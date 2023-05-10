WEDNESDAY, MAY 10
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
SPRING SPECIAL TRAIN RIDE: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Departs from Elgin Train Station. The Eagle Cap Excursion Train starts the season with a shorter 25-mile ride. Adults, $65; Seniors, ages 60 and up, $60; youth 3-16, $30. Children under 3 ride free. Website: https://eaglecaptrainrides.com/book-online. Call 541-437-3652
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WARMING CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Craig Pest-Strobel will speak about the study of world religions.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
TRIVIA NIGHT AT TERMINAL GRAVITY: 6-8 p.m. Prove your knowledge and win prizes at the brewpub, 803 School St., Enterprise. Sign-ups are first-come, first-serve on the Facebook page. Every other Wednesday.
WALLOWA MOUNTAINS BICYCLE CLUB SPRING MEETING: 6-8 p.m. Ferguson Ridge Ski Area. Election of officers, pizza, cookies, Terminal Gravity beer.
THURSDAY, MAY 11
MOTHER’S DAY PLANT, GIFT AND BAKE SALE: 8:30 a.m-3:30 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital Hospital Gift Shop, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Proceeds go to health care related scholarships.
FRIDAY, MAY 12
FAMILY STEAM EVENT: 10 a.m.-noon. Building Healthy Families, 207 E. Park St., Enterprise. Students and parents invited to explore science, technology, engineering, art and math. Snacks provided. A collaboration with Wallowa Resources. For information and to register, call 541-426-9411.
PRESENTATION BY SYD TATE ON THE IDAHO CENTENNIAL TRAIL: 6 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 105 NE First St., Enterprise. Tate will recount his trail breaking journey The 2006 Idaho Public Television account will be shown.
LIVE IN HOPE BENEFIT: 6 p.m. Wallowa Lake Lodge, 60060 Wallowa Lake Highway, Joseph. Fundraiser for Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness’ suicide-prevention programs. The deadline to purchase tickets has passed, but people still can bid on auction items beginning at noon Wednesday, May 10 at the event’s website: wvcenterforwellness.org/liveinhope
SATURDAY, MAY 13
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SECOND SATURDAY BREAKFAST: 7-11 a.m., Hurricane Creek Grange, at the intersection of Hurricane Creek Road and Airport Lane. Pancakes, breakfast meat, eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. Requested donation: $10. Held the second Saturday of each month.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
THIRD ANNUAL SPRING ARTISAN MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Parking lot of Stein Distillery, 604 N. Main St., Joseph. Pottery, jewelry, fine art prints and more by local women artisans.
YOUTH MAKER SPACE: Noon-4 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Youths 14 and up can drop in to use the big studio at the Josephy Center. Start a project or bring one to work on. Most supplies included. Registration not required. For information, email artdirector@josephy.org.
KIDS MOVIE NIGHT ... PARENTS NIGHT OUT: 6:30-9 p.m. 119 E. Main St. Enterprise. The featured movie is “Monsters Inc.” Popcorn and punch provided. $5 charge per child. Cats on premises. Sponsored by the Wallowa County Humane Society. RSVP to 503-621-7352.
TUNESMITH NIGHT: 7 p.m. Enterprise Odd Fellows Hall, 105 NE First St. Calico Bones, Cooper Trail and Nevada Sowle are featured in this showcase for singer-songwriters. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $10. No food or drink service provided; attendees can bring their own. Sponsored by the Wallowa Valley Music Alliance.
SUNDAY, MAY 14
MOTHER’S DAY BRUNCH TRAIL RIDE: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Eagle Cap Excursion Train; departs from Elgin Train Depot, travels along the Grande Ronde River to the bridge and Rondowa. Adults, $90; seniors 60 and over, $85; youths 3 to 16, $40. Kids under 3 ride for free. Website: eaglecaptrainrides.com. Phone: 541-437-3652.
MONDAY, MAY 15
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, MAY 16
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
VIRTUAL ARTIST TALK WITH MIKE LAWRENCE: Noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Lawrence, a Portland-based author and illustrator of graphic novels, attended Enterprise High School from 1995 to 1998 and is a former student of Gary Wishart. Lawrence’s work will be included in the Josephy Center exhibit “Wishart.”
