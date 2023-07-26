WEDNESDAY, JULY 26
WALLOWA PUBLIC LIBRARY SECOND CITYWIDE SCAVENGER HUNT: Through Friday, July 28. Pick up a clue sheet and tracker at the library, 201 E. First St., Wallowa. Learn about music as part of this year’s theme, “Find Your Voice.” Information: 541-886-4265.
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE: 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
CHIEF JOSEPH DAYS BUCKAROO RODEO: 9:30 a.m., Harley Tucker Memorial Arena, 405 W. Wallowa Ave., Joseph. Open to special needs children and adults regardless of age. Events include: stick and bouncy horse races, dummy steer roping, dummy bucking, bull riding, goat tail untying. Participants can ride in the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo Stagecoach and will be awarded a buckle, T-shirt, hat, bandana, lariat, and ticket to the Wednesday PRCA Rodeo performance. Information: chiefjosephdays.com.
TWO RIVERS TRAIN RIDE: Departs 10 a.m. from Elgin Train Depot. Follows the Grande Ronde River to Rondowa, where it’s joined by the Wallowa River. Box lunch included. Adults, $85. Seniors 60 and older, $80. Youths 3 to 16, $40. Children under 3 ride for free. Information: eaglecaptrainrides.com or 541-437-3652.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WELCOME CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed. $25.
ART TALK WITH PRINTMAKER LISA MACKIE: Noon, Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St. Joseph. Free.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Rotary District Governor Renee Brouse discusses her plans for the Rotary year.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
MEREDITH LANE PLAYS LIVE: 2:30 p.m. Summit Grill atop Mount Howard. Wallowa Lake Tram, 59919 Wallowa Lake Highway.
LIVING WELL: DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY RECOVERY: 5-7 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital Conference Room, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday through Sept. 6. Registration fee: $99, refundable upon completion of the program. Financial assistance available. More information: 541-426-5301.
WOOD CARVING WORKSHOP WITH STEVE ARMENT: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Tools provided. Suitable for beginners and experienced. Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month. $35.
CEMETERY BOARD MEETING: 6 p.m. Thornton Conference Room, Wallowa County Courthouse. 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Meets every fourth Wednesday of the month from March to October. Contact: Nancy Maurer, 503-235-6838.
CHIEF JOSEPH DAYS PRCA RODEO: 7 p.m. Harley Tucker Memorial Arena, 405 W. Wallowa Ave., Joseph.
THE DEAD & DOWN PLAYS LIVE: 7 p.m. Range Rider, 107 NW First St., Enterprise.
PARADE OF BAD GUYS PLAYS LIVE: 7 p.m. Terminal Gravity, 803 School St., Enterprise.
WALLOWOLOGY ASTROLOGY OUTING: 9 p.m. Register by emailing info@wallowology.org to get details about meeting place. The evening including a short introduction to astronomical observation and using a telescope to view planets, star clusters, nebula and galaxies. Free.
THURSDAY, JULY 27
MILES FOR MAMMOGRAMS 5K WALK: 10 a.m. Harley Tucker Memorial Arena, 405 W. Wallowa Ave., Joseph. Proceeds go to Wallowa Memorial Hospital for mammogram screening and to purchase medical equipment. Information: chiefjosephdays.com
BALANCE CLASS: 1 p.m. Hearts for Health Conference Room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Sept. 7. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. Call 541-426-5314 to register.
MEREDITH LANE PLAYS LIVE: 2:30 p.m. Summit Grill atop Mount Howard. Wallowa Lake Tram, 59919 Wallowa Lake Highway.
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30-7 p.m., Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Free. This week: Kathryn Claire and Margot Merat.
”RONDO” OPENING RECEPTION: 5:30-7 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St. Exhibit features the work of Josephy Center printmaker in residence, Lisa Mackie.
CHIEF JOSEPH DAYS PRCA RODEO: 7 p.m. Harley Tucker Memorial Arena, 405 W. Wallowa Ave., Joseph.
