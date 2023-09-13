WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 13
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcome. $25.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Rob Taylor will present “Of Mice, Men, and Seabirds: Eradicating the Invasive Rodent, Mus musculus, from Midway Atoll in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands.”
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
WOOD CARVING WORKSHOP WITH STEVE ARMENT: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Tools provided. Suitable for beginners and experienced carvers. $35.
MENTOR MATCH TEEN ENTREPRENEUR INTRODUCTORY MEETING: 6:30 p.m. Building Healthy Families, 207 NE Park St., Enterprise. Open to county juniors and seniors, the program guides teens as they create their own for-profit businesses. Contact Stacy Green, 541-398-2314.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 14
ABSTRACT PAINTING: SIP AND PAINT WITH CHERYL: 5:30-8 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Beginners welcome. Learn techniques of putting paint on canvas, composition and more. $35.
WALLOWOLOGY AT THE LODGE: 7:30 p.m. Wallowa Lake Lodge, 60060 Wallowa Lake Highway. Local historian Bob Farris will speak on “Growing Up in Wallowa County.” Free.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 15
ODD FELLOWS AT THE ODD FELLOWS: FROM EVEREST TO THE EAGLE CAPS: 1:30 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. In 1973, seven young men gathered in Himalayan community of Pokhara before serving as Peace Corps volunteers in remote villages. Fifty years later, the seven men — including an architect, an accountant, an attorney, a couple of engineers, a spy and Jonathan Nicholas, a former newspaper columnist — reunite for the first time to reflect, reminisce, and raise questions.
AUDITIONS FOR HOLIDAY MUSICALS: 3 p.m. Fishtrap, 107 W. Main St., Enterprise. Auditions for two musicals by Amy Fairchild, “Elves on Strike” and “What Christmas Means.” Auditions for “Elves on Strike” are for students in grades one through four. Auditions for “What Christmas Means” are for students in grades three through six. Fees for participants: $75 for 11 weeks of rehearsals plus two performances. Performances are Dec. 8 and 9 at the OK Theatre. Website: wvmusicalliance.org
WALLOWA LAKE LODGE MUSIC ON THE DECK: 5 p.m. Wallowa Lake Lodge, 60060 Wallowa Lake Highway. Laura Skovlin will perform. Free. No pets allowed.
KIDS MOVIE NIGHT ... PARENTS NIGHT OUT: 6:30-9 p.m. Wallowa County Humane Society, 119 E. Main St., Enterprise. Popcorn, punch and a movie. Cats on premises. $5 per child. RSVP: 503-621-7352.
WALLOWA FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS OPENING RECEPTION: 7 p.m. Josephy Center for the Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Tickets: $25. For more information and to buy tickets, go to the website josephy.org/festival-of-the-arts/
SATURDAY, SEPT. 16
CHIEF JOSEPH SUMMER CAMP GOLF TOURNAMENT: 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Alpine Meadows Golf Course, 66098 Golf Course Road, Enterprise. Four-person scramble supports Chief Joseph Summer Camp. $75. To register, contact Bob Pace at 775-304-9854 or Charlie Kissinger at 541-398-1167.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October.
WORK PARTY AT THE FLORA SCHOOL: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Flora School, 80974 College Lane, Flora. All ages and skill levels welcome. Call 541-828-7010 or text 541-263-2368 for information. Website: floraschool.org. Email floraschool@tds.net.
WALLOWA VALLEY FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Josephy Center for the Arts, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Saturday events include live music from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and a quick-draw contest at 2 p.m. All exhibits open to the public. Information: josephy.org/festival-of-the-arts/
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
TWO RIVERS TRAIN RIDE: Departs 10 a.m. from Elgin Train Depot. The standard trip for the Eagle Cap Excursion Train. Boxed lunch included. $85 adults; seniors 60 and above, $80; youths 3 to 16, $40; children under 3 ride for free. Contact 541-437-3652. Website: eaglecaptrainrides.com
THE SETTLEMENT OF WALLOWA’S LOWER VALLEY: 1-4 p.m. Johnson-Applegate Century Farm, 77583 W. Highway 82, 3.5 miles west of Wallowa. Dale and Lu Johnson host this opportunity to socialize and share stories of the Nez Perce, homesteaders and early residents of Wallowa’s Lower Valley. Information: 541-886-8000. Website: wallowahistory.org.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET BLOCK PARTY: 4-7 p.m. East Poplar Street in downtown Joseph, between Stein Distillery and the Blythe Cricket. Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the market. Pie auction, beer garden, silent auction, live music by Jezebel’s Mother and Elwood. Tickets are $25 for adults, $5 for youths 16 and under. Tickets are available at the market and at The Bookloft, 107 E. Main St., Enterprise.