STAIRS COACHING PROGRAM: 5:30-7:30 p.m. 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Eight-week lifestyle program that helps veterans
build skills in mood regulation, relationship building, social functioning. Course is also available online.
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital conference room. Support, share resources, celebrate milestones and listen to speakers talk about topics relating to mastectomies and breast cancer. Everyone is welcome. Virtual link available. Registration required: Call 541-426-7919. Meets every third Tuesday of the month.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 17
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WARMING CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Speaker: Larry Davy, retiring CEO of Wallowa Memorial Hospital.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
JOSEPH CHARTER SCHOOL CARNIVAL: 5-8 p.m. Joseph Charter School, 401 E. Williams Ave., Joseph.
TACO NIGHT: 5-7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10. First and third Wednesday of the month.
ABSTRACT PAINTING AND SIPPING WINE: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Every third Wednesday of the month. For more information call 541-432-0505.
CRIBBAGE TOURNAMENT: 5:30 p.m. Terminal Gravity, 803 SE School St., Enterprise. Sign up on Terminal Gravity’s Facebook page. Held every other Wednesday.
TASTING EVENT AT WALLOWA LAKE LODGE: 6 p.m. Wallowa Lake Lodge, 60060 Wallowa Lake Highway, Joseph. Cocktail hour with cash bar starts at 6 p.m. The free tasting, featuring items from the lodge’s new menu, begins at 7. Limited to the first 30 people to RSVP to chris@wallowalakelodge.com.
THURSDAY, MAY 18
FRIDAY, MAY 19
SATURDAY, MAY 20
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
YOUTH MAKER SPACE: Noon-4 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Youths 14 and up can drop in to use the big studio at the Josephy Center. Start a project or bring one to work on. Most supplies included. Registration not required. For information, email artdirector@josephy.org.
SUNDAY, MAY 21
HOOTENANNY & SHOO-FLY PIE SOCIAL: 4 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 105 NE First St., Enterprise. The annual fundraiser for the Wallowa Valley Music Alliance features a variety of musical performers and a pie-tasting contest. Admission is $10.
MONDAY, MAY 22
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, MAY 23
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
STAIRS COACHING PROGRAM: 5:30-7:30 p.m. 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Eight-week lifestyle program that helps veterans
build skills in mood regulation, relationship building, social functioning. Course is also available online.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WARMING CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
THURSDAY, MAY 25
FRIDAY, MAY 26
TERMINAL GRAVITY OPEN MIC NIGHT: 6-9 p.m., 803 School St., Enterprise. Sign-ups begin at 5:45 p.m. Held the last Friday of the month.
SATURDAY, MAY 27
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
YOUTH MAKER SPACE: Noon-4 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Youths 14 and up can drop in to use the big studio at the Josephy Center. Start a project or bring one to work on. Most supplies included. Registration not required. For information, email artdirector@josephy.org.
SUNDAY, MAY 28
MONDAY, MAY 29
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, MAY 30
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
STAIRS COACHING PROGRAM: 5:30-7:30 p.m. 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Eight-week lifestyle program that helps veterans
build skills in mood regulation, relationship building, social functioning. Course is also available online.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 31
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WARMING CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
CRIBBAGE TOURNAMENT: 5:30 p.m. Terminal Gravity, 803 SE School St., Enterprise. Sign up on Terminal Gravity’s Facebook page. Held every other Wednesday.
THURSDAY, JUNE 1
FRIDAY, JUNE 2
SATURDAY, JUNE 3
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, JUNE 4
MONDAY, JUNE 5
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, JUNE 6
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
STAIRS COACHING PROGRAM: 5:30-7:30 p.m. 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Eight-week lifestyle program that helps veterans
build skills in mood regulation, relationship building, social functioning. Course is also available online.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WARMING CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
ART TALK: A GATHERING OF MULTIPLE DISCIPLINES: 5:30-7 p.m., Josephy Center for Arts & Culture 403 N Main St., Joseph. A monthly interdisciplinary art talk, open to artists of all disciplines, beginners to seasoned artists. Meets every first Wednesday of the month. Topics of discussions are varied.
TRIVIA NIGHT AT TERMINAL GRAVITY: 6-8 p.m. Prove your knowledge and win prizes at the brewpub, 803 School St., Enterprise. Sign-ups are first-come, first-serve on the Facebook page. Every other Wednesday.