FRIDAY, JULY 28
BIRD HIKE ON THE EAST MORAINE: 9 a.m.-noon. Meet at the Wallowa Land Trust, 117 E. Main St., Enterprise. Bird enthusiast Janet Hohmann leads. Binoculars recommended. RSVP to heidi@wallowalandtrust.org or 541-426-2042.
LOSTINE STORYTIME: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Lostine City Park. Group storytime with craft or activity to follow.
HELPING HEARTS GOLF TOURNAMENT: 9 a.m.-noon. Alpine Meadows Golf Course, 66098 Golf Course Road, Enterprise. Fundraiser for Helping Hearts. Four-person scramble; $75 per person. Information: Ashley, 541-263-2737 or email helpingheartsac@outlook.com.
FAMILY CRAFTY FRIDAY: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Free craft-making experience for families. Make what you’d like or follow a ready-made project idea. All materials provided. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult or an older friend.
NEZ PERCE STORIES: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St. Joseph. The center’s Rich Wandschneider offers a short history about the Nez Perce in the Wallowa country. Free. Every Friday through Sept. 1.
STEVE TOOL PLAYS LIVE: 2:30 p.m. Summit Grill atop Mount Howard. Wallowa Lake Tram, 59919 Wallowa Lake Highway.
WALLOWA LAKE LODGE MUSIC ON THE DECK: 6-8 p.m. Wallowa Lake Lodge, 60060 Wallowa Lake Highway. Ghost Wind performs. Family friendly. No pets allowed. Free.
CHIEF JOSEPH DAYS PRCA RODEO: 7 p.m. Harley Tucker Memorial Arena, 405 W. Wallowa Ave., Joseph.
6 STRING CIRCUS PLAYS LIVE: 9-11 p.m. Stubborn Mule, 104 S. Main St., Joseph. Rock ‘n’ roll.
SATURDAY, JULY 29
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
BRUNCH AND MUSIC WITH DAN ZUNDEL: 10 a.m.-noon, Wallowa Lake Lodge, 60060 Wallowa Lake Highway.
ELWOOD PLAYS LIVE: 2:30 p.m. Summit Grill atop Mount Howard. Wallowa Lake Tram, 59919 Wallowa Lake Highway.
WALLOWA LAKE LODGE MUSIC ON THE DECK: 6-8 p.m. Wallowa Lake Lodge, 60060 Wallowa Lake Highway. Ghost Wind performs. Family friendly. No pets allowed. Free.
ELWOOD PLAYS LIVE: 7 p.m. Terminal Gravity, 803 School St., Enterprise.
CHIEF JOSEPH DAYS PRCA RODEO: 7 p.m. Harley Tucker Memorial Arena, 405 W. Wallowa Ave., Joseph.
6 STRING CIRCUS PLAYS LIVE: 9-11 p.m. Stubborn Mule, 104 S. Main St., Joseph. Rock ‘n’ roll.
SUNDAY, JULY 30
CHIEF JOSEPH DAYS: Cowboy breakfast, 6-10 a.m. Cowboy church service, 9 a.m. Harley Tucker Memorial Arena, 405 W. Wallowa Ave., Joseph.
NICK PORTER PLAYS LIVE: 2:30 p.m. Summit Grill atop Mount Howard, Wallowa Lake Tram, 59919 Wallowa Lake Highway.
CLAIRE WEBB PLAYS LIVE: 7-9 p.m. Creekside at Terminal Gravity, 803 School St., Enterprise.
MONDAY, JULY 31
TONY CORDADONNA PLAYS LIVE: 2:30 p.m. Summit Grill atop Mount Howard, Wallowa Lake Tram, 59919 Wallowa Lake Highway.
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, AUG. 1
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
BALANCE CLASS: 1 p.m. Hearts for Health Conference Room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Sept. 7. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. Call 541-426-5314 to register.
ELWOOD PLAYS LIVE: 2:30 p.m. Summit Grill atop Mount Howard, Wallowa Lake Tram, 59919 Wallowa Lake Highway.
