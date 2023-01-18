WEDNESDAY, JAN. 18
WALLOWA COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS: 9 a.m. Thornton Conference Room, Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St., Enterprise.
EAGLE CAP EXTREME VET CHECKS: 9 a.m. Main Street, Enterprise; Main Street, Joseph, 1 p.m. Meet the mushers and the teams; the veterinary team will be happy to answer questions when they’re not examining dogs and talking to mushers. Please leave pets at home.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
WALK WITH EASE: 11 a.m.-noon. Cloverleaf Hall, 600 NW First St., Enterprise. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. OSU Extension offers the Arthritis Foundation Walk With Ease Program to reduce pain and improve overall health. Cost: $20. To register, call the Extension Office, 541-426-3143.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
BORED GAME DAY: 4-5:30 p.m. Wallowa Public Library. Play a new board or card game with friends. Children under 8 need to be accompanied by a adult or caregiver.
TACO NIGHT: 5-7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10. First and third Wednesday of the month.
EAGLE CAP EXTREME MUSHER POTLUCK AND BIB DRAW: 6-8 p.m. Musher meet and greet. Bring a dish to share. Cloverleaf Hall, 600 NW First St., Enterprise.
TRIVIA NIGHT AT TERMINAL GRAVITY: 6-8 p.m. Prove your knowledge and win prizes at the brewpub, 803 School St., Enterprise. Sign-ups are first-come, first-serve on the Facebook page. Every other Wednesday.
ABSTRACT PAINTING & SIPPING WINE: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Every third Wednesday of the month. For more information call 541-432-0505.
THURSDAY, JAN. 19
RED HATS: 11:30 a.m. Cloud 9 Bakery & Deli, 105 SE First St., Enterprise. Anyone over 50 is invited. Meets third Thursday of the month.
EAGLE CAP EXTREME SLED DOG RACES: Noon. Ferguson Ridge Ski Area, about nine mines southeast of Joseph. All three races begin. Spectators welcome.
ZUMBA: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 102 E. Wallowa Ave., Joseph. $48 fee for January sessions. Call or text 541-203-3634 for information.
FRIDAY, JAN. 20
WALK WITH EASE: 11 a.m.-noon. Cloverleaf Hall, Enterprise. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. OSU Extension offers the Arthritis Foundation Walk With Ease Program to reduce pain and improve overall health. Cost: $20. To register, call the Extension Office, 541-426-3143.
”ACCORDING TO COYOTE:” 7 p.m., Fishtrap, 107 W. Main St., Enterprise. An immersive hour of creative storytelling performed by Nez Perce actor Kellen Trenal. Tickets $15 adults, $10 for Fishtrappers; students and Indigenous people, free. https://fishtrap.org/wft-coyote/
SATURDAY, JAN. 21
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
JOSEPH CHARTER SCHOOL FAMILY DINNER AND DANCE: 5-9 p.m. Thunder Room, Chief Joseph Days rodeo grounds, Joseph. Tickets are $15 adults, $8 students; children under 5 are free. Tickets available at the school office.
EAGLE CAP EXTREME AWARDS RECEPTION: 5:30 p.m. Cloverleaf Hall, 600 NW First St., Enterprise.
SUNDAY, JAN. 22
CHILI COOK-OFF: Noon-3 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. $10 entry fee; deliver chili entries between 11 a.m.-noon to the Grange. $5 to sample all entries; $5 for a bowl of chili. Prizes. Contact Lisa Murphy, 503-724-9924.
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Joseph Community Events Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
MONDAY, JAN. 23
WALK WITH EASE: 11 a.m.-noon. Cloverleaf Hall, Enterprise. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. OSU Extension offers the Arthritis Foundation Walk With Ease Program to reduce pain and improve overall health. Cost: $20. To register, call the Extension Office, 541-426-3143.
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
RESTORATIVE YOGA: 5:30-7 p.m. 102 E. Wallowa Ave., Joseph. Call 541-203-3634 for information.
TUESDAY, JAN. 24
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 25
WALK WITH EASE: 11 a.m.-noon. Cloverleaf Hall, Enterprise. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. OSU Extension offers the Arthritis Foundation Walk With Ease Program to reduce pain and improve overall health. Cost: $20. To register, call the Extension Office, 541-426-3143.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
CRIBBAGE TOURNAMENT: 5:30 p.m. Terminal Gravity, 803 SE School St., Enterprise. Sign up on Terminal Gravity’s Facebook page. Held every other Wednesday.
BRUCE EIEN CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Enterprise Elks Lodge, 211 W. North St. Eien, an assistant football coach with Enterprise High School, died Dec. 21. Attendees are asked to bring appetizers or snacks.
