WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ST. PATRICK EPISCOPAL CHURCH WARMING CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. {span}Marika Straw{/span} of Safe Harbors is the speaker.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
”THE FUR TRAPPER’S CABIN:” Noon. Fishtrap, 107 W. Main St., Enterprise. Virtual presentation features Casey Taylor from the National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center. speaking about the history of Oregon’s fur-trapping trade. Part of the “Fishtrap Reads” series based on the Molly Gloss novel “The Jump-Off Creek.” The presentation also can be viewed at Fishtrap’s YouTube channel.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will hosts a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
VIRTUAL COVID SUPPORT GROUP: 1-2 p.m. The Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness is offering free online classes for people experiencing long-term COVID symptoms. Contact 541-426-4524 or visit www.wvcenterforwellness.org/events. Meets weekly for six weeks. (Last class.)
POWERFUL TOOLS FOR CAREGIVERS: 2-3:30 p.m. Free virtual six-week series each Wednesday through March 22. Class size is limited, and registration is required. Classes are held on Zoom. Contact Community Connection of Northeast Oregon; email kathyg@ccno.org or call 541-963-3186.
CRIBBAGE TOURNAMENT: 5:30 p.m., Terminal Gravity, 803 SE School St., Enterprise. Sign up on Terminal Gravity’s Facebook page. Held every other Wednesday.
WALLOWA MOUNTAINS HELLS CANYON TRAIL ASSOCIATION: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thomas Conference Room, 309 S. River St., Enterprise. Election of officers, slide show of highlights from the 2022 trail season and a review of trips planned in 2023. Members of the public are invited to check out the association. Snacks and refreshments.
THURSDAY, MARCH 9
WALLOWA MOUNTAIN QUILTERS GUILD: 6 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. Visitors and new members welcome. Meets the second Thursday of the month.
WORK PARTY AT THE FLORA SCHOOL: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 80974 College Lane, Flora. Oregon. Stripping paint, building shelves for yarns and books, sorting books, moving yarns and more work available for all ages, from beginner to expert. Contact Vanessa Thew Thompson at 541-828-7010 or floraschool@tds.net.
PRESENTATION BY CYBERCRIME EXPERT RICHARD WISTOCKI: 6-8 p.m., BJR Room in Wallowa.
FRIDAY, MARCH 10
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 11 a.m.-noon. RSVP by calling 541-426-4524. Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Free.
SATURDAY, MARCH 11
ALL YOU CAN EAT BREAKFAST AND BAZAAR: 7-11 a.m., Hurricane Creek Grange, at the intersection of Hurricane Creek Road and Airport Lane. Pancakes, breakfast meat, eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. Requested donation: $10. Held the second Saturday of each month.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
STAIRS COACHING PROGRAM: 10-11 a.m. Eight-week lifestyle program helps veterans build skills in mood regulation, relationship building and social functions. Information: Sandra Gore, 541-426-4524 ext. 1027. Hearts for Health Integrated Care Center, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise.
GAME AND CRAFT NIGHT: 5-8 p.m. The Place, off of Third and Lake streets in Joseph. Bring favorite games, crafts and a snack to share at this monthly game night.
KIDS MOVIE NIGHT ... PARENTS NIGHT OUT: 6-9 p.m., 119 E. Main St., Enterprise. Sponsored by Wallowa County Humane Society. For ages 5-12. Popcorn and punch served. Donation’s welcome. “Iron Will” will be shown. Cats are on premises.
TUNESMITH NIGHT: 7 p.m., Odd Fellows Hall, 105 NE First St., Enterprise. Three songwriters — Brian Oliver, Steve Fulton and Karyn Ann — sharing their original work in a round-robin format. Admission: $10. No food or drink service provided; bring your own.
SUNDAY, MARCH 12
ST. PATRICK’S DAY FUN SHOOT: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 75044 Lower Diamond Lane. Sponsored by the Wallowa Rod and Gun Club. 50 singles, 50 handicap, 60-bird buddy shoot. Breakfast and a traditional Irish lunch will be served.