TUESDAY NIGHT MOUNTAIN BIKE RIDE: 6:15 p.m. Meet at the Turner Road Trailhead on the East Moraine for this weekly ride. A good beginner-to-intermediate no-drop ride on single-track trails with some moderate climbing. Contact: www.wallowamountainsbicycleclub.com.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 2
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
MID-SUMMER TRAIN RIDE: Departs 10 a.m. from Elgin Train Depot. Travels along the Grande Ronde River. Snack included. Adults, $85. Seniors 60 and older, $80. Youths 3 to 16, $40. Children under 3 ride for free. Information: eaglecaptrainrides.com or 541-437-3652.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WELCOME CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Brinda Stanley, Wallowa County Fair Board member, will discuss the 2023 fair, which starts Aug. 5.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed. $25.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
ELWOOD PLAYS LIVE: 2:30 p.m. Summit Grill atop Mount Howard, Wallowa Lake Tram, 59919 Wallowa Lake Highway.
TACO NIGHT: 5-7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10. First and third Wednesday of the month.
LIVING WELL: DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY RECOVERY: 5-7 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital Conference Room, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday through Sept. 6. Registration fee: $99, refundable upon completion of the program. Financial assistance available. More information: 541-426-5301.
ART TALK: A GATHERING OF MULTIPLE DISCIPLINES: 5:30-7 p.m., Josephy Center for Arts & Culture 403 N Main St., Joseph. A monthly interdisciplinary art talk, open to artists of all disciplines, beginners to seasoned artists. Meets every first Wednesday of the month. Topics of discussions vary.
THURSDAY, AUG. 3
BALANCE CLASS: 1 p.m. Hearts for Health Conference Room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Sept. 7. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. Call 541-426-5314 to register.
LAURA SKOVLIN PLAYS LIVE: 2:30 p.m. Summit Grill atop Mount Howard. Wallowa Lake Tram, 59919 Wallowa Lake Highway.
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30-7 p.m., Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Free. This week: Kupenga Marimba.
FRIDAY, AUG. 4
LOSTINE STORYTIME: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Lostine City Park. Group storytime with craft or activity to follow.
FAMILY CRAFTY FRIDAY: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Free craft-making experience for families. Make what you’d like or follow a ready-made project idea. All materials provided. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult or an older friend.
NEZ PERCE STORIES: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St. Joseph. The center’s Rich Wandschneider offers a short history about the Nez Perce in the Wallowa country. Free. Every Friday through Sept. 1.
SATURDAY, AUG. 5
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, AUG. 6
MONDAY, AUG. 7
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, AUG. 8
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
BALANCE CLASS: 1 p.m. Hearts for Health Conference Room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Sept. 7. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. Call 541-426-5314 to register.
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 -7:30 p.m. Joseph Community Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones. Meets every second Tuesday of the month.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 9
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WELCOME CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
LIVING WELL: DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY RECOVERY: 5-7 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital Conference Room, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday through Sept. 6. Registration fee: $99, refundable upon completion of the program. Financial assistance available. More information: 541-426-5301.
WOOD CARVING WORKSHOP WITH STEVE ARMENT: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Tools provided. Suitable for beginners and experienced. Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month. $35.
THURSDAY, AUG. 10
BALANCE CLASS: 1 p.m. Hearts for Health Conference Room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Sept. 7. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. Call 541-426-5314 to register.
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30-7 p.m., Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Free.
FRIDAY, AUG. 11
LOSTINE STORYTIME: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Lostine City Park. Group storytime with craft or activity to follow.
FAMILY CRAFTY FRIDAY: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Free craft-making experience for families. Make what you’d like or follow a ready-made project idea. All materials provided. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult or an older friend.
NEZ PERCE STORIES: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St. Joseph. The center’s Rich Wandschneider offers a short history about the Nez Perce in the Wallowa country. Free. Every Friday through Sept. 1.
