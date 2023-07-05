WEDNESDAY, JULY 5
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcome. $25.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WELCOME CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Jeff Fields, the club’s new president, discusses his goals for 2023-24.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will hosts a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
KORY QUINN PLAYS LIVE: 2:30-4:30 p.m. Summit Grill atop Mount Howard; Wallowa Lake Tramway, 59919 Wallowa Lake Highway.
TACO NIGHT: 5-7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10. First and third Wednesday of the month.
ART TALK: A GATHERING OF MULTIPLE DISCIPLINES: 5:30-7 p.m., Josephy Center for Arts & Culture 403 N Main St., Joseph. A monthly interdisciplinary art talk, open to artists of all disciplines, beginners to seasoned artists. Meets every first Wednesday of the month. Topics of discussions vary.
THURSDAY, JULY 6
KORY QUINN PLAYS LIVE: 2:30-4:30 p.m. Summit Grill atop Mount Howard; Wallowa Lake Tramway, 59919 Wallowa Lake Highway.
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30-7 p.m., Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Free. This week: Kory Quinn.
GREG KOCH, WITH THE KOCH-MARSHALL TRIO, IN CONCERT: 7 p.m. OK Theatre, 208 W. Main St., Enterprise. Guitarist Koch brings his trio to the OK Theatre for an evening of guitar-driven rock ‘n’ roll. Tickets are $25 and are available at eventbrite.com.
THE MUDDY SOULS PLAY LIVE: 7-9 p.m. Terminal Gravity, 803 School St., Enterprise.
”BEAVERS IN THE BLUES: WHY BEAVERS MATTER:” 7:30 p.m. Wallowa Lake Lodge, 60060 Wallowa Lake Highway. Ian Wilson and Christina De Villier discuss the ecological impact of beavers. Part of the Wallowology at the Lodge series. Free.
MOVIE IN THE PARK: 8:30 p.m. Joseph City Park, 503 S. Park St. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” will be shown. Free, with free popcorn as well.
FRIDAY, JULY 7
LOSTINE STORYTIME: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Lostine City Park. Group storytime with craft or activity to follow.
FAMILY CRAFTY FRIDAY: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Free craft-making experience for families. Make what you’d like or follow a ready-made project idea. All materials provided. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult or an older friend.
PARENT CAFE: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Building Healthy Families, 207 NE Park St., Enterprise. Free lunch, with child care provided. Connect with other parents and have conversations to strengthen families. RSVP, 541-426-9411.
NEZ PERCE STORIES: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St. Joseph. The center’s Rich Wandschneider offers a short history about the Nez Perce in the Wallowa country. Free. Every Friday through Sept. 1.
WALLOWA COUNTY FLYIN FUNDRAISER BANQUET: 5:30 p.m. Joseph Airport, 83838 Airport Lane, Joseph. Live and silent auction, live music. Tickets available at wallowacountyflyin.com.
ALMA RUSS PLAYS LIVE: 7-9 p.m. Terminal Gravity, 803 School St., Enterprise.
YOUR STRANGE COMPANIONS PLAY LIVE: 7-9 p.m., Z’s BBQ at Lostine Tavern, 125 Highway 82.
SATURDAY, JULY 8
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SECOND SATURDAY BREAKFAST: 7-11 a.m., Hurricane Creek Grange, at the intersection of Hurricane Creek Road and Airport Lane. Pancakes, breakfast meat, eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. Requested donation: $10. Held the second Saturday of each month.
WALLOWA COUNTY FLYIN: 7 a.m.-noon. Joseph Airport, 83838 Airport Lane, Joseph. Breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Airshow begins at 8 a.m. Professional airshow acts and displays. Admission: $5; children 10 and under free. Breakfast, $10; children 10 and under eat for free, but must be accompanied by a paying adult. Information: wallowacountyflyin.com.
WALLOWOLOGY OUTING: JOSEPH CANYON-STARVATION RIDGE HIKE: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Meet at Wallowology, 508 N. Main St., Joseph. Join ecologist David Mildrexler and geologist Ellen Morris Bishop to explore old forests, expansive grasslands and wildflowers, and cultural history. Free. Registration required at info@wallowology.org. Information: 541-432-0112.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
STEVE TOOL PLAYS LIVE: 2:30-4:30 p.m. Summit Grill atop Mount Howard; Wallowa Lake Tramway, 59919 Wallowa Lake Highway.
TWO RIVERS EVENING TRAIN RIDE: 4-8 p.m. Departs from Elgin Train Depot. Eagle Cap Excursion Train evening run includes dinner. Adults, $90; seniors 60 and older, $85; youth 3 to 16, $40. Information: eaglecaptrainrides.com or 541-437-3652.
YOUR STRANGE COMPANIONS PLAY LIVE: 7-9 p.m. Terminal Gravity, 803 School St., Enterprise.