MONDAY, MARCH 13
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, MARCH 14
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS AT THE BOOKLOFT: 5-7 p.m., 107 E. Main St. Sponsored by the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce. Open house event offers networking opportunities. Open to the public; includes complimentary refreshments.
CIRCLE 100 CLUB: 5-6:30 p.m., M. Crow, 133 Highway 82, Lostine. Members of the Circle 100 Club give $100 to support a specific new project to help improve health care in Wallowa County. For information, contact the Wallowa County Health Care Foundation at 541-426-1913.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ST. PATRICK EPISCOPAL CHURCH WARMING CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Speakers are Karrine Brogotti and Mike McInally of the Wallowa County Chieftain.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
”A WOMAN’S ROLE IN THE AMERICAN WEST:” Noon watch party at Fishtrap, 107 W. Main St. Sarah Sherman, project manager for the National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center, will present. Watch the recording afterward on Fishtrap’s YouTube channel. Part of “Fishtrap Reads” series based on the Molly Gloss novel “The Jump-Off Creek.”
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
POWERFUL TOOLS FOR CAREGIVERS: 2-3:30 p.m. Free virtual six-week series each Wednesday through March 22. Class size is limited, and registration is required. Classes are held on Zoom. Contact Community Connection of Northeast Oregon; email kathyg@ccno.org or call 541-963-3186.
TACO NIGHT: 5 -7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10. First and third Wednesday of the month.
TRIVIA NIGHT AT TERMINAL GRAVITY: 6-8 p.m. Prove your knowledge and win prizes at the brewpub, 803 School St., Enterprise. Sign-ups are first-come, first-serve on the Facebook page. Every other Wednesday.
ABSTRACT PAINTING AND SIPPING WINE: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Every third Wednesday of the month. For more information call 541-432-0505.
FRIDAY, MARCH 17
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 11 a.m.-noon. RSVP by calling 541-426-4524. Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Free.
SATURDAY, MARCH 18
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
STAIRS COACHING PROGRAM: 10-11 a.m. Eight-week lifestyle program helps veterans build skills in mood regulation, relationship building and social functions. Information: Sandra Gore, 541-426-4524 ext. 1027. Hearts for Health Integrated Care Center, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise.
MONDAY, MARCH 20
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, MARCH 21
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital conference room. Support, share resources, celebrate milestones and listen to speakers talk about topics relating to mastectomies and breast cancer. Everyone is welcome. Virtual link available. Registration required: Call 541-426-7919. Meets every third Tuesday of the month.
CITY OF JOSEPH WORK SESSION: 6 p.m. Joseph City Library, 201 N. Main St., Joseph.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ST. PATRICK EPISCOPAL CHURCH WARMING CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. The speaker is Jennifer Piper of the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
POWERFUL TOOLS FOR CAREGIVERS: 2-3:30 p.m. Free virtual six-week series each Wednesday through March 22. Class size is limited, and registration is required. Classes are held on Zoom. Contact Community Connection of Northeast Oregon; email kathyg@ccno.org or call 541-963-3186. (Last class.)
CRIBBAGE TOURNAMENT: 5:30 p.m., Terminal Gravity, 803 SE School St., Enterprise. Sign up on Terminal Gravity’s Facebook page. Held every other Wednesday.
THURSDAY, MARCH 23
FRIDAY, MARCH 24
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 11 a.m.-noon. RSVP by calling 541-426-4524. Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Free.
SATURDAY, MARCH 25
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
STAIRS COACHING PROGRAM: 10-11 a.m. Eight-week lifestyle program helps veterans build skills in mood regulation, relationship building and social functions. Information: Sandra Gore, 541-426-4524 ext. 1027. Hearts for Health Integrated Care Center, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise.
SUNDAY, MARCH 26
MONDAY, MARCH 27
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
RESTORATIVE YOGA: 5:30-7 p.m. 102 E. Wallowa Ave., Joseph. Call 541-203-3634 for information.