SATURDAY, AUG. 12
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SECOND SATURDAY BREAKFAST: 7-11 a.m., Hurricane Creek Grange, at the intersection of Hurricane Creek Road and Airport Lane. Pancakes, breakfast meat, eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. Requested donation: $10. Held the second Saturday of each month.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, AUG. 13
MONDAY, AUG. 14
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, AUG. 15
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
BALANCE CLASS: 1 p.m. Hearts for Health Conference Room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Sept. 7. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. Call 541-426-5314 to register.
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital conference room. Support, share resources, celebrate milestones and listen to speakers talk about topics relating to mastectomies and breast cancer. Everyone is welcome. Virtual link available. Registration required: Call 541-426-7919. Meets every third Tuesday of the month.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 16
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WELCOME CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
TACO NIGHT: 5 -7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10. First and third Wednesday of the month.
LIVING WELL: DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY RECOVERY: 5-7 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital Conference Room, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday through Sept. 6. Registration fee: $99, refundable upon completion of the program. Financial assistance available. More information: 541-426-5301.
THURSDAY, AUG. 17
BALANCE CLASS: 1 p.m. Hearts for Health Conference Room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Sept. 7. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. Call 541-426-5314 to register.
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30-7 p.m., Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Free.
FRIDAY, AUG. 18
LOSTINE STORYTIME: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Lostine City Park. Group storytime with craft or activity to follow. (Last session.)
FAMILY CRAFTY FRIDAY: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Free craft-making experience for families. Make what you’d like or follow a ready-made project idea. All materials provided. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult or an older friend. (Check.)
NEZ PERCE STORIES: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St. Joseph. The center’s Rich Wandschneider offers a short history about the Nez Perce in the Wallowa country. Free. Every Friday through Sept. 1.
SATURDAY, AUG. 19
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, AUG. 20
MONDAY, AUG. 21
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, AUG. 22
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
BALANCE CLASS: 1 p.m. Hearts for Health Conference Room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Sept. 7. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. Call 541-426-5314 to register.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 23
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE: 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcome. $25.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WELCOME CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
INKED THOUGHTS JOURNAL CLUB: 3-5 p.m. Wallowa Public Library, 201 E. First St., and Wallowa City Park. Summer journaling group meets weekly; participants will be given a journal. All ages welcome.
LIVING WELL: DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY RECOVERY: 5-7 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital Conference Room, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday through Sept. 6. Registration fee: $99, refundable upon completion of the program. Financial assistance available. More information: 541-426-5301.
THURSDAY, AUG. 24
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30-7 p.m., Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Free.
BALANCE CLASS: 1 p.m. Hearts for Health Conference Room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Sept. 7. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. Call 541-426-5314 to register.
WALLOWA MOUNTAINS BICYCLE CLUB Website: wallowamountainsbicycleclub.com.
FRIDAY, AUG. 25
LOSTINE STORYTIME: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Lostine City Park. Group storytime with craft or activity to follow.
FAMILY CRAFTY FRIDAY: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Free craft-making experience for families. Make what you’d like or follow a ready-made project idea. All materials provided. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult or an older friend. (Check on last date.)
NEZ PERCE STORIES: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St. Joseph. The center’s Rich Wandschneider offers a short history about the Nez Perce in the Wallowa country. Free. Every Friday through Sept. 1.
SATURDAY, AUG. 26
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, AUG. 27
MONDAY, AUG. 28
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, AUG. 29
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
BALANCE CLASS: 1 p.m. Hearts for Health Conference Room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Sept. 7. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. Call 541-426-5314 to register.
TUESDAY NIGHT MOUNTAIN BIKE RIDES: 6:15-7:15 p.m. Meet at the Turner Road Trailhead on the East Moraine for a weekly ride. Good for beginner to intermediate riders; some moderate climbing. Information: wallowamountainsbicycleclub.com.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 30
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcome. $25.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WELCOME CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will hosts a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
LIVING WELL: DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY RECOVERY: 5-7 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital Conference Room, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday through Sept. 6. Registration fee: $99, refundable upon completion of the program. Financial assistance available. More information: 541-426-5301.
THURSDAY, AUG. 31
BALANCE CLASS: 1 p.m. Hearts for Health Conference Room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Sept. 7. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. Call 541-426-5314 to register.
