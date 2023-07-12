WEDNESDAY, JULY 12

ADULT MENTAL HEALTH FIRST AID REGISTRATION DEADLINE: Registration required by Wednesday, July 12 for free classes to be held on July 19 and 20. Offered through the Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness. Call 541-426-4524, ext. 1031 for information.

