WEDNESDAY, FEB. 8
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Gwen Trice will speak about the work of the Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
VIRTUAL COVID SUPPORT GROUP: 1-2 p.m. The Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness is offering free online classes for people experiencing long-term COVID symptoms. Contact 541-426-4524 or visit www.wvcenterforwellness.org/events. Meets weekly for six weeks.
CRIBBAGE TOURNAMENT: 5:30 p.m., Terminal Gravity, 803 SE School St., Enterprise. Sign up on Terminal Gravity’s Facebook page. Held every other Wednesday.
LIVING WELL DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY RECOVERY: 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays through March 1. Class taught by Dr. Emily Sheahan. Wallowa Memorial Hospital Conference Room, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Call: 541-426-7998.
THURSDAY, FEB. 9
WORK PARTY AT THE FLORA SCHOOL, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Flora School, 80874, Flora. Contact: Vanessa Thew Thompson, 541-828-7010.
SUPER BOWL MEETS VALENTINE’S DAY GIFT & BAKE SALE: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Lobby of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Presents for your Valentine plus snacks for the big game.
WALLOWA MOUNTAIN QUILTERS GUILD: 6 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. Visitors and new members welcome. Meets the second Thursday of the month.
FRIDAY, FEB. 10
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 11 a.m.-noon. RSVP by calling 541-426-4524. Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Free.
SIP & SHOP: 3-6 p.m., Tempting Teal Boutique, 12 S Main St., Joseph. Bring a Valentine or gather your gang for a night on the town.
KIDS MOVIE NIGHT … PARENTS NIGHT OUT: 6:30-9 p.m. 119 E. Main St., Enterprise. The featured movie is “The Lion King.” Popcorn and punch served. Donations to the Wallowa County Humane Society are welcome. Cats are on the premises. RSVP: 503-621-7352.
SATURDAY, FEB. 11
ALL YOU CAN EAT BREAKFAST AND BAZAAR: 7-11 a.m., Hurricane Creek Grange, at the intersection of Hurricane Creek Road and Airport Lane. Pancakes, breakfast meat, eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. Requested donation: $10. Held the second Saturday of each month.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
HUMANE SOCIETY ADOPTION OUTREACH: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Joseph Hardware, 101 S. Main St., Joseph. Kittens and cats await loving homes. Call 541-398-8586.
PARTY LIKE ITS 1923 SPEAKEASY: 5 p.m. Wallowa Lake Lodge Centennial Year Dinner, 60060 Wallowa Lake Highway, Joseph. Tickets $50 (include drink ticket); supply is limited. Contact: 541-432-9821 Costumes encouraged.
TUNESMITH NIGHT: 7-10 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 105 NE First St., Enterprise. Singer-songwriters Leroy Haney, Russell James, and Travis Ward perform in a round-robin format. Admission is $10. No food or drink service provided; bring your own. Contact Janice Carper, 541-426-3390.
SUNDAY, FEB. 12
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Joseph Community Events Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
MONDAY, FEB. 13
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
RESTORATIVE YOGA: 5:30-7 p.m. 102 E. Wallowa Ave., Joseph. Call 541-203-3634 for information.
TUESDAY, FEB. 14
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Susan and Craig Pesti-Strobel will talk about Hungary, which Craig has visited often and where Susan was born and educated.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
VIRTUAL COVID SUPPORT GROUP: 1-2 p.m. The Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness is offering free online classes for people experiencing long-term COVID symptoms. Contact 541-426-4524 or visit www.wvcenterforwellness.org/events. Meets weekly for six weeks.
POWERFUL TOOLS FOR CAREGIVERS: 2-3:30 p.m. Free virtual six-week series each Wednesday through March 22. Class size is limited, and registration is required. Classes are held on Zoom. Contact Community Connection of Northeast Oregon; email kathyg@ccno.org or call 541-963-3186.
ABSTRACT PAINTING & SIPPING WINE: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Every third Wednesday of the month. For more information call 541-432-0505.
TACO NIGHT: 5 -7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10. First and third Wednesday of the month.
LIVING WELL DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY RECOVERY: 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays through March 1. Classes are taught by Dr. Emily Sheahan. Wallowa Memorial Hospital Conference Room, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Call: 541-426-7998.
TRIVIA NIGHT AT TERMINAL GRAVITY: 6-8 p.m. Prove your knowledge and win prizes at the brewpub, 803 School St., Enterprise. Sign-ups are first-come, first-serve on the Facebook page. Every other Wednesday.