WALLOWA LAKE MUSIC ON THE DECK: 5-7 p.m. Wallowa Lake Lodge, 60060 Wallowa Lake Highway. Chris Baron and Two Secrets will perform. Free. Pets not allowed.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 17
WALLOWA VALLEY FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Josephy Center for the Arts, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. All art exhibits open to the public. All exhibits open to the public. Information: josephy.org/festival-of-the-arts/
MONDAY, SEPT. 18
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 19
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital conference room. Support, share resources, celebrate milestones and listen to speakers talk about topics relating to mastectomies and breast cancer. Everyone is welcome. Virtual link available. Registration required: Call 541-426-7919 to register. Meets every third Tuesday of the month.
DAY-BY-DAY CANCER AND CHRONIC ILLNESS PEER SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Joseph Community Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones. Meets every third Tuesday of the month.
BIKES TO KIDS WORK NIGHT: 6:30-8 p.m. 63402 Rodeo Road, Joseph. The Wallowa Mountains Bicycle Club refurbishes bicycles for donation to county youth. Email: wallowamountainsbicycleclub@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 20
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE: 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
TACO NIGHT: 5-7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10. First and third Wednesday of the month.
ABSTRACT PAINTING AND SIPPING WINE: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Every third Wednesday of the month. $35. Call 541-432-0505.
BLUE MOUNTAINS TRAIL TALK WITH PIP REDDING: 7 p.m. Wallowology, 508 N. Main St., Joseph. Free.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 21
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: 5:30 p.m. Wallowa Lake Lodge, 60060 Wallowa Lake Highway, to celebrate the International Day of Peace and dedicate a second Peace Pole.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 22
SATURDAY, SEPT. 23
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 24
MONDAY, SEPT. 25
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 26
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
TUESDAY NIGHT MOUNTAIN BIKE RIDE: 6:15 p.m. Meet at the Turner Road Trailhead on the East Moraine for this weekly ride. A good beginner-to-intermediate no-drop ride on single-track trails with some moderate climbing. Contact: www.wallowamountainsbicycleclub.com. (Check on last date.)
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 27
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE: 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed. $25.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Alpenfest preview.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
WOOD CARVING WORKSHOP WITH STEVE ARMENT: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Tools provided. Suitable for beginners and experienced carvers.
CEMETERY BOARD MEETING: 6 p.m. Thornton Conference Room, Wallowa County Courthouse. 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Meets every fourth Wednesday of the month from March to October. Contact: Nancy Maurer, 503-235-6838.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 28
FRIDAY, SEPT. 29
SATURDAY, SEPT. 30
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, OCT. 1
MONDAY, OCT. 2
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, OCT. 3
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
TUESDAY NIGHT MOUNTAIN BIKE RIDE: 6:15 p.m. Meet at the Turner Road Trailhead on the East Moraine for this weekly ride. A good beginner-to-intermediate no-drop ride on single-track trails with some moderate climbing. Contact: www.wallowamountainsbicycleclub.com. (Check last day.)
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 4
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed. $25.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
TACO NIGHT: 5-7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10. First and third Wednesday of the month.
ART TALK: A GATHERING OF MULTIPLE DISCIPLINES: 5:30-7 p.m., Josephy Center for Arts & Culture 403 N Main St., Joseph. A monthly interdisciplinary art talk, open to artists of all disciplines, beginners to seasoned artists. Meets every first Wednesday of the month. Topics of discussions vary.
THURSDAY, OCT. 5
FRIDAY, OCT. 6
SATURDAY, OCT. 7
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, OCT. 8
MONDAY, OCT. 9
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, OCT. 10
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 -7:30 p.m. Joseph Community Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones. Meets every second Tuesday of the month.
TUESDAY NIGHT MOUNTAIN BIKE RIDE: 6:15 p.m. Meet at the Turner Road Trailhead on the East Moraine for this weekly ride. A good beginner-to-intermediate no-drop ride on single-track trails with some moderate climbing. Contact: www.wallowamountainsbicycleclub.com. (Check.)
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 11
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed. $25.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. New member Nancy Corwin speaks.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
WOOD CARVING WORKSHOP WITH STEVE ARMENT: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Tools provided. Suitable for beginners and experienced. Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month. $35.