SUNDAY, JULY 9
NICK PORTER PLAYS LIVE: 2:30-4:30 p.m. Summit Grill atop Mount Howard; Wallowa Lake Tramway, 59919 Wallowa Lake Highway.
CHRIS ACKER PLAYS LIVE: 7-9 p.m. Terminal Gravity, 803 School St., Enterprise.
MONDAY, JULY 10
WALLOWA COUNTY WEED BOARD FIELD TOUR: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., East Moraine parking lot. The use of drones in weed management, identify plant species, check virtual fencing technology. Sack lunches provided. RSVP by July 6 by emailing Andy Marcum at amarcum@co.wallowa.or.us.
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
SUMMER FISHTRAP: 7:30 p.m., Wallowa Lake Lodge, 60060 Wallowa Lake Highway. Fishtrap’s Shannon McNerney and a reading from Fishtrap co-founder, poet Kim Stafford. Free. Information: fishtrap.org.
TUESDAY, JULY 11
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
HAVEN JOHNSON PLAYS LIVE: 2:30-4:30 p.m. Summit Grill atop Mount Howard; Wallowa Lake Tramway, 59919 Wallowa Lake Highway.
TUESDAY NIGHT MOUNTAIN BIKE RIDE: 6:15-7:15 p.m. Meet at the Turner Road Trailhead on the East Moraine. Good beginner-to-intermediate ride with some moderate climbing. Information: wallowamountainbicycleclub.com. (Check on last date.)
SUMMER FISHTRAP: 7:30 p.m. Wallowa Lake Lodge. Readings from JaNay Brown-Wood, Debra Magpie Earling and Jamie Ford. Free. Information: fishtrap.org.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 12
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcome. $25.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WELCOME CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
LIVING WELL: DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY RECOVERY: 5-7 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital Conference Room, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday through Sept. 6. Registration fee: $99, refundable upon completion of the program. Financial assistance available. An information meeting is scheduled for July 5 at 5:30 p.m. More information: 541-426-5301.
WOOD CARVING WORKSHOP WITH STEVE ARMENT: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Tools provided. Suitable for beginners and experienced. Every second Wednesday of the month.
SUMMER FISHTRAP: 7:30 p.m. Wallowa Lake Lodge, 60060 Wallowa Lake Highway. Free. Readings by Roberto Ascalon, Karen Auvinen and Craig Childs. Information: fishtrap.org.
THURSDAY, JULY 13
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30-7 p.m., Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Free.
FRIDAY, JULY 14
LOSTINE STORYTIME: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Lostine City Park. Group storytime with craft or activity to follow.
NEZ PERCE STORIES: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St. Joseph. The center’s Rich Wandschneider offers a short history about the Nez Perce in the Wallowa country. Free. Every Friday through Sept. 1.
SATURDAY, JULY 15
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY JULY 16
MONDAY, JULY 17
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, JULY 18
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital conference room. Support, share resources, celebrate milestones and listen to speakers talk about topics relating to mastectomies and breast cancer. Everyone is welcome. Virtual link available. Registration required: Call 541-426-7919. Meets every third Tuesday of the month.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 19
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE: 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WELCOME CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
TACO NIGHT: 5-7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10. First and third Wednesday of the month.
ABSTRACT PAINTING AND SIPPING WINE: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Every third Wednesday of the month. For more information call 541-432-0505.
THURSDAY JULY 20
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30-7 p.m., Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Free.
FRIDAY, JULY 21
LOSTINE STORYTIME: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Lostine City Park. Group storytime with craft or activity to follow.
NEZ PERCE STORIES: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St. Joseph. The center’s Rich Wandschneider offers a short history about the Nez Perce in the Wallowa country. Free. Every Friday through Sept. 1.
SATURDAY, JULY 22
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY JULY 23
MONDAY, JULY 24
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, JULY 25
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 26
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE: 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WELCOME CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
CEMETERY BOARD MEETING: 6 p.m., Thornton Conference Room, Wallowa County Courthouse. 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Meets every fourth Wednesday of the month from March to October. Contact: Nancy Maurer, 503-235-6838.
THURSDAY, JULY 27
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30-7 p.m., Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Free.
FRIDAY, JULY 28
LOSTINE STORYTIME: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Lostine City Park. Group storytime with craft or activity to follow.
NEZ PERCE STORIES: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St. Joseph. The center’s Rich Wandschneider offers a short history about the Nez Perce in the Wallowa country. Free. Every Friday through Sept. 1.
TERMINAL GRAVITY OPEN MIC NIGHT: 6-9 p.m., 803 School St., Enterprise. Sign-ups begin at 5:45 p.m. Held the last Friday of the month. (Check.)
SATURDAY, JULY 29
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, JULY 30
MONDAY, JULY 31
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, AUG. 1
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 2
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WELCOME CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed. $25. (Check.)
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
TACO NIGHT: 5-7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10. First and third Wednesday of the month.
