WEDNESDAY, JULY 12
ADULT MENTAL HEALTH FIRST AID REGISTRATION DEADLINE: Registration required by Wednesday, July 12 for free classes to be held on July 19 and 20. Offered through the Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness. Call 541-426-4524, ext. 1031 for information.
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcome. $25.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WELCOME CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
INKED THOUGHTS JOURNAL CLUB: 3-5 p.m. Wallowa Public Library, 201 E. First St. Summer journaling group meets weekly; participants will be given a journal. All ages welcome.
LIVING WELL: DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY RECOVERY: 5-7 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital Conference Room, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday through Sept. 6. Registration fee: $99, refundable upon completion of the program. Financial assistance available. More information: 541-426-5301.
WOOD CARVING WORKSHOP WITH STEVE ARMENT: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Tools provided. Suitable for beginners and experienced. Every second Wednesday of the month.
SUMMER FISHTRAP: 7:30 p.m. Wallowa Lake Lodge, 60060 Wallowa Lake Highway. Free. Readings by Roberto Ascalon, Karen Auvinen and Craig Childs. Information: fishtrap.org.
THURSDAY, JULY 13
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30-7 p.m. Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Free. This week: Wallowa Fiddle Tunes Camp faculty members.
SUMMER FISHTRAP: 7:30 p.m. Wallowa Lake Lodge, 60060 Wallowa Lake Highway. Free. Readings by Perrin Kerns, Rena Priest and Robert Stubblefield.
FRIDAY, JULY 14
LOSTINE STORYTIME: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Lostine City Park. Group storytime with craft or activity to follow.
NATIONAL SUMMER LEARNING DAY — STEAM: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Building Healthy Families, 207 E. Park St. Children ages 4 through second grade are invited to explore science, technology, engineering, art and math in an interactive environment.
FAMILY CRAFTY FRIDAY: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Free craft-making experience for families. Make what you’d like or follow a ready-made project idea. All materials provided. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult or an older friend.
NEZ PERCE STORIES: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. The center’s Rich Wandschneider offers a short history about the Nez Perce in the Wallowa country. Free. Every Friday through Sept. 1.
HAVEN JOHNSON PLAYS LIVE: 2:30-4:30 p.m. Summit Grill atop Mount Howard; Wallowa Lake Tramway, 59919 Wallowa Lake Highway.
PETER PALOOZA MUSIC FEST: Starts at 3 p.m. Friday; continues Saturday. 74218 Troy Road, Wallowa. Friday: Matt Bell with Joy and Andy Emert; Meredith Brann; Kory Quinn; Rose Gerber; Chris Baron; Never Come Down.
KIDS MOVIE NIGHT ... PARENTS NIGHT OUT: 6:30-9 p.m. Wallowa County Humane Society, 119 E. Main St., Enterprise. Popcorn and punch provided. Cats are on premises. Tonight’s movie: “The Aristocats,” naturally. $5 per child. RSVP: 503-621-7352.
SWEET ‘N JUICY PLAY LIVE: 7 p.m. Terminal Gravity, 803 School St., Enterprise.
SUMMER FISHTRAP: 7:30 p.m. Wallowa Lake Lodge, 60060 Wallowa Lake Highway. “Generations” keynote address and reading from Anis Mojgani. Tickets: $25. Information: fishtrap.org.
SATURDAY, JULY 15
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October.
TAMKALIKS WORK PARTY: 9 a.m. Meet at the arbor, 70956 Whiskey Creek Road, Wallowa. Bring work gloves, a water bottle, and tools if you have them. Lunch is provided. Information: www.wallowanezperce.org.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
JOSEPH BRANCH HISTORY TRAIN RIDE: Departs at 10 a.m. from Elgin Train Depot. Eagle Cap Excursion Train run features stories about loggers, railroaders, cowboys, and the history of the Joseph Branch railroad. Box lunch served. Adults, $90; seniors 60 and older, $85; youth 3 to 16, $40. Information: eaglecaptrainrides.com or 541-437-3652.
BURNS FAMILY PLAYS LIVE: 2:30-4:30 p.m. Summit Grill atop Mount Howard; Wallowa Lake Tramway, 59919 Wallowa Lake Highway.
PETER PALOOZA MUSIC FEST: Starts at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. 74218 Troy Road, Wallowa. Saturday: Brian Oliver and Carolyn Lochart; Brady Goss; Old-Time Fiddlers; Napster Disaster; Meredith Brann and Band; Sweet ‘N Juicy.