THURSDAY, OCT. 12
FRIDAY, OCT. 13
SATURDAY, OCT. 14
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SECOND SATURDAY BREAKFAST: 7-11 a.m., Hurricane Creek Grange, at the intersection of Hurricane Creek Road and Airport Lane. Pancakes, breakfast meat, eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. Requested donation: $10. Held the second Saturday of each month.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
CIDER PRESS PARTY: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. St. Patrick Episcopal Church, 100 NE Third St. Enterprise. Bring your own apples and bottles to take cider home. Free BBQ lunch. Information: 541-263-0752.
SUNDAY, OCT. 15
MONDAY, OCT. 16
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, OCT. 17
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital conference room. Support, share resources, celebrate milestones and listen to speakers talk about topics relating to mastectomies and breast cancer. Everyone is welcome. Virtual link available. Registration required: Call 541-426-7919. Meets every third Tuesday of the month. (Check.)
TUESDAY NIGHT MOUNTAIN BIKE RIDE: 6:15 p.m. Meet at the Turner Road Trailhead on the East Moraine for this weekly ride. A good beginner-to-intermediate no-drop ride on single-track trails with some moderate climbing. Contact: www.wallowamountainsbicycleclub.com. (Check.)
DAY-BY-DAY CANCER AND CHRONIC ILLNESS PEER SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Joseph Community Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones. Meets every third Tuesday of the month. (Check.)
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 18
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed. $25.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. New member Nancy Corwin speaks.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
THURSDAY, OCT. 19
FRIDAY, OCT. 20
SATURDAY, OCT. 21
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October. (Check.)
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, OCT. 22
MONDAY, OCT. 23
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, OCT. 24
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
TUESDAY NIGHT MOUNTAIN BIKE RIDE: 6:15 p.m. Meet at the Turner Road Trailhead on the East Moraine for this weekly ride. A good beginner-to-intermediate no-drop ride on single-track trails with some moderate climbing. Contact: www.wallowamountainsbicycleclub.com. (Check.)
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 25
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
WOOD CARVING WORKSHOP WITH STEVE ARMENT: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Tools provided. Suitable for beginners and experienced. Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month. $35. (Check.)
CEMETERY BOARD MEETING: 6 p.m. Thornton Conference Room, Wallowa County Courthouse. 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Meets every fourth Wednesday of the month from March to October. Contact: Nancy Maurer, 503-235-6838.
THURSDAY, OCT. 26
WALLOWA MOUNTAINS BICYCLE CLUB TURNER ROAD GRAVEL RIDE: 6 p.m. Meet at Stein Distillery, 604 N. Main St., Joseph. Slow to moderate 17-mile no-drop ride. Website: wallowamountainsbicycleclub.com. (Check on last day for rides.)
FRIDAY, OCT. 27
LOSTINE STORYTIME: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Lostine City Park. Group storytime with craft or activity to follow. (Check; probably not continuing.)
FAMILY CRAFTY FRIDAY: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Free craft-making experience for families. Make what you’d like or follow a ready-made project idea. All materials provided. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult or an older friend. (Check; probably not continuing.)
SATURDAY, OCT. 28
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October. (Check; probably not continuing.)
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, OCT. 29
MONDAY, OCT. 30
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, OCT. 31
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 1
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE: 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcome. $25.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Kathleen Ackley and Katy Nesbitt will speak about the Wallowa Lake Moraine.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
ART TALK: A GATHERING OF MULTIPLE DISCIPLINES: 5:30-7 p.m., Josephy Center for Arts & Culture 403 N Main St., Joseph. A monthly interdisciplinary art talk, open to artists of all disciplines, beginners to seasoned artists. Meets every first Wednesday of the month. Topics of discussions vary.
THURSDAY, NOV. 2
FRIDAY, NOV. 3
SATURDAY, NOV. 4
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, NOV. 5
MONDAY, NOV. 6
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, NOV. 7
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 8
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcome. $25.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will hosts a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
THURSDAY, NOV. 9
FRIDAY, NOV. 10
SATURDAY, NOV. 11
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SECOND SATURDAY BREAKFAST: 7-11 a.m., Hurricane Creek Grange, at the intersection of Hurricane Creek Road and Airport Lane. Pancakes, breakfast meat, eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. Requested donation: $10. Held the second Saturday of each month.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, NOV. 12
MONDAY, NOV. 13
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, NOV. 14
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 -7:30 p.m. Joseph Community Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones. Meets every second Tuesday of the month.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 15
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcome. $25.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Alyssa Cudmore from Wallowa Resources will speak about the Firewise program.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will hosts a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
TACO NIGHT: 5-7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10. First and third Wednesday of the month.
THURSDAY, NOV. 16
FRIDAY, NOV. 17
SATURDAY, NOV. 18
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, NOV. 19
MONDAY, NOV. 20
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, NOV. 21
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
