WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 6
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcome. $25.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Alyssa Cudmore from Wallowa Resources will speak about the Firewise program.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will hosts a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
TACO NIGHT: 5-7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10. First and third Wednesday of the month.
LIVING WELL: DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY RECOVERY: 5-7 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital Conference Room, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday through Sept. 6. Registration fee: $99, refundable upon completion of the program. Financial assistance available. More information: 541-426-5301.
ART TALK: A GATHERING OF MULTIPLE DISCIPLINES: 5:30-7 p.m., Josephy Center for Arts & Culture 403 N Main St., Joseph. A monthly interdisciplinary art talk, open to artists of all disciplines, beginners to seasoned artists. Meets every first Wednesday of the month. Topics of discussions vary.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 7
WORK PARTY AT THE FLORA SCHOOL: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Flora School, 80974 College Lane, Flora. Information: email floraschool@tds.net or call 541-828-7010.
BALANCE CLASS: 1 p.m. Hearts for Health Conference Room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Sept. 7. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. Call 541-426-5314 to register.
U.S. REP. CLIFF BENTZ TOWN HALL MEETING: 4 p.m. Cloverleaf Hall, 600 NW First St., Enterprise.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 8
HELLS CANYON MULE DAYS: Events all day, mostly at the Wallowa County Fairgrounds, 668 NW First St., Enterprise. Annual celebration of mules and mule skinners. Information: hellscanyonmuledays.com.
WINDING WATERS CLINIC GRAND OPENING CELEBRATION: 3-6 p.m. 605 W. Highway 82, Wallowa. Tours and live music with Craig Nichols.
WALLOWA LAKE LODGE MUSIC ON THE DECK: 5-7 p.m. Wallowa Lake Lodge, 60060 Wallowa Lake Highway. Slim Pickin’s performs. Free.
YOUR STRANGE COMPANIONS PERFORMS LIVE: 7-9 p.m. Range Rider, 107 NW First St., Enterprise.
OUT OF THE DARK: BRING LIGHT TO SUICIDE PREVENTION: 7-9 p.m. Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Create luminary bags at Wallowa Memorial Hospital, the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, Enterprise Public Library, Winding Waters clinics in Wallowa, Joseph and Enterprise, Hearts for Health, Wallowa Public Library, M. Crow and the Joseph Public Library and bring them to the courthouse on Sept. 8.
COWBOY POETRY NIGHT AND MAX WALKER MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP FUNDRAISER: 7-9 p.m., OK Theatre, 208 W. Main St., Enterprise. In conjunction with Hells Canyon Mule Days. Suggested donation: $10.
WALLOWA COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET SITTING/ANIMAL CARE CLASS: 7-9 p.m. Humane Society Re-tail Boutique and Information Center, 119 E. Main St. For people who would like to learn about pet sitting and for people needing someone reliable to care for their pets. Donations welcome. Limited seating. Bring a notebook.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 9
HELLS CANYON MULE DAYS: Events all day, mostly at the Wallowa County Fairgrounds, 668 NW First St., Enterprise. Annual celebration of mules and mule skinners. Information: hellscanyonmuledays.com.
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SECOND SATURDAY BREAKFAST: 7-11 a.m., Hurricane Creek Grange, at the intersection of Hurricane Creek Road and Airport Lane. Pancakes, breakfast meat, eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. Requested donation: $10. Held the second Saturday of each month.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October.
OPEN HOUSE AND YOUTH SHOOT: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 69105 Ant Flat Road, Enterprise. Firearms and ammo provided. Free entry. Free lunch by Stubborn Mule. Sponsored by Eagle Cap Shooters, American Legion Post 157 and VFW Post 4307. Information: Gina, 541-398-1224, or Kim, 541-263-2077.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
BIGFOOT SPECIAL TRAIN RIDE: Departs 10 a.m. from Elgin Train Depot. Bigfoot experts Scot and Hannah Violette come along for the ride. Adults, $65; seniors 60 and over, $60; youths 3 to 16, $30. Children under 3 ride for free. Website: eaglecaptrainrides.com. Call 541-437-3652.
WALLOWA COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY ANNUAL DOG WASH: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. In the alley behind the Enterprise Fire Station, 101 NE First St., Enterprise. Shampoo and towels provided. $10 big dogs, $5 little dogs. Information: 503-621-7352.
TERMINAL GRAVITY’S SECOND ANNUAL BREWFEST: 2-10 p.m. Terminal Gravity, 803 School St., Enterprise. Multiple breweries on site, music, food vendors, activities and competitions. The theme is “Gears and Beers.” Tickets, $42 general admission; $20, ages 13-20; age 12 and under, free. Ticket info: terminalgravitybrewing.com/brewfest.
ALL-EMPLOYEE BBQ AT WALLOWA LAKE LODGE: 4-8 p.m. Wallowa Lake Lodge, 60060 Wallowa Lake Highway. An all-staff reunion featuring a rockabilly dance band. The lodge will provide burgers, hot dogs, and $2 beers, bring a side dish. RSVP to info@wallowalakelodge.com or 541-432-9821
WALLOWA LAKE LODGE MUSIC ON THE DECK: 5-7 p.m. Wallowa Lake Lodge, 60060 Wallowa Lake Highway. Your Strange Companions performs. Free.