GHOSTWIND PLAYS LIVE: 6:30-9 p.m. Flying Pig Bar, 18 S. Main St., Joseph.
ROSE GERBER PLAYS LIVE: 7-9 p.m., Terminal Gravity, 803 School St., Enterprise.
SUMMER FISHTRAP: 7:30 p.m. Wallowa Lake Lodge, 60060 Wallowa Lake Highway. Free. Reading from Luis Alberto Urrea plus musical performances by Beth Wood, Kate Power and Steve Einhorn.
CALE MOON PLAYS LIVE: 8-11 p.m. Stubborn Mule, 104 S. Main St., Joseph.
WALLOWOLOGY ASTRONOMY OUTING: 8:30-11:55 p.m. Astronomy slide show, laser pointer tour of the sky, multiple telescopes. Free, but registration required. Email info@wallowology.org or call 541-432-0112.
SUNDAY, JULY 16
LAURA SKOVLIN PLAYS LIVE: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Summit Grill atop Mount Howard; Wallowa Lake Tramway, 59919 Wallowa Lake Highway.
KORY QUINN PLAYS LIVE: 7-9 p.m., Terminal Gravity, 803 School St., Enterprise.
MONDAY, JULY 17
TONY CORDADONNA PLAYS LIVE: 2:30-4:30 p.m. Summit Grill atop Mount Howard; Wallowa Lake Tramway, 59919 Wallowa Lake Highway.
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, JULY 18
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
ELWOOD PLAYS LIVE: 2:30-4:30 p.m. Summit Grill atop Mount Howard; Wallowa Lake Tramway, 59919 Wallowa Lake Highway.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 19
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE: 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WELCOME CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
ADELE BUTTOLPH: A TWO-WEEK PHOTO JOURNEY THROUGH NAMIBIA: Noon-1 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
INKED THOUGHTS JOURNAL CLUB: 3-5 p.m. Wallowa Public Library, 201 E. First St. Summer journaling group meets weekly; participants will be given a journal. All ages welcome.
TACO NIGHT: 5-7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10. First and third Wednesday of the month.
LIVING WELL: DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY RECOVERY: 5-7 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital Conference Room, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday through Sept. 6. Registration fee: $99, refundable upon completion of the program. Financial assistance available. More information: 541-426-5301.
ABSTRACT PAINTING AND SIPPING WINE: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Every third Wednesday of the month. For more information call 541-432-0505.
THURSDAY, JULY 20
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30-7 p.m., Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Free.
FRIDAY, JULY 21
LOSTINE STORYTIME: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Lostine City Park. Group storytime with craft or activity to follow.
FAMILY CRAFTY FRIDAY: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Free craft-making experience for families. Make what you’d like or follow a ready-made project idea. All materials provided. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult or an older friend.
NEZ PERCE STORIES: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St. Joseph. The center’s Rich Wandschneider offers a short history about the Nez Perce in the Wallowa country. Free. Every Friday through Sept. 1.
SATURDAY, JULY 22
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY JULY 23
MONDAY, JULY 24
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, JULY 25
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 26
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE: 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WELCOME CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
LIVING WELL: DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY RECOVERY: 5-7 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital Conference Room, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday through Sept. 6. Registration fee: $99, refundable upon completion of the program. Financial assistance available. More information: 541-426-5301.
CEMETERY BOARD MEETING: 6 p.m., Thornton Conference Room, Wallowa County Courthouse. 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Meets every fourth Wednesday of the month from March to October. Contact: Nancy Maurer, 503-235-6838.
THURSDAY, JULY 27
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30-7 p.m., Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Free.
FRIDAY, JULY 28
LOSTINE STORYTIME: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Lostine City Park. Group storytime with craft or activity to follow.
FAMILY CRAFTY FRIDAY: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Free craft-making experience for families. Make what you’d like or follow a ready-made project idea. All materials provided. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult or an older friend.
NEZ PERCE STORIES: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St. Joseph. The center’s Rich Wandschneider offers a short history about the Nez Perce in the Wallowa country. Free. Every Friday through Sept. 1.
TERMINAL GRAVITY OPEN MIC NIGHT: 6-9 p.m., 803 School St., Enterprise. Sign-ups begin at 5:45 p.m. Held the last Friday of the month. (Check.)