THURSDAY, FEB. 16
RED HATS: 11:30 a.m. Cloud 9 Bakery & Deli, 105 SE First St., Enterprise. Anyone over 50 is invited. Meets third Thursday of the month.
FRIDAY, FEB. 17
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 11 a.m.-noon. RSVP by calling 541-426-4524. Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Free.
CLOSING RECEPTION FOR “TIMBER CULTURE” EXHIBIT: 6-8 p.m. Josephy Center for Art and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Bart Bugwig will demonstrate playing the ukelin, a stringed instrument meant to combine the violin and the ukelele. Also, Gwen Trice, founder and executive director of the Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center, will show a short film about the “Hello Neighbor” project.
SATURDAY, FEB. 18
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE 100 YEAR ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION: 4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. RSVP for the banquet by calling 541-398-1266 by Feb. 5.
WALLOWA COUNTY DUCKS UNLIMITED BANQUET AND AUCTION: 5 p.m. Cloverleaf Hall, 600 NW First St., Enterprise. Proceeds go to enhance and restore habitat. Tickets range from $25 to $350. To buy tickets, call Kyle Stangel at 541-805-9458 or Joshua Sigmon at 828-612-9254.
SUNDAY, FEB. 19
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Joseph Community Events Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
MONDAY, FEB. 20
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
RESTORATIVE YOGA: 5:30-7 p.m. 102 E. Wallowa Ave., Joseph. Call 541-203-3634 for information.
TUESDAY, FEB. 21
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
ENTERPRISE CHRISTIAN CHURCH ANNUAL SHROVE TUESDAY PANCAKE DINNER: 5-6:30 p.m. Menu includes pancakes, waffles, sausage, orange juice and coffee. Donations go to purchase Bibles for churches ministering to “boat people” in the Philippines.
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital conference room. Support, share resources, celebrate milestones and listen to speakers talk about topics relating to mastectomies and breast cancer. Everyone is welcome. Virtual link available. Registration required: Call 541-426-7919. Meets every third Tuesday of the month.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
VIRTUAL COVID SUPPORT GROUP: 1-2 p.m. The Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness is offering free online classes for people experiencing long-term COVID symptoms. Contact 541-426-4524 or visit www.wvcenterforwellness.org/events. Meets weekly for six weeks.
POWERFUL TOOLS FOR CAREGIVERS: 2-3:30 p.m. Free virtual six-week series each Wednesday through March 22. Class size is limited, and registration is required. Classes are held on Zoom. Contact Community Connection of Northeast Oregon; email kathyg@ccno.org or call 541-963-3186.
LIVING WELL DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY RECOVERY: 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays through March 1. Classes are taught by Dr. Emily Sheahan. Wallowa Memorial Hospital Conference Room, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Call: 541-426-7998.
CRIBBAGE TOURNAMENT: 5:30 p.m., Terminal Gravity, 803 SE School St., Enterprise. Sign up on Terminal Gravity’s Facebook page. Held every other Wednesday.
THURSDAY, FEB. 23
MEET AND GREET ENTERPRISE SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT CANDIDATES: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Enterprise High School Multipurpose Room, 201 SE Fourth St., Enterprise. The two finalists for Enterprise School superintendent will appear.
FRIDAY, FEB. 24
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 11 a.m.-noon. RSVP by calling 541-426-4524. Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Free.
TERMINAL GRAVITY OPEN MIC NIGHT: 6-9 p.m., 803 School St., Enterprise. Sign-ups begin at 5:45 p.m. Held the last Friday of the month.
SATURDAY, FEB. 25
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, FEB. 26
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Joseph Community Events Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
MONDAY, FEB. 27
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
RESTORATIVE YOGA: 5:30-7 p.m. 102 E. Wallowa Ave., Joseph. Call 541-203-3634 for information.
TUESDAY, FEB. 28
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
VIRTUAL COVID SUPPORT GROUP: 1-2 p.m. The Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness is offering free online classes for people experiencing long-term COVID symptoms. Contact 541-426-4524 or visit www.wvcenterforwellness.org/events. Meets weekly for six weeks. (Last class: March 8.)
POWERFUL TOOLS FOR CAREGIVERS: 2-3:30 p.m. Free virtual six-week series each Wednesday through March 22. Class size is limited, and registration is required. Classes are held on Zoom. Contact Community Connection of Northeast Oregon; email kathyg@ccno.org or call 541-963-3186.
TACO NIGHT: 5 -7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10. First and third Wednesday of the month.
LIVING WELL DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY RECOVERY: 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays through March 1. Classes are taught by Dr. Emily Sheahan. Wallowa Memorial Hospital Conference Room, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Call: 541-426-7998.
