WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Craig Pesti-Strobel will be the speaker.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
THURSDAY, OCT. 6
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 pm. Hearts for Health conference room. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
FRIDAY, OCT. 7
FIFTH ANNUAL INDOOR HARVEST YARD SALE: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, Joseph. Dog supplies, vintage household collectables, fishing gear, handcrafted specialties, more.
FISHTRAP FIRESIDE: 7-9 p.m. Fishtrap, 107 W. Main St., Enterprise. Season 10 launches with readings and stories from three generations of a Wallowa County family: Janie Tippett, Todd Nash and Adele Schott.
SATURDAY, OCT. 8
ALL YOU CAN EAT BREAKFAST: 7-11 a.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, at the intersection of Hurricane Creek Road and Airport Lane. Pancakes, breakfast meat, eggs, homemade biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. Requested donation: $8.
FARMERS MARKET APPLE PRESSING: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 N. Main St., Joseph. For a suggested donation, the market will press your apples. Bring your own or purchase apples from the market. Bring containers.
FIFTH ANNUAL INDOOR HARVEST YARD SALE: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, Joseph. Dog supplies, vintage household collectables, fishing gear, handcrafted specialties, more.
SUNDAY, OCT. 9
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Joseph Community Events Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
4-H FALL AWARDS PROGRAM: 2-4 p.m. Grassy area of the Wallowa County Fairgrounds. Volunteers, Friends of 4-H and alumni will be honored and youth awards will be presented.
MONDAY, OCT. 10
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
TUESDAY, OCT. 11
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
BROWN BAG WITH KATHLEEN BENNETT: Noon — 1 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Bennett will discuss Medicare and supplementals.
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 p.m. Hearts for Health conference room. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 12
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 pm. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
THURSDAY, OCT. 13
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 p.m. Hearts for Health conference room. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
WALLOWA MOUNTAIN QUILTERS GUILD: 5:30 p.m. Monthly meeting. VFW Hall, Enterprise. Visitors and new members welcome.
FRIDAY, OCT. 14
STEELHEAD FISHING 101 WORKSHOP: 4-7 p.m. Wenaha Wildlife area, near Troy. Two-day workshop, $55. Registration deadline is Oct. 10. To register and more info, https://myodfw.com/workshops-and-events/learn-fish-steelhead-fishing-101-workshop-0
SATURDAY, OCT. 15
STEELHEAD FISHING 101 WORKSHOP: Sunrise-3 p.m. Wenaha Wildlife area, near Troy. Two-day workshop, $55. Registration deadline is Oct. 10. To register and more info, https://myodfw.com/workshops-and-events/learn-fish-steelhead-fishing-101-workshop-0
SUNDAY, OCT. 16
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Joseph Community Events Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
MONDAY, OCT. 17
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
TUESDAY, OCT. 18
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 p.m. Hearts for Health conference room. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital conference room. Support, share resources, celebrate milestones and listen to speakers talk about topics relating to mastectomies and breast cancer. Everyone is welcome. Virtual link available. Preregistration required. 541-426-7919.