SATURDAY, JULY 29
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, JULY 30
MONDAY, JULY 31
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, AUG. 1
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 2
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WELCOME CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed. $25. (Check.)
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
TACO NIGHT: 5-7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10. First and third Wednesday of the month.
LIVING WELL: DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY RECOVERY: 5-7 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital Conference Room, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday through Sept. 6. Registration fee: $99, refundable upon completion of the program. Financial assistance available. More information: 541-426-5301.
ART TALK: A GATHERING OF MULTIPLE DISCIPLINES: 5:30-7 p.m., Josephy Center for Arts & Culture 403 N Main St., Joseph. A monthly interdisciplinary art talk, open to artists of all disciplines, beginners to seasoned artists. Meets every first Wednesday of the month. Topics of discussions vary.
THURSDAY, AUG. 3
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30-7 p.m., Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Free.
FRIDAY, AUG. 4
LOSTINE STORYTIME: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Lostine City Park. Group storytime with craft or activity to follow.
FAMILY CRAFTY FRIDAY: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Free craft-making experience for families. Make what you’d like or follow a ready-made project idea. All materials provided. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult or an older friend.
NEZ PERCE STORIES: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St. Joseph. The center’s Rich Wandschneider offers a short history about the Nez Perce in the Wallowa country. Free. Every Friday through Sept. 1.
SATURDAY, AUG. 5
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, AUG. 6
MONDAY, AUG. 7
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, AUG. 8
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 -7:30 p.m. Joseph Community Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones. Meets every second Tuesday of the month.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 9
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WELCOME CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
LIVING WELL: DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY RECOVERY: 5-7 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital Conference Room, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday through Sept. 6. Registration fee: $99, refundable upon completion of the program. Financial assistance available. More information: 541-426-5301.
WOOD CARVING WORKSHOP WITH STEVE ARMENT: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Tools provided. Suitable for beginners and experienced. Every second Wednesday of the month.
THURSDAY, AUG. 10
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30-7 p.m., Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Free.
FRIDAY, AUG. 11
LOSTINE STORYTIME: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Lostine City Park. Group storytime with craft or activity to follow.
FAMILY CRAFTY FRIDAY: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Free craft-making experience for families. Make what you’d like or follow a ready-made project idea. All materials provided. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult or an older friend.
NEZ PERCE STORIES: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St. Joseph. The center’s Rich Wandschneider offers a short history about the Nez Perce in the Wallowa country. Free. Every Friday through Sept. 1.
SATURDAY, AUG. 12
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SECOND SATURDAY BREAKFAST: 7-11 a.m., Hurricane Creek Grange, at the intersection of Hurricane Creek Road and Airport Lane. Pancakes, breakfast meat, eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. Requested donation: $10. Held the second Saturday of each month.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, AUG. 13
MONDAY, AUG. 14
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, AUG. 15
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital conference room. Support, share resources, celebrate milestones and listen to speakers talk about topics relating to mastectomies and breast cancer. Everyone is welcome. Virtual link available. Registration required: Call 541-426-7919. Meets every third Tuesday of the month.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 16
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WELCOME CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
TACO NIGHT: 5 -7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10. First and third Wednesday of the month.
LIVING WELL: DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY RECOVERY: 5-7 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital Conference Room, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday through Sept. 6. Registration fee: $99, refundable upon completion of the program. Financial assistance available. More information: 541-426-5301.
THURSDAY, AUG. 17
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30-7 p.m., Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Free.
FRIDAY, AUG. 18
LOSTINE STORYTIME: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Lostine City Park. Group storytime with craft or activity to follow. (Last session.)
FAMILY CRAFTY FRIDAY: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Free craft-making experience for families. Make what you’d like or follow a ready-made project idea. All materials provided. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult or an older friend. (Check.)
NEZ PERCE STORIES: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St. Joseph. The center’s Rich Wandschneider offers a short history about the Nez Perce in the Wallowa country. Free. Every Friday through Sept. 1.
SATURDAY, AUG. 19
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, AUG. 20
MONDAY, AUG. 21
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, AUG. 22
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 23
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE: 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcome. $25.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WELCOME CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
INKED THOUGHTS JOURNAL CLUB: 3-5 p.m. Wallowa Public Library, 201 E. First St., and Wallowa City Park. Summer journaling group meets weekly; participants will be given a journal. All ages welcome.
LIVING WELL: DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY RECOVERY: 5-7 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital Conference Room, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday through Sept. 6. Registration fee: $99, refundable upon completion of the program. Financial assistance available. More information: 541-426-5301.