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30-7 p.m., Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Free. This week:
FRIDAY, SEPT. 1
LOSTINE STORYTIME: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Lostine City Park. Group storytime with craft or activity to follow. (Check to see last date.)
FAMILY CRAFTY FRIDAY: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture. Free craft-making experience for families. Make what you’d like or follow a ready-made project idea. All materials provided. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult or an older friend. (Check to see last date.)
NEZ PERCE STORIES: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St. Joseph. The center’s Rich Wandschneider offers a short history about the Nez Perce in the Wallowa country. Free. Every Friday through Sept. 1.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 2
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 3
MONDAY, SEPT. 4
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 5
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
BALANCE CLASS: 1 p.m. Hearts for Health Conference Room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Sept. 7. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. Call 541-426-5314 to register.
TUESDAY NIGHT MOUNTAIN BIKE RIDE: 6:15-7:15 p.m. Meet at the Turner Road Trailhead on the East Moraine. Good beginner-to-intermediate ride with some moderate climbing. Information: wallowamountainbicycleclub.com. (Check on last date.)
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 6
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcome. $25.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WELCOME CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will hosts a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
TACO NIGHT: 5-7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10. First and third Wednesday of the month.
LIVING WELL: DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY RECOVERY: 5-7 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital Conference Room, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday through Sept. 6. Registration fee: $99, refundable upon completion of the program. Financial assistance available. More information: 541-426-5301.
ART TALK: A GATHERING OF MULTIPLE DISCIPLINES: 5:30-7 p.m., Josephy Center for Arts & Culture 403 N Main St., Joseph. A monthly interdisciplinary art talk, open to artists of all disciplines, beginners to seasoned artists. Meets every first Wednesday of the month. Topics of discussions vary.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 7
BALANCE CLASS: 1 p.m. Hearts for Health Conference Room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Sept. 7. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. Call 541-426-5314 to register. (Last class.)
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30-7 p.m., Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Free. (Check for last day.)
FRIDAY, SEPT. 8
LOSTINE STORYTIME: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Lostine City Park. Group storytime with craft or activity to follow. (Check last day.)
FAMILY CRAFTY FRIDAY: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Free craft-making experience for families. Make what you’d like or follow a ready-made project idea. All materials provided. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult or an older friend. (Check last day.)
SATURDAY, SEPT. 9
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SECOND SATURDAY BREAKFAST: 7-11 a.m., Hurricane Creek Grange, at the intersection of Hurricane Creek Road and Airport Lane. Pancakes, breakfast meat, eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. Requested donation: $10. Held the second Saturday of each month.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 10
MONDAY, SEPT. 11
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 12
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
TUESDAY NIGHT MOUNTAIN BIKE RIDE: 6:15-7:15 p.m. Meet at the Turner Road Trailhead on the East Moraine. Good beginner-to-intermediate ride with some moderate climbing. Information: wallowamountainbicycleclub.com. (Check on last date.)
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 -7:30 p.m. Joseph Community Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones. Meets every second Tuesday of the month.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 13
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcome. $25.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WELCOME CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
INKED THOUGHTS JOURNAL CLUB: 3-5 p.m. Wallowa Public Library, 201 E. First St. Summer journaling group meets weekly; participants will be given a journal. All ages welcome. (Check on last date.)
WOOD CARVING WORKSHOP WITH STEVE ARMENT: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Tools provided. Suitable for beginners and experienced. Every second Wednesday of the month. (Check.)
THURSDAY, SEPT. 14
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30-7 p.m. Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Free. (Check.)
FRIDAY, SEPT. 15
LOSTINE STORYTIME: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Lostine City Park. Group storytime with craft or activity to follow. (Check.)
FAMILY CRAFTY FRIDAY: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Free craft-making experience for families. Make what you’d like or follow a ready-made project idea. All materials provided. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult or an older friend. (Check.)
SATURDAY, SEPT. 16
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 17
MONDAY, SEPT. 18
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 19
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 20
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE: 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WELCOME CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
