WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WARMING CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
”ELIZABETH ON THE FRONTIER” WATCH PARTY: Noon. Fishtrap, 107 W. Main St. Presentation featuring Cheri Lonborg from the National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center. Part of the “Fishtrap Reads” series based on the Molly Gloss novel “The Jump-Off Creek.” The presentation also can be viewed at Fishtrap’s YouTube channel.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Joe Basile of Wallowa Resources will speak about the Wallowa County Community Energy Strategic Plan.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan hosts a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
VIRTUAL COVID SUPPORT GROUP: 1-2 p.m. The Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness is offering free online classes for people experiencing long-term COVID symptoms. Contact 541-426-4524 or visit www.wvcenterforwellness.org/events. Meets weekly for six weeks. (Last class: March 8.)
POWERFUL TOOLS FOR CAREGIVERS: 2-3:30 p.m. Free virtual six-week series each Wednesday through March 22. Class size is limited, and registration is required. Classes are held on Zoom. Contact Community Connection of Northeast Oregon; email kathyg@ccno.org or call 541-963-3186.
ADULT MENTAL HEALTH FIRST AID CLASS: Hearts for Health, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. First session, 12:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Second session of this eight-hour class is 8 a.m.-noon on Thursday, March 2. Learn how to help a friend, family member, coworker, or neighbor in need. Free. Workbook and snacks included. Registration deadline was Feb. 23. Information: 541-426-4524, ext. 1031.
TACO NIGHT: 5 -7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10. First and third Wednesday of the month.
LIVING WELL DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY RECOVERY: 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays through March 1. Classes are taught by Dr. Emily Sheahan. Wallowa Memorial Hospital Conference Room, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Call: 541-426-7998.
ART TALK: A GATHERING OF MULTIPLE DISCIPLINES: 5:30-7 p.m., Josephy Center for Arts & Culture 403 N Main St., Joseph. A monthly interdisciplinary art talk, open to artists of all disciplines, beginners to seasoned artists. Meets every first Wednesday of the month. Topics of discussions are varied.
TRIVIA NIGHT AT TERMINAL GRAVITY: 6-8 p.m. Prove your knowledge and win prizes at the brewpub, 803 School St., Enterprise. Sign-ups are first-come, first-serve on the Facebook page. Every other Wednesday.
THURSDAY, MARCH 2
JOSEPH CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m. Joseph Community Events Center, 102 E. First St., Joseph. In-person or via Zoom.
FRIDAY, MARCH 3
CABIN FEVER BAZAAR: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Cloverleaf Hall, 600 NW First St., Enterprise.
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 11 a.m.-noon. RSVP by calling 541-426-4524. Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Free. (Last class.)
FISHTRAP FIRESIDE: 7-9 p.m., Fishtrap, 107 W. Main St., Enterprise. Celebrate Women’s History Month with three local writers: Beth Estock, Kathy Hunter and Nodya Papineau. Free.
SATURDAY, MARCH 4
CABIN FEVER BAZAAR: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Cloverleaf Hall, 600 NW First St., Enterprise.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
STAIRS COACHING PROGRAM: 10-11 a.m. Hearts for Health Integrated Care Center, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Eight-week lifestyle program helps veterans build skills in mood regulation, relationship building and social functions. Information: Sandra Gore, 541-426-4524 ext. 1027.
SPAGHETTI FEED FUNDRAISER: 4-7 p.m. M. Crow, 133 Highway 82, Lostine. Fundraiser for Wild Bunch 4-H Club also includes a raffle for a cord of wood, split, delivered and stacked.
ENTERPRISE ELKS LODGE CRAB AND PRIME RIB FEED: 5-8 p.m., Enterprise Elks Lodge, 211 W. North St. All you can eat crab, $50; prime rib with a crab cup, $43; prime rib only, $30. Tickets available at the door. Dessert auction at 6 p.m.
OPENING RECEPTION FOR ANNUAL WOMEN’S EXHIBIT: 6:30-9 p.m., Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories” features artwork from 63 artists. Live music by Calico Bones. Light food provided; drinks available for purchase.
MONDAY, MARCH 6
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, MARCH 7
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.