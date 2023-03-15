WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WARMING CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Speakers are Karrine Brogotti and Mike McInally of the Wallowa County Chieftain.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
”A WOMAN’S ROLE IN THE AMERICAN WEST:” Noon watch party at Fishtrap, 107 W. Main St. Sarah Sherman, project manager for the National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center, will present. Watch the recording afterward on Fishtrap’s YouTube channel. Part of “Fishtrap Reads” series based on the Molly Gloss novel “The Jump-Off Creek.”
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
POWERFUL TOOLS FOR CAREGIVERS: 2-3:30 p.m. Free virtual six-week series each Wednesday through March 22. Class size is limited, and registration is required. Classes are held on Zoom. Contact Community Connection of Northeast Oregon; email kathyg@ccno.org or call 541-963-3186.
TACO NIGHT: 5 -7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10. First and third Wednesday of the month.
TRIVIA NIGHT AT TERMINAL GRAVITY: 6-8 p.m. Prove your knowledge and win prizes at the brewpub, 803 School St., Enterprise. Sign-ups are first-come, first-serve on the Facebook page. Every other Wednesday.
ABSTRACT PAINTING AND SIPPING WINE: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Every third Wednesday of the month. For more information call 541-432-0505.
FRIDAY, MARCH 17
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 11 a.m.-noon. RSVP by calling 541-426-4524. Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Free.
SATURDAY, MARCH 18
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
STAIRS COACHING PROGRAM: 10-11 a.m. Eight-week lifestyle program helps veterans build skills in mood regulation, relationship building and social functions. Information: Sandra Gore, 541-426-4524 ext. 1027. Hearts for Health Integrated Care Center, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise.
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE 608 CORNED BEEF AND CABBAGE DINNER: 4-6 p.m. Corned beef, cabbage, roasted red potatoes, roll and ice cream. 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Cost: $15. Contact: Barbara McCormack, 541-605-8233.
JOSEPH VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT BENEFIT DINNER AND AUCTION: Happy hour, 5 p.m. Dinner, 6 p.m. The department is raising money to buy a vehicle and equipment for emergency medical service response. Chief Joseph Days Thunder Room, 405 W. Wallowa Ave., Joseph. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Dinner by Z’s BBQ. Information: Ashley, 541-263-2761.
SUNDAY, MARCH 19
STORY CIRCLE CELEBRATING “WOMEN: TELLING OUR STORIES:” 2-4 p.m., Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. An informal storytelling gathering in conjunction with the “Women: Telling Our Stories” exhibit at the Josephy Center. Each storyteller will have four minutes. All people and genders welcome. Snacks and hot drinks provided. Sponsored by Soroptimists of Wallowa County.
MONDAY, MARCH 20
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, MARCH 21
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
ARTIST BROWN BAG WITH AUBURN ISAAK: Noon-1 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Isaak grew up in Joseph and graduated in 2012 from Eastern Oregon University and now works in the dean’s office for EOU’s College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences. Information:josephy.org/event/artist-brown-bag-auburn-isaak/
FIRST RESPONSE WITH AED: 1:30-3:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. The basic of getting an AED off a wall and onto a patient. Dick Burch leads the training. Free, but registration is required. Register at this link: josephy.org/event/first-response-with-aed/
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital conference room. Support, share resources, celebrate milestones and listen to speakers talk about topics relating to mastectomies and breast cancer. Everyone is welcome. Virtual link available. Registration required: Call 541-426-7919. Meets every third Tuesday of the month.