THURSDAY, AUG. 24
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30-7 p.m., Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Free.
WALLOWA MOUNTAINS BICYCLE CLUB Website: wallowamountainsbicycleclub.com.
FRIDAY, AUG. 25
LOSTINE STORYTIME: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Lostine City Park. Group storytime with craft or activity to follow.
FAMILY CRAFTY FRIDAY: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Free craft-making experience for families. Make what you’d like or follow a ready-made project idea. All materials provided. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult or an older friend. (Check on last date.)
NEZ PERCE STORIES: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St. Joseph. The center’s Rich Wandschneider offers a short history about the Nez Perce in the Wallowa country. Free. Every Friday through Sept. 1.
SATURDAY, AUG. 26
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, AUG. 27
MONDAY, AUG. 28
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, AUG. 29
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
TUESDAY NIGHT MOUNTAIN BIKE RIDES: 6:15-7:15 p.m. Meet at the Turner Road Trailhead on the East Moraine for a weekly ride. Good for beginner to intermediate riders; some moderate climbing. Information: wallowamountainsbicycleclub.com.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 30
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcome. $25.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WELCOME CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will hosts a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
LIVING WELL: DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY RECOVERY: 5-7 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital Conference Room, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday through Sept. 6. Registration fee: $99, refundable upon completion of the program. Financial assistance available. More information: 541-426-5301.
THURSDAY, AUG. 31
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30-7 p.m., Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Free. This week:
FRIDAY, SEPT. 1
LOSTINE STORYTIME: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Lostine City Park. Group storytime with craft or activity to follow. (Check to see last date.)
FAMILY CRAFTY FRIDAY: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture. Free craft-making experience for families. Make what you’d like or follow a ready-made project idea. All materials provided. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult or an older friend. (Check to see last date.)
NEZ PERCE STORIES: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St. Joseph. The center’s Rich Wandschneider offers a short history about the Nez Perce in the Wallowa country. Free. Every Friday through Sept. 1.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 2
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 3
MONDAY, SEPT. 4
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 5
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
TUESDAY NIGHT MOUNTAIN BIKE RIDE: 6:15-7:15 p.m. Meet at the Turner Road Trailhead on the East Moraine. Good beginner-to-intermediate ride with some moderate climbing. Information: wallowamountainbicycleclub.com. (Check on last date.)
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 6
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcome. $25.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WELCOME CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will hosts a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
TACO NIGHT: 5-7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10. First and third Wednesday of the month.
LIVING WELL: DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY RECOVERY: 5-7 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital Conference Room, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday through Sept. 6. Registration fee: $99, refundable upon completion of the program. Financial assistance available. More information: 541-426-5301.
ART TALK: A GATHERING OF MULTIPLE DISCIPLINES: 5:30-7 p.m., Josephy Center for Arts & Culture 403 N Main St., Joseph. A monthly interdisciplinary art talk, open to artists of all disciplines, beginners to seasoned artists. Meets every first Wednesday of the month. Topics of discussions vary.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 7
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30-7 p.m., Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Free.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 8
LOSTINE STORYTIME: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Lostine City Park. Group storytime with craft or activity to follow. (Check last day.)
FAMILY CRAFTY FRIDAY: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Free craft-making experience for families. Make what you’d like or follow a ready-made project idea. All materials provided. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult or an older friend. (Check last day.)
SATURDAY, SEPT. 9
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SECOND SATURDAY BREAKFAST: 7-11 a.m., Hurricane Creek Grange, at the intersection of Hurricane Creek Road and Airport Lane. Pancakes, breakfast meat, eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. Requested donation: $10. Held the second Saturday of each month.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 10
MONDAY, SEPT. 11
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 12
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
TUESDAY NIGHT MOUNTAIN BIKE RIDE: 6:15-7:15 p.m. Meet at the Turner Road Trailhead on the East Moraine. Good beginner-to-intermediate ride with some moderate climbing. Information: wallowamountainbicycleclub.com. (Check on last date.)
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 -7:30 p.m. Joseph Community Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones. Meets every second Tuesday of the month.
SATURDAY, OCT. 14
CIDER PRESS PARTY: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. St. Patrick Episcopal Church, 100 NE Third St. Enterprise. Bring your own apples and bottles to take cider home. Free BBQ lunch. Information: 541-263-0752.
