY FEST OF MUSIC AND MOVEMENT: 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Movement classes begin at 9 a.m.; music, with Kinzie Steele, Desolation Horse and Tispur, begins at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $35 to $10. Information: josephycenter.org.
WORK PARTY AT THE FLORA SCHOOL: 9-4 p.m. 80974 College Lane, Flora. Oregon. Stripping paint, building shelves for yarns and books, sorting books, moving yarns and more work available for all ages, from beginner to expert. Contact Vanessa Thew Thompson at 541-828-7010 or floraschool@tds.net.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, FEB. 26
WORK PARTY AT THE FLORA SCHOOL: 9-4 p.m. 80974 College Lane, Flora. Oregon. Stripping paint, building shelves for yarns and books, sorting books, moving yarns and more work available for all ages, from beginner to expert. Contact Vanessa Thew Thompson at 541-828-7010 or floraschool@tds.net.
MONDAY, FEB. 27
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
RESTORATIVE YOGA: 5:30-7 p.m. 102 E. Wallowa Ave., Joseph. Call 541-203-3634 for information.
JON CLEARY IN CONCERT: 7 p.m. OK Theatre, 208 W. Main St., Enterprise. Cleary is a British-born pianist and vocalist now based in New Orleans. Tickets are $35 and are available at Dollar Stretcher, M. Crow, the Bookloft and online at eventbrite.com. Information: 541-263-0941.
TUESDAY, FEB. 28
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
CITY OF JOSEPH BUDGET MEETING: 5 p.m. Zoom only. Link: https://tinyurl.com/2vdrkha2.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
”ELIZABETH ON THE FRONTIER” WATCH PARTY: Noon. Fishtrap, 107 W. Main St. Presentation featuring Cheri Lonborg from the National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center. Part of the “Fishtrap Reads” series based on the Molly Gloss novel “The Jump-Off Creek.” The presentation also can be viewed at Fishtrap’s YouTube channel.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Joe Basile of Wallowa Resources will speak about the Wallowa County Community Energy Strategic Plan.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
VIRTUAL COVID SUPPORT GROUP: 1-2 p.m. The Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness is offering free online classes for people experiencing long-term COVID symptoms. Contact 541-426-4524 or visit www.wvcenterforwellness.org/events. Meets weekly for six weeks. (Last class: March 8.)
POWERFUL TOOLS FOR CAREGIVERS: 2-3:30 p.m. Free virtual six-week series each Wednesday through March 22. Class size is limited, and registration is required. Classes are held on Zoom. Contact Community Connection of Northeast Oregon; email kathyg@ccno.org or call 541-963-3186.
ADULT MENTAL HEALTH FIRST AID CLASS: Hearts for Health, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. First session, 12:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1. Second session of this eight-hour class is 8 a.m.-noon on Thursday, March 2. Learn how to help a friend, family member, coworker, or neighbor in need. Free. Workbook and snacks included. Registration must be finished by Feb. 23. Information: 541-426-4524, ext. 1031.
TACO NIGHT: 5 -7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10. First and third Wednesday of the month.
LIVING WELL DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY RECOVERY: 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays through March 1. Classes are taught by Dr. Emily Sheahan. Wallowa Memorial Hospital Conference Room, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Call: 541-426-7998.
ART TALK: A GATHERING OF MULTIPLE DISCIPLINES: 5:30-7 p.m., Josephy Center for Arts & Culture 403 N Main St., Joseph. A monthly interdisciplinary art talk, open to artists of all disciplines, beginners to seasoned artists. Meets every first Wednesday of the month. Topics of discussions are varied.
TRIVIA NIGHT AT TERMINAL GRAVITY: 6-8 p.m. Prove your knowledge and win prizes at the brewpub, 803 School St., Enterprise. Sign-ups are first-come, first-serve on the Facebook page. Every other Wednesday.
THURSDAY, MARCH 2
FRIDAY, MARCH 3
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 11 a.m.-noon. RSVP by calling 541-426-4524. Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Free. (Last class.)
SATURDAY, MARCH 4
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, MARCH 5
MONDAY, MARCH 6
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
RESTORATIVE YOGA: 5:30-7 p.m. 102 E. Wallowa Ave., Joseph. Call 541-203-3634 for information.
TUESDAY, MARCH 7
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Melissa Sharp of Safe Harbors is the speaker.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will hosts a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
VIRTUAL COVID SUPPORT GROUP: 1-2 p.m. The Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness is offering free online classes for people experiencing long-term COVID symptoms. Contact 541-426-4524 or visit www.wvcenterforwellness.org/events. Meets weekly for six weeks. (Last class: March 8.)
POWERFUL TOOLS FOR CAREGIVERS: 2-3:30 p.m. Free virtual six-week series each Wednesday through March 22. Class size is limited, and registration is required. Classes are held on Zoom. Contact Community Connection of Northeast Oregon; email kathyg@ccno.org or call 541-963-3186.