ART TALK: A GATHERING OF MULTIPLE DISCIPLINES: 5:30-7 p.m., Josephy Center for Arts & Culture 403 N Main St., Joseph. A monthly interdisciplinary art talk, open to artists of all disciplines, beginners to seasoned artists. Meets every first Wednesday of the month. Topics of discussions vary.
THURSDAY, AUG. 3
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30-7 p.m., Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Free.
FRIDAY, AUG. 4
LOSTINE STORYTIME: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Lostine City Park. Group storytime with craft or activity to follow.
NEZ PERCE STORIES: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St. Joseph. The center’s Rich Wandschneider offers a short history about the Nez Perce in the Wallowa country. Free. Every Friday through Sept. 1.
SATURDAY, AUG. 5
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, AUG. 6
MONDAY, AUG. 7
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, AUG. 8
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 9
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WELCOME CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
WOOD CARVING WORKSHOP WITH STEVE ARMENT: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Tools provided. Suitable for beginners and experienced. Every second Wednesday of the month.
THURSDAY, AUG. 10
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30-7 p.m., Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Free.
FRIDAY, AUG. 11
LOSTINE STORYTIME: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Lostine City Park. Group storytime with craft or activity to follow.
NEZ PERCE STORIES: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St. Joseph. The center’s Rich Wandschneider offers a short history about the Nez Perce in the Wallowa country. Free. Every Friday through Sept. 1.
SATURDAY, AUG. 12
ALL YOU CAN EAT BREAKFAST: 7-11 a.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Pancakes, breakfast meat, eggs, biscuits & gravy, juice and coffee. Requested donation: $10. Held every second Saturday of the month.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, AUG. 13
MONDAY, AUG. 14
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, AUG. 15
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 16
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WELCOME CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
TACO NIGHT: 5 -7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10. First and third Wednesday of the month.
THURSDAY, AUG. 17
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30-7 p.m., Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Free.
FRIDAY, AUG. 18
LOSTINE STORYTIME: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Lostine City Park. Group storytime with craft or activity to follow. (Last session.)
FAMILY CRAFTY FRIDAY: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Free craft-making experience for families. Make what you’d like or follow a ready-made project idea. All materials provided. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult or an older friend. (Check.)
NEZ PERCE STORIES: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St. Joseph. The center’s Rich Wandschneider offers a short history about the Nez Perce in the Wallowa country. Free. Every Friday through Sept. 1.
SATURDAY, AUG. 19
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, AUG. 20
MONDAY, AUG. 21
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, AUG. 22
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 23
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE: 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcome. $25.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WELCOME CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
INKED THOUGHTS JOURNAL CLUB: 3-5 p.m. Wallowa Public Library, 201 E. First St., and Wallowa City Park. Summer journaling group meets weekly; participants will be given a journal. All ages welcome.
THURSDAY, AUG. 24
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30-7 p.m., Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Free. This week:
WALLOWA MOUNTAINS BICYCLE CLUB Website: wallowamountainsbicycleclub.com.
FRIDAY, AUG. 25
LOSTINE STORYTIME: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Lostine City Park. Group storytime with craft or activity to follow.
FAMILY CRAFTY FRIDAY: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Free craft-making experience for families. Make what you’d like or follow a ready-made project idea. All materials provided. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult or an older friend.
NEZ PERCE STORIES: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St. Joseph. The center’s Rich Wandschneider offers a short history about the Nez Perce in the Wallowa country. Free. Every Friday through Sept. 1.
SATURDAY, AUG. 26
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, AUG. 27
MONDAY, AUG. 28
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, AUG. 29
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
TUESDAY NIGHT MOUNTAIN BIKE RIDES: 6:15-7:15 p.m. Meet at the Turner Road Trailhead on the East Moraine for a weekly ride. Good for beginner to intermediate riders; some moderate climbing. Information: wallowamountainsbicycleclub.com.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 30
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcome. $25.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WELCOME CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will hosts a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
THURSDAY, AUG. 31
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30-7 p.m., Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Free. This week:
FRIDAY, SEPT. 1
LOSTINE STORYTIME: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Lostine City Park. Group storytime with craft or activity to follow. (Check to see last date.)
FAMILY CRAFTY FRIDAY: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture. Free craft-making experience for families. Make what you’d like or follow a ready-made project idea. All materials provided. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult or an older friend. (Check to see last date.)
NEZ PERCE STORIES: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St. Joseph. The center’s Rich Wandschneider offers a short history about the Nez Perce in the Wallowa country. Free. Every Friday through Sept. 1.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 2
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 3
MONDAY, SEPT. 4
TUESDAY, SEPT. 5
TUESDAY NIGHT MOUNTAIN BIKE RIDE: 6:15-7:15 p.m. Meet at the Turner Road Trailhead on the East Moraine. Good beginner-to-intermediate ride with some moderate climbing. Information: wallowamountainbicycleclub.com. (Check on last date.)
Email calendar items to mbradshaw@wallowa.com or editor@wallowa.com.
Email calendar entries to editor@wallowa.com.