ART TALK: A GATHERING OF MULTIPLE DISCIPLINES: 5:30-7 p.m., Josephy Center for Arts & Culture 403 N Main St., Joseph. A monthly interdisciplinary art talk, open to artists of all disciplines, beginners to seasoned artists. Meets every first Wednesday of the month. Topics of discussions are varied.
TRIVIA NIGHT AT TERMINAL GRAVITY: 6-8 p.m. Prove your knowledge and win prizes at the brewpub, 803 School St., Enterprise. Sign-ups are first-come, first-serve on the Facebook page. Every other Wednesday.
THURSDAY, MARCH 2
FRIDAY, MARCH 3
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 11 a.m.-noon. RSVP by calling 541-426-4524. Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Free. (Last class.)
SATURDAY, MARCH 4
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, MARCH 5
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Joseph Community Events Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
MONDAY, MARCH 6
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
RESTORATIVE YOGA: 5:30-7 p.m. 102 E. Wallowa Ave., Joseph. Call 541-203-3634 for information.
TUESDAY, MARCH 7
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will hosts a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
VIRTUAL COVID SUPPORT GROUP: 1-2 p.m. The Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness is offering free online classes for people experiencing long-term COVID symptoms. Contact 541-426-4524 or visit www.wvcenterforwellness.org/events. Meets weekly for six weeks. (Last class: March 8.)
POWERFUL TOOLS FOR CAREGIVERS: 2-3:30 p.m. Free virtual six-week series each Wednesday through March 22. Class size is limited, and registration is required. Classes are held on Zoom. Contact Community Connection of Northeast Oregon; email kathyg@ccno.org or call 541-963-3186.
CRIBBAGE TOURNAMENT: 5:30 p.m., Terminal Gravity, 803 SE School St., Enterprise. Sign up on Terminal Gravity’s Facebook page. Held every other Wednesday.
THURSDAY, MARCH 9
WALLOWA MOUNTAIN QUILTERS GUILD: 6 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. Visitors and new members welcome. Meets the second Thursday of the month.
FRIDAY, MARCH 10
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 11 a.m.-noon. RSVP by calling 541-426-4524. Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Free.
SATURDAY, MARCH 11
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, MARCH 12
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Joseph Community Events Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
MONDAY, MARCH 13
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
RESTORATIVE YOGA: 5:30-7 p.m. 102 E. Wallowa Ave., Joseph. Call 541-203-3634 for information.
TUESDAY, MARCH 14
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
POWERFUL TOOLS FOR CAREGIVERS: 2-3:30 p.m. Free virtual six-week series each Wednesday through March 22. Class size is limited, and registration is required. Classes are held on Zoom. Contact Community Connection of Northeast Oregon; email kathyg@ccno.org or call 541-963-3186.
TACO NIGHT: 5 -7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10. First and third Wednesday of the month.
TRIVIA NIGHT AT TERMINAL GRAVITY: 6-8 p.m. Prove your knowledge and win prizes at the brewpub, 803 School St., Enterprise. Sign-ups are first-come, first-serve on the Facebook page. Every other Wednesday.
ABSTRACT PAINTING And SIPPING WINE: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Every third Wednesday of the month. For more information call 541-432-0505.
THURSDAY, MARCH 16
FRIDAY, MARCH 17
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 11 a.m.-noon. RSVP by calling 541-426-4524. Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Free.
SATURDAY, MARCH 18
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, MARCH 19
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Joseph Community Events Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
MONDAY, MARCH 20
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
RESTORATIVE YOGA: 5:30-7 p.m. 102 E. Wallowa Ave., Joseph. Call 541-203-3634 for information.
TUESDAY, MARCH 21
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital conference room. Support, share resources, celebrate milestones and listen to speakers talk about topics relating to mastectomies and breast cancer. Everyone is welcome. Virtual link available. Registration required: Call 541-426-7919. Meets every third Tuesday of the month.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
POWERFUL TOOLS FOR CAREGIVERS: 2-3:30 p.m. Free virtual six-week series each Wednesday through March 22. Class size is limited, and registration is required. Classes are held on Zoom. Contact Community Connection of Northeast Oregon; email kathyg@ccno.org or call 541-963-3186. (Last class.)
CRIBBAGE TOURNAMENT: 5:30 p.m., Terminal Gravity, 803 SE School St., Enterprise. Sign up on Terminal Gravity’s Facebook page. Held every other Wednesday.
THURSDAY, MARCH 23