WES YOUSI PERFORMS LIVE: 7-9 p.m., Range Rider, 107 NW First St.
COWBOY ENTERTAINER DAVE STAMEY: 7 p.m. OK Theatre, 208 W. Main St., Enterprise. In conjunction with Hells Canyon Mule Days. $25. Tickets available at eventbrite.com.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 10
HELLS CANYON MULE DAYS: Events all day, mostly at the Wallowa County Fairgrounds, 668 NW First St., Enterprise. Annual celebration of mules and mule skinners. Information: hellscanyonmuledays.com.
MONDAY, SEPT. 11
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 12
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 -7:30 p.m. Joseph Community Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones. Meets every second Tuesday of the month.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 13
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcome. $25.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Rob Taylor will present “Of Mice, Men, and Seabirds: Eradicating the Invasive Rodent, Mus musculus, from Midway Atoll in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands.”
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
WOOD CARVING WORKSHOP WITH STEVE ARMENT: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Tools provided. Suitable for beginners and experienced carvers. $35.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 14
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30-7 p.m. Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Free. (Check.)
ABSTRACT PAINTING: SIP AND PAINT WITH CHERYL: 5:30-8 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Beginners welcome. Learn techniques of putting paint on canvas, composition and more. $35.
WALLOWOLOGY AT THE LODGE: 7:30 p.m. Wallowa Lake Lodge, 60060 Wallowa Lake Highway. Local historian Bob Farris will speak on “Growing Up in Wallowa County.” Free.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 15
LOSTINE STORYTIME: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Lostine City Park. Group storytime with craft or activity to follow. (Check.)
FAMILY CRAFTY FRIDAY: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Free craft-making experience for families. Make what you’d like or follow a ready-made project idea. All materials provided. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult or an older friend. (Check.)
SATURDAY, SEPT. 16
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 17
MONDAY, SEPT. 18
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 19
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
TUESDAY NIGHT MOUNTAIN BIKE RIDE: 6:15 p.m. Meet at the Turner Road Trailhead on the East Moraine for this weekly ride. A good beginner-to-intermediate no-drop ride on single-track trails with some moderate climbing. Contact: www.wallowamountainsbicycleclub.com. (Check on last date.)
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital conference room. Support, share resources, celebrate milestones and listen to speakers talk about topics relating to mastectomies and breast cancer. Everyone is welcome. Virtual link available. Registration required: Call 541-426-7919. Meets every third Tuesday of the month. (Check.)
DAY-BY-DAY CANCER AND CHRONIC ILLNESS PEER SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Joseph Community Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones. Meets every third Tuesday of the month. (Check.)
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 20
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE: 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
TACO NIGHT: 5-7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10. First and third Wednesday of the month.
ABSTRACT PAINTING AND SIPPING WINE: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Every third Wednesday of the month. $35. Call 541-432-0505.
BLUE MOUNTAINS TRAIL TALK WITH PIP REDDING: 7 p.m. Wallowology, 508 N. Main St., Joseph. Free.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 21
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30-7 p.m., Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Free. (Check.)
FRIDAY, SEPT. 22
SATURDAY, SEPT. 23
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 24
MONDAY, SEPT. 25
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 26
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
TUESDAY NIGHT MOUNTAIN BIKE RIDE: 6:15 p.m. Meet at the Turner Road Trailhead on the East Moraine for this weekly ride. A good beginner-to-intermediate no-drop ride on single-track trails with some moderate climbing. Contact: www.wallowamountainsbicycleclub.com. (Check on last date.)
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 27
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE: 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed. $25.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Rotary District Governor Renee Brouse discusses her plans for the Rotary year.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
WOOD CARVING WORKSHOP WITH STEVE ARMENT: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Tools provided. Suitable for beginners and experienced carvers.
CEMETERY BOARD MEETING: 6 p.m. Thornton Conference Room, Wallowa County Courthouse. 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Meets every fourth Wednesday of the month from March to October. Contact: Nancy Maurer, 503-235-6838.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 28
FRIDAY, SEPT. 29
SATURDAY, SEPT. 30
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, OCT. 1
MONDAY, OCT. 2
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, OCT. 3
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
TUESDAY NIGHT MOUNTAIN BIKE RIDE: 6:15 p.m. Meet at the Turner Road Trailhead on the East Moraine for this weekly ride. A good beginner-to-intermediate no-drop ride on single-track trails with some moderate climbing. Contact: www.wallowamountainsbicycleclub.com. (Check last day.)
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 4
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed. $25.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
TACO NIGHT: 5-7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10. First and third Wednesday of the month.
ART TALK: A GATHERING OF MULTIPLE DISCIPLINES: 5:30-7 p.m., Josephy Center for Arts & Culture 403 N Main St., Joseph. A monthly interdisciplinary art talk, open to artists of all disciplines, beginners to seasoned artists. Meets every first Wednesday of the month. Topics of discussions vary.
