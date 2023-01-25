WEDNESDAY, JAN. 25
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Eli Heindricks will speak about the regional Main Street program being conducted by the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
CRIBBAGE TOURNAMENT: 5:30 p.m., Terminal Gravity, 803 SE School St., Enterprise. Sign up on Terminal Gravity’s Facebook page. Held every other Wednesday.
WALLOWA RESOURCE PUB TALK: 5-30-7:30 p.m. M. Crow, 133 Oregon Highway 82, Lostine. The topic is “Working with Fire on the Landscape.” Free.
BRUCE EIEN CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Enterprise Elks Lodge, 211 W. North St. Eien, an assistant football coach with Enterprise High School, died Dec. 21. Attendees are asked to bring appetizers or snacks.
THURSDAY, JAN. 26
WALK WITH EASE: 11 a.m.-noon. Cloverleaf Hall, Enterprise. Every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. OSU Extension offers the Arthritis Foundation Walk With Ease Program to reduce pain and improve overall health. Cost: $20. To register, call the Extension Office, 541-426-3143.
FOURTH ANNUAL ALPINE CAT JAMBOREE: Wallowa Lake Lodge, 60060 Wallowa Lake Highway, Joseph. Events begin Thursday night and continue through Sunday, Jan. 30. Information: www.alpinecattours.com/events.
GETTING REAL IN RURAL: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Z’s BBQ, 125 Highway 82, Lostine. A discussion about rural entrepreneurship with Brad Attig. Sponsored by the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District and Reinventing Rural. Free.
ZUMBA: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 102 E. Wallowa Ave., Joseph. $48 fee for January sessions. Call or text 541-203-3634 for information.
WALLOWA COUNTY STOCKGROWERS FOUNDATION FUNDRAISER DINNER: 5 p.m., Cloverleaf Hall, 600 NW First St., Enterprise. $25 for adults, $10 for children ages 6-12.
FRIDAY, JAN. 27
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 11 a.m.-noon. RSVP by calling 541-426-4524. Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Free.
TERMINAL GRAVITY OPEN MIC NIGHT: 6-9 p.m., 803 School St., Enterprise. Sign-ups begin at 5:45 p.m.
SATURDAY, JAN. 28
FOREST HEALTH TOUR: 9-11 a.m. Meet at Turner Lane side of the East Moraine Community Forest. Bring warm layers, snowshoes or cross-country skis, water. RSVP: sarah@wallowalandtrust.org.
WORK PARTY AT FLORA SCHOOL LIBRARY: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 80974 College Lane, Flora. Stripping paint, building shelves for yarns and books, sorting books, moving yarns and much more work available for all ages. Contact Vanessa Thew Thompson, 541-828-7010.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
HAMM SANDWICH PARTY AND BENEFIT: Jan. 28, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. M. Crow, 133 Highway 82, Lostine. A casual party and benefit, in loving memory of Lostine local John Wynans. Hamm’s, grilled ham and cheese sandwiches and Campbell’s tomato soup will be served all day, in addition to M. Crow’s regular menu. A pie auction and silent auction will be held at 5 p.m. Proceeds will support the Wynans family. Contact Kasha at 541-398-0604 to make a donation to the auction.
SUNDAY, JAN. 29
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Joseph Community Events Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
MONDAY, JAN. 30
WALK WITH EASE: 11 a.m.-noon. Cloverleaf Hall, Enterprise. Every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. OSU Extension offers the Arthritis Foundation Walk With Ease Program to reduce pain and improve overall health. Cost: $20. To register, call the Extension Office, 541-426-3143.
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
RESTORATIVE YOGA: 5:30-7 p.m. 102 E. Wallowa Ave., Joseph. Call 541-203-3634 for information.
TUESDAY, JAN. 31
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WALK WITH EASE: 11 a.m.-noon. Cloverleaf Hall, Enterprise. Every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. OSU Extension offers the Arthritis Foundation Walk With Ease Program to reduce pain and improve overall health. Cost: $20. To register, call the Extension Office, 541-426-3143.
PLAN AHEAD
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE 100 YEAR ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION is coming up on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. The deadline to RSVP for the banquet is Feb. 5. Call 541-398-1266 to RSVP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.