CRIBBAGE TOURNAMENT: 5:30 p.m., Terminal Gravity, 803 SE School St., Enterprise. Sign up on Terminal Gravity’s Facebook page. Held every other Wednesday.
THURSDAY, MARCH 9
WALLOWA MOUNTAIN QUILTERS GUILD: 6 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. Visitors and new members welcome. Meets the second Thursday of the month.
FRIDAY, MARCH 10
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 11 a.m.-noon. RSVP by calling 541-426-4524. Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Free.
SATURDAY, MARCH 11
ALL YOU CAN EAT BREAKFAST AND BAZAAR: 7-11 a.m., Hurricane Creek Grange, at the intersection of Hurricane Creek Road and Airport Lane. Pancakes, breakfast meat, eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. Requested donation: $10. Held the second Saturday of each month.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, MARCH 12
MONDAY, MARCH 13
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
RESTORATIVE YOGA: 5:30-7 p.m. 102 E. Wallowa Ave., Joseph. Call 541-203-3634 for information.
TUESDAY, MARCH 14
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Speakers are Karrine Brogotti and Mike McInally of the Wallowa County Chieftain.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
POWERFUL TOOLS FOR CAREGIVERS: 2-3:30 p.m. Free virtual six-week series each Wednesday through March 22. Class size is limited, and registration is required. Classes are held on Zoom. Contact Community Connection of Northeast Oregon; email kathyg@ccno.org or call 541-963-3186.
TACO NIGHT: 5 -7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10. First and third Wednesday of the month.
TRIVIA NIGHT AT TERMINAL GRAVITY: 6-8 p.m. Prove your knowledge and win prizes at the brewpub, 803 School St., Enterprise. Sign-ups are first-come, first-serve on the Facebook page. Every other Wednesday.
ABSTRACT PAINTING AND SIPPING WINE: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Every third Wednesday of the month. For more information call 541-432-0505.
THURSDAY, MARCH 16
RED HATS: 11:30 a.m. Cloud 9 Bakery & Deli, 105 SE First St., Enterprise. Anyone over 50 is invited. Meets third Thursday of the month.
FRIDAY, MARCH 17
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 11 a.m.-noon. RSVP by calling 541-426-4524. Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Free.
SATURDAY, MARCH 18
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, MARCH 19
MONDAY, MARCH 20
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
RESTORATIVE YOGA: 5:30-7 p.m. 102 E. Wallowa Ave., Joseph. Call 541-203-3634 for information.
TUESDAY, MARCH 21
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital conference room. Support, share resources, celebrate milestones and listen to speakers talk about topics relating to mastectomies and breast cancer. Everyone is welcome. Virtual link available. Registration required: Call 541-426-7919. Meets every third Tuesday of the month.
CITY OF JOSEPH WORK SESSION: 6 p.m. Joseph City Library, 201 N. Main St., Joseph.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. The speaker is Jennifer Piper of the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
POWERFUL TOOLS FOR CAREGIVERS: 2-3:30 p.m. Free virtual six-week series each Wednesday through March 22. Class size is limited, and registration is required. Classes are held on Zoom. Contact Community Connection of Northeast Oregon; email kathyg@ccno.org or call 541-963-3186. (Last class.)
CRIBBAGE TOURNAMENT: 5:30 p.m., Terminal Gravity, 803 SE School St., Enterprise. Sign up on Terminal Gravity’s Facebook page. Held every other Wednesday.
THURSDAY, MARCH 23
FRIDAY, MARCH 24
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 11 a.m.-noon. RSVP by calling 541-426-4524. Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Free.
SATURDAY, MARCH 25
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, MARCH 26
MONDAY, MARCH 27
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
RESTORATIVE YOGA: 5:30-7 p.m. 102 E. Wallowa Ave., Joseph. Call 541-203-3634 for information.
TUESDAY, MARCH 28
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Club Assembly with Stacy Green, president.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
ABSTRACT PAINTING & SIPPING WINE: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Every third Wednesday of the month. For more information call 541-432-0505.
TRIVIA NIGHT AT TERMINAL GRAVITY: 6-8 p.m. Prove your knowledge and win prizes at the brewpub, 803 School St., Enterprise. Sign-ups are first-come, first-serve on the Facebook page. Every other Wednesday.
THURSDAY, MARCH 30
FRIDAY, MARCH 31
SATURDAY, APRIL 1
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, APRIL 2
MONDAY, APRIL 3
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
RESTORATIVE YOGA: 5:30-7 p.m. 102 E. Wallowa Ave., Joseph. Call 541-203-3634 for information.
TUESDAY, APRIL 4
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
TACO NIGHT: 5 -7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10. First and third Wednesday of the month.
THURSDAY, APRIL 6
----------- —
Email calendar items to mbradshaw@wallowa.com
Email calendar entries to editor@wallowa.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.