THURSDAY, JUNE 8
FRIDAY, JUNE 9
SATURDAY, JUNE 10
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
FREE YOUTH MAKER SPACE: Noon-4 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Youths ages 14 and older and drop in during open studio hours to work on a project or get guidance from Ada Vogel. Most supplies included. Registration not required. Email questions to artdirector@josephy.org.
SUNDAY, JUNE 11
MONDAY, JUNE 12
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, JUNE 13
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
STAIRS COACHING PROGRAM: 5:30-7:30 p.m. 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Eight-week lifestyle program that helps veterans
build skills in mood regulation, relationship building, social functioning. Course is also available online.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WARMING CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
CRIBBAGE TOURNAMENT: 5:30 p.m. Terminal Gravity, 803 SE School St., Enterprise. Sign up on Terminal Gravity’s Facebook page. Held every other Wednesday.
THURSDAY JUNE 15
FRIDAY JUNE 16
SATURDAY JUNE 17
SUNDAY JUNE 18
MONDAY JUNE 19
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, JUNE 20
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
STAIRS COACHING PROGRAM: 5:30-7:30 p.m. 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Eight-week lifestyle program that helps veterans
build skills in mood regulation, relationship building, social functioning. Course is also available online.
WEDNESDAY JUNE 21
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WARMING CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Nils Christoffersen of Wallowa Resources will talk about workforce housing.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
TACO NIGHT: 5 -7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10. First and third Wednesday of the month.
TRIVIA NIGHT AT TERMINAL GRAVITY: 6-8 p.m. Prove your knowledge and win prizes at the brewpub, 803 School St., Enterprise. Sign-ups are first-come, first-serve on the Facebook page. Every other Wednesday.
ABSTRACT PAINTING AND SIPPING WINE: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Every third Wednesday of the month. For more information call 541-432-0505.
THURSDAY, JUNE 22
FRIDAY, JUNE 23
SATURDAY, JUNE 24
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
FREE YOUTH MAKER SPACE: Noon-4 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Youths ages 14 and older and drop in during open studio hours to work on a project or get guidance from Ada Vogel. Most supplies included. Registration not required. Email questions to artdirector@josephy.org. (Still continuing?)
SUNDAY, JUNE 25
MONDAY, JUNE 26
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, JUNE 27
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
STAIRS COACHING PROGRAM: 5:30-7:30 p.m. 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Eight-week lifestyle program that helps veterans build skills in mood regulation, relationship building, social functioning. Course is also available online. (Last class.)
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WARMING CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Kristy Athens will talk about Genuine Wallowa County local products.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will hosts a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
CRIBBAGE TOURNAMENT: 5:30 p.m. Terminal Gravity, 803 SE School St., Enterprise. Sign up on Terminal Gravity’s Facebook page. Held every other Wednesday.
CEMETERY BOARD MEETING: 6 p.m., Thornton Conference Room, Wallowa County Courthouse. 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Meets every fourth Wednesday of the month from March to October. Contact: Dawn Haskett, 541-426-7919.
THURSDAY, JUNE 29
FRIDAY, JUNE 30
TERMINAL GRAVITY OPEN MIC NIGHT: 6-9 p.m., 803 School St., Enterprise. Sign-ups begin at 5:45 p.m. Held the last Friday of the month.
SATURDAY, JULY 1
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, JULY 2
MONDAY, JULY 3
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, JULY 4
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 5
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WARMING CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Stacy Green will talk about her mentor program with Enterprise High School students.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will hosts a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
TACO NIGHT: 5-7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10. First and third Wednesday of the month.
TRIVIA NIGHT AT TERMINAL GRAVITY: 6-8 p.m. Prove your knowledge and win prizes at the brewpub, 803 School St., Enterprise. Sign-ups are first-come, first-serve on the Facebook page. Every other Wednesday.
ART TALK: A GATHERING OF MULTIPLE DISCIPLINES: 5:30-7 p.m., Josephy Center for Arts & Culture 403 N Main St., Joseph. A monthly interdisciplinary art talk, open to artists of all disciplines, beginners to seasoned artists. Meets every first Wednesday of the month. Topics of discussions are varied.
THURSDAY, JULY 6