THURSDAY, OCT. 5
FRIDAY, OCT. 6
SATURDAY, OCT. 7
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, OCT. 8
MONDAY, OCT. 9
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, OCT. 10
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
TUESDAY NIGHT MOUNTAIN BIKE RIDE: 6:15 p.m. Meet at the Turner Road Trailhead on the East Moraine for this weekly ride. A good beginner-to-intermediate no-drop ride on single-track trails with some moderate climbing. Contact: www.wallowamountainsbicycleclub.com. (Check.)
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 11
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed. $25.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. New member Nancy Corwin speaks.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
WOOD CARVING WORKSHOP WITH STEVE ARMENT: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Tools provided. Suitable for beginners and experienced. Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month. $35.
THURSDAY, OCT. 12
FRIDAY, OCT. 13
SATURDAY, OCT. 14
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SECOND SATURDAY BREAKFAST: 7-11 a.m., Hurricane Creek Grange, at the intersection of Hurricane Creek Road and Airport Lane. Pancakes, breakfast meat, eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. Requested donation: $10. Held the second Saturday of each month.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
CIDER PRESS PARTY: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. St. Patrick Episcopal Church, 100 NE Third St. Enterprise. Bring your own apples and bottles to take cider home. Free BBQ lunch. Information: 541-263-0752.
SUNDAY, OCT. 15
MONDAY, OCT. 16
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, OCT. 17
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital conference room. Support, share resources, celebrate milestones and listen to speakers talk about topics relating to mastectomies and breast cancer. Everyone is welcome. Virtual link available. Registration required: Call 541-426-7919. Meets every third Tuesday of the month. (Check.)
TUESDAY NIGHT MOUNTAIN BIKE RIDE: 6:15 p.m. Meet at the Turner Road Trailhead on the East Moraine for this weekly ride. A good beginner-to-intermediate no-drop ride on single-track trails with some moderate climbing. Contact: www.wallowamountainsbicycleclub.com. (Check.)
DAY-BY-DAY CANCER AND CHRONIC ILLNESS PEER SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Joseph Community Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones. Meets every third Tuesday of the month. (Check.)
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 18
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed. $25.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. New member Nancy Corwin speaks.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
THURSDAY, OCT. 19
FRIDAY, OCT. 20
SATURDAY, OCT. 21
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October. (Check.)
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, OCT. 22
MONDAY, OCT. 23
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, OCT. 24
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
TUESDAY NIGHT MOUNTAIN BIKE RIDE: 6:15 p.m. Meet at the Turner Road Trailhead on the East Moraine for this weekly ride. A good beginner-to-intermediate no-drop ride on single-track trails with some moderate climbing. Contact: www.wallowamountainsbicycleclub.com. (Check.)
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 25
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
WOOD CARVING WORKSHOP WITH STEVE ARMENT: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Tools provided. Suitable for beginners and experienced. Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month. $35. (Check.)
CEMETERY BOARD MEETING: 6 p.m. Thornton Conference Room, Wallowa County Courthouse. 101 S. River St., Enterprise. Meets every fourth Wednesday of the month from March to October. Contact: Nancy Maurer, 503-235-6838.
THURSDAY, OCT. 26
WALLOWA MOUNTAINS BICYCLE CLUB TURNER ROAD GRAVEL RIDE: 6 p.m. Meet at Stein Distillery, 604 N. Main St., Joseph. Slow to moderate 17-mile no-drop ride. Website: wallowamountainsbicycleclub.com. (Check on last day for rides.)
FRIDAY, OCT. 27
LOSTINE STORYTIME: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Lostine City Park. Group storytime with craft or activity to follow. (Check; probably not continuing.)
FAMILY CRAFTY FRIDAY: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Free craft-making experience for families. Make what you’d like or follow a ready-made project idea. All materials provided. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult or an older friend. (Check; probably not continuing.)
SATURDAY, OCT. 28
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 Main St., Joseph. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, as well as crafts and produce. Runs each Saturday through mid-October. (Check; probably not continuing.)
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, OCT. 29
MONDAY, OCT. 30
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, OCT. 31
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 1
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE: 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcome. $25.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Kathleen Ackley and Katy Nesbitt will speak about the Wallowa Lake Moraine.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
THURSDAY, NOV. 2
FRIDAY, NOV. 3
SATURDAY, NOV. 4
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, NOV. 5
MONDAY, NOV. 6
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, NOV. 7
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 8
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE SEWING CIRCLE. 8 a.m-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Potluck lunch included. Bring your projects. A retired educator reads aloud during the lunch hour from a selection of books. Meets every Wednesday.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcome. $25.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will hosts a brief discussion on a health topic, and then the group will head out on the half-mile or so walking path that encircles the hospital campus.
THURSDAY, NOV. 9
FRIDAY, NOV. 10
SATURDAY, NOV. 11
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, NOV. 12
MONDAY, NOV. 13
CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph.
TUESDAY, NOV. 14
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 209 NW First St., Wallowa.
Email calendar entries to editor@wallowa.com.
