WEDNESDAY, MAY 3
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WARMING CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Stacy Green will talk about her mentor program with Enterprise High School students.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will hosts a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
TACO NIGHT: 5-7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10. First and third Wednesday of the month.
CRIBBAGE TOURNAMENT: 5:30 p.m. Terminal Gravity, 803 SE School St., Enterprise. Sign up on Terminal Gravity’s Facebook page. Held every other Wednesday.
ART TALK: A GATHERING OF MULTIPLE DISCIPLINES: 5:30-7 p.m., Josephy Center for Arts & Culture 403 N Main St., Joseph. A monthly interdisciplinary art talk, open to artists of all disciplines, beginners to seasoned artists. Meets every first Wednesday of the month. Topics of discussions are varied.
THURSDAY, MAY 4
WALLOWA-WHITMAN NATIONAL FOREST OPEN HOUSE: 5:30 p.m. Cloverleaf Hall, 600 NW First St., Enterprise. Forest Supervisor Shaun McKinney and other will offer updates on forest projects and programs and answer questions from attendees.
ENTERPRISE FFA BANQUET: 6-8 p.m. Enterprise High School, 201 SE Fourth St., Enterprise.
FRIDAY, MAY 5
NEZ PERCE WALLOWA HOMELAND TAMKALIKS RUMMAGE AND BAKE SALE: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nez Perce Wallowa Homeland Farmhouse, 7054 Whiskey Creek Road, Wallowa. Fry bread, chili, pie. Call 541-398-1112 to schedule a drop-off.
”THE EMPEROR’S NEW CLOTHES:” a Missoula Children’s Theater production with local children. 7 p.m. Wallowa School Multipurpose Room. Tickets are $10 for adults; $7 for seniors and $5 for students over 12; kids under 12 are free. For more information, call Cheryl Coughlan at 541-432-0505, ext. 4444 or 541-398-1294 or email: mctinc.org or director@josephy.org.
SATURDAY, MAY 6
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
NEZ PERCE WALLOWA HOMELAND TAMKALIKS RUMMAGE AND BAKE SALE: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nez Perce Wallowa Homeland Farmhouse, 7054 Whiskey Creek Road, Wallowa. Fry bread, chili, pie. Call 541-398-1112 to schedule a drop-off.
”THE EMPEROR’S NEW CLOTHES:” a Missoula Children’s Theater production with local children. 1 p.m. Wallowa School Multipurpose Room. Tickets are $10 for adults; $7 for seniors and $5 for students over 12; kids under 12 are free. For more information, call Cheryl Coughlan at 541-432-0505, ext. 4444 or 541-398-1294 or email: mctinc.org or director@josephy.org.
THROWN OUT BONES IN CONCERT: 7-9 p.m. The Range Rider, 107 NW First St., Enterprise. Rock ‘n’ roll.
SUNDAY, MAY 7
PIONEER CEMETERY DRIVING TOUR: 1-4 p.m. Meet at 1 p.m. at the Wallowa History Center at Bear Sled Ranger Station. Tour is led by Marilyn Hulse.
MONDAY, MAY 8
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, MAY 9
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
STAIRS COACHING PROGRAM: 5:30-7:30 p.m. 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Eight-week lifestyle program that helps veterans build skills in mood regulation, relationship building, social functioning. Course is also available online.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 10
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
SPRING SPECIAL TRAIN RIDE: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Departs from Elgin Train Station. The Eagle Cap Excursion Train starts the season with a shorter 25-mile ride. Adults, $65; Seniors, ages 60 and up, $60; youth 3-16, $30. Children under 3 ride free. Website: https://eaglecaptrainrides.com/book-online. Call 541-437-3652
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WARMING CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. The speaker is Jennifer Piper of the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
TRIVIA NIGHT AT TERMINAL GRAVITY: 6-8 p.m. Prove your knowledge and win prizes at the brewpub, 803 School St., Enterprise. Sign-ups are first-come, first-serve on the Facebook page. Every other Wednesday.
WALLOWA MOUNTAINS BICYCLE CLUB SPRING MEETING: 6-8 p.m. Ferguson Ridge Ski Area. Election of officers, pizza, cookies, Terminal Gravity beer.
THURSDAY, MAY 11
MOTHER’S DAY PLANT, GIFT AND BAKE SALE: 8:30 a.m-3:30 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital Hospital Gift Shop, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Proceeds go to health care related scholarships.
FRIDAY, MAY 12
PRESENTATION BY SYD TATE ON THE IDAHO CENTENNIAL TRAIL: 6 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 105 NE First St., Enterprise. Tate will recount his trail breaking journey The 2006 Idaho Public Television account will be shown.
SATURDAY, MAY 13
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SECOND SATURDAY BREAKFAST: 7-11 a.m., Hurricane Creek Grange, at the intersection of Hurricane Creek Road and Airport Lane. Pancakes, breakfast meat, eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. Requested donation: $10. Held the second Saturday of each month.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
TUNESMITH NIGHT: 7 p.m. Enterprise Odd Fellows Hall, 105 NE First St. Calico Bones, Cooper Trail and Nevada Sowle are featured in this showcase for singer-songwriters. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $10. No food or drink service provided; attendees can bring their own. Sponsored by the Wallowa Valley Music Alliance.
SUNDAY, MAY 14
MONDAY, MAY 15
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, MAY 16
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
STAIRS COACHING PROGRAM: 5:30-7:30 p.m. 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Eight-week lifestyle program that helps veterans
build skills in mood regulation, relationship building, social functioning. Course is also available online.
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital conference room. Support, share resources, celebrate milestones and listen to speakers talk about topics relating to mastectomies and breast cancer. Everyone is welcome. Virtual link available. Registration required: Call 541-426-7919. Meets every third Tuesday of the month.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 17
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WARMING CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
TACO NIGHT: 5-7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10. First and third Wednesday of the month.