TUESDAY, MARCH 28
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ST. PATRICK EPISCOPAL CHURCH WARMING CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Club Assembly with Stacy Green, president.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
ABSTRACT PAINTING & SIPPING WINE: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Every third Wednesday of the month. For more information call 541-432-0505.
TRIVIA NIGHT AT TERMINAL GRAVITY: 6-8 p.m. Prove your knowledge and win prizes at the brewpub, 803 School St., Enterprise. Sign-ups are first-come, first-serve on the Facebook page. Every other Wednesday.
THURSDAY, MARCH 30
FRIDAY, MARCH 31
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 11 a.m.-noon. RSVP by calling 541-426-4524. Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Free.
TERMINAL GRAVITY OPEN MIC NIGHT: 6-9 p.m., 803 School St., Enterprise. Sign-ups begin at 5:45 p.m. Held the last Friday of the month.
SATURDAY, APRIL 1
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
STAIRS COACHING PROGRAM: 10-11 a.m. Eight-week lifestyle program helps veterans build skills in mood regulation, relationship building and social functions. Information: Sandra Gore, 541-426-4524 ext. 1027. Hearts for Health Integrated Care Center, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise.
SUNDAY, APRIL 2
MONDAY, APRIL 3
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
RESTORATIVE YOGA: 5:30-7 p.m. 102 E. Wallowa Ave., Joseph. Call 541-203-3634 for information.
TUESDAY, APRIL 4
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ST. PATRICK EPISCOPAL CHURCH WARMING CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
TACO NIGHT: 5 -7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10. First and third Wednesday of the month.
CRIBBAGE TOURNAMENT: 5:30 p.m. Terminal Gravity, 803 SE School St., Enterprise. Sign up on Terminal Gravity’s Facebook page. Held every other Wednesday.
ART TALK: A GATHERING OF MULTIPLE DISCIPLINES: 5:30-7 p.m., Josephy Center for Arts & Culture 403 N Main St., Joseph. A monthly interdisciplinary art talk, open to artists of all disciplines, beginners to seasoned artists. Meets every first Wednesday of the month. Topics of discussions are varied.
THURSDAY, APRIL 6
FRIDAY, APRIL 7
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 11 a.m.-noon. RSVP by calling 541-426-4524. Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Free.
SATURDAY, APRIL 8
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
STAIRS COACHING PROGRAM: 10-11 a.m. Eight-week lifestyle program helps veterans build skills in mood regulation, relationship building and social functions. Information: Sandra Gore, 541-426-4524 ext. 1027. Hearts for Health Integrated Care Center, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. (Last class: April 22)
SUNDAY, APRIL 9
MONDAY, APRIL 10
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, APRIL 11
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ST. PATRICK EPISCOPAL CHURCH WARMING CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
TRIVIA NIGHT AT TERMINAL GRAVITY: 6-8 p.m. Prove your knowledge and win prizes at the brewpub, 803 School St., Enterprise. Sign-ups are first-come, first-serve on the Facebook page. Every other Wednesday.
THURSDAY, APRIL 13
FRIDAY, APRIL 14
SATURDAY, APRIL 15
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
STAIRS COACHING PROGRAM: 10-11 a.m. Eight-week lifestyle program helps veterans build skills in mood regulation, relationship building and social functions. Information: Sandra Gore, 541-426-4524 ext. 1027. Hearts for Health Integrated Care Center, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. (Last class: April 22)
SUNDAY, APRIL 16
MONDAY, APRIL 17
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, APRIL 18
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ST. PATRICK EPISCOPAL CHURCH WARMING CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
TACO NIGHT: 5 -7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10. First and third Wednesday of the month.
CRIBBAGE TOURNAMENT: 5:30 p.m. Terminal Gravity, 803 SE School St., Enterprise. Sign up on Terminal Gravity’s Facebook page. Held every other Wednesday.
