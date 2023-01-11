WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11
WALK WITH EASE: 11 a.m.-noon. Cloverleaf Hall, Enterprise. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. OSU Extension offers the Arthritis Foundation Walk With Ease Program to reduce pain and improve overall health. Cost: $20. To register, call the Extension Office, 541-426-3143.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
CRIBBAGE TOURNAMENT: 5:30 p.m., Terminal Gravity, 803 SE School St., Enterprise. More information at Terminal Gravity’s Facebook page.
THURSDAY, JAN. 12
WALLOWA MOUNTAIN QUILTERS GUILD: 6 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. Visitors and new members welcome.
ZUMBA: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 102 E. Wallowa Ave., Joseph. $48 fee for January sessions. Call or text 541-203-3634 for information.
FRIDAY, JAN. 13
SATURDAY, JAN. 14
WALLOWA COUNTY GAMBLERS SNOWMOBILE CLUB ANNUAL POKER RUN: 8 a.m.-noon, Salt Creek Summit. A 30-mile loop on groomed trails. Club membership not required. Call Outlaw Motor Sports, 541-426-3491 for information.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST AND BAZAAR: 7-11 a.m., Hurricane Creek Grange, at the intersection of Hurricane Creek Road and Airport Lane. Pancakes, breakfast meat, eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. Requested donation: $10. Held the second Saturday of each month.
EMBERS BREW HOUSE CHILI COOKOFF: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Embers Brew House, 204 N. Main St., Joseph. See how your chili measures up. Contact information: Teresa Sajonia, 541-432-2739.
KIDS MOVIE NIGHT … PARENTS NIGHT OUT: 6:30-9 p.m. 119 E. Main St., Enterprise. The featured movie is “Toy Story.” Popcorn and punch to be served. Donations to the Wallowa County Human Society are welcome. Cats are on the premises. RSVP: 503-621-7352.
TUNESMITH NIGHT: 7 p.m., Odd Fellows Hall, 105 NE First St., Enterprise. Singer-songwriters Bart Budwig, Casey Shelden and Patrice Webb perform. Admission is $10. No food or drink service provided; bring your own.
SUNDAY, JAN. 15
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Joseph Community Events Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
THE ROOTS OF WALLOWA COUNTY: 3-5 p.m., South Fork Grange, Lostine. Longtime Wallowa County residents recount, retell, and sometimes reinterpret Wallowa County history for the love of a good story. Part of “Winter Fishtrap: Generations.” Free.
MONDAY, JAN. 16
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
RESTORATIVE YOGA: 5:30-7 p.m. 102 E. Wallowa Ave., Joseph. Call 541-203-3634 for information.
TUESDAY, JAN. 17
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WALLOWA CITY COUNCIL: 6 p.m., Wallowa City Hall. 104 N. Pine St.
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital conference room. Support, share resources, celebrate milestones and listen to speakers talk about topics relating to mastectomies and breast cancer. Everyone is welcome. Virtual link available. Registration required: Call 541-426-7919. Meets every third Thursday of the month.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 18
WALLOWA COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS: 9 a.m. Thornton Conference Room, Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St., Enterprise.
EAGLE CAP EXTREME VET CHECKS: 9 a.m., Main Street Enterprise; Main Street Joseph, 1 p.m. Meet the mushers and the teams; the veterinary team will be happy to answer questions when they’re not examining dogs and talking to mushers. Please leave personal pets at home.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
BORED GAME DAY: 4-5:30 p.m., Wallowa Public Library. Play a new board or card game with friends. Children under 8 need to be accompanied by a adult or caregiver.
TRIVIA NIGHT AT TERMINAL GRAVITY: 6-8 p.m. Prove your knowledge and win prizes at the brewpub, 803 School St., Enterprise. Sign-ups are first-come, first-serve on the Facebook page. Every other Wednesday.
ABSTRACT PAINTING & SIPPING WINE: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Every third Wednesday of the month. For more information call 541-432-0505.