ABSTRACT PAINTING AND SIPPING WINE: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Every third Wednesday of the month. For more information call 541-432-0505.
CRIBBAGE TOURNAMENT: 5:30 p.m. Terminal Gravity, 803 SE School St., Enterprise. Sign up on Terminal Gravity’s Facebook page. Held every other Wednesday.
THURSDAY, MAY 18
FRIDAY, MAY 19
SATURDAY, MAY 20
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, MAY 21
MONDAY, MAY 22
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, MAY 23
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
STAIRS COACHING PROGRAM: 5:30-7:30 p.m. 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Eight-week lifestyle program that helps veterans
build skills in mood regulation, relationship building, social functioning. Course is also available online.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WARMING CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
THURSDAY, MAY 25
FRIDAY, MAY 26
.
SATURDAY, MAY 27
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, MAY 28
MONDAY, MAY 29
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, MAY 30
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
STAIRS COACHING PROGRAM: 5:30-7:30 p.m. 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Eight-week lifestyle program that helps veterans
build skills in mood regulation, relationship building, social functioning. Course is also available online.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 31
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WARMING CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
CRIBBAGE TOURNAMENT: 5:30 p.m. Terminal Gravity, 803 SE School St., Enterprise. Sign up on Terminal Gravity’s Facebook page. Held every other Wednesday.
THURSDAY, JUNE 1
FRIDAY, JUNE 2
SATURDAY, JUNE 3
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, JUNE 4
MONDAY, JUNE 5
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, JUNE 6
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
STAIRS COACHING PROGRAM: 5:30-7:30 p.m. 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Eight-week lifestyle program that helps veterans
build skills in mood regulation, relationship building, social functioning. Course is also available online.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WARMING CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
ART TALK: A GATHERING OF MULTIPLE DISCIPLINES: 5:30-7 p.m., Josephy Center for Arts & Culture 403 N Main St., Joseph. A monthly interdisciplinary art talk, open to artists of all disciplines, beginners to seasoned artists. Meets every first Wednesday of the month. Topics of discussions are varied.
TRIVIA NIGHT AT TERMINAL GRAVITY: 6-8 p.m. Prove your knowledge and win prizes at the brewpub, 803 School St., Enterprise. Sign-ups are first-come, first-serve on the Facebook page. Every other Wednesday.
THURSDAY, JUNE 8
FRIDAY, JUNE 9
SATURDAY, JUNE 10
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
FREE YOUTH MAKER SPACE: Noon-4 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Youths ages 14 and older and drop in during open studio hours to work on a project or get guidance from Ada Vogel. Most supplies included. Registration not required. Email questions to artdirector@josephy.org.
SUNDAY, JUNE 11
MONDAY, JUNE 12
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, JUNE 13
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
STAIRS COACHING PROGRAM: 5:30-7:30 p.m. 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Eight-week lifestyle program that helps veterans
build skills in mood regulation, relationship building, social functioning. Course is also available online.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WARMING CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
CRIBBAGE TOURNAMENT: 5:30 p.m. Terminal Gravity, 803 SE School St., Enterprise. Sign up on Terminal Gravity’s Facebook page. Held every other Wednesday.
THURSDAY JUNE 15
FRIDAY JUNE 16
SATURDAY JUNE 17
SUNDAY JUNE 18
MONDAY JUNE 19
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, JUNE 20
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
STAIRS COACHING PROGRAM: 5:30-7:30 p.m. 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Eight-week lifestyle program that helps veterans
build skills in mood regulation, relationship building, social functioning. Course is also available online.
WEDNESDAY JUNE 21
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WARMING CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Nils Christoffersen of Wallowa Resources will talk about workforce housing.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
TACO NIGHT: 5 -7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10. First and third Wednesday of the month.
TRIVIA NIGHT AT TERMINAL GRAVITY: 6-8 p.m. Prove your knowledge and win prizes at the brewpub, 803 School St., Enterprise. Sign-ups are first-come, first-serve on the Facebook page. Every other Wednesday.
ABSTRACT PAINTING AND SIPPING WINE: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Every third Wednesday of the month. For more information call 541-432-0505.
THURSDAY, JUNE 22
FRIDAY, JUNE 23
SATURDAY, JUNE 24
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
FREE YOUTH MAKER SPACE: Noon-4 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Youths ages 14 and older and drop in during open studio hours to work on a project or get guidance from Ada Vogel. Most supplies included. Registration not required. Email questions to artdirector@josephy.org. (Still continuing?)
SUNDAY, JUNE 25
MONDAY, JUNE 26
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, JUNE 27
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
STAIRS COACHING PROGRAM: 5:30-7:30 p.m. 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Eight-week lifestyle program that helps veterans
build skills in mood regulation, relationship building, social functioning. Course is also available online. (Last class.)
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ST. PATRICK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH WARMING CENTER: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Open every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Kristy Athens will talk about Genuine Wallowa County local products.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will hosts a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
CRIBBAGE TOURNAMENT: 5:30 p.m. Terminal Gravity, 803 SE School St., Enterprise. Sign up on Terminal Gravity’s Facebook page. Held every other Wednesday.
CEMETERY BOARD MEETING: 6 p.m., Thornton Conference Room, Wallowa County Courthouse. 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Meets every fourth Wednesday of the month from March to October. Contact: Dawn Haskett, 541-426-7919.
THURSDAY, JUNE 29
FRIDAY, JUNE 30
TERMINAL GRAVITY OPEN MIC NIGHT: 6-9 p.m., 803 School St., Enterprise. Sign-ups begin at 5:45 p.m. Held the last Friday of the month.
