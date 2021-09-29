WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29

ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon to 1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall next to the Enterprise Library. President Stacy Green will lead a discussion on projects.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 30

PILATES: 9-10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.

WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 4-6 p.m. Josephy Center in Joseph. Visitors and players of all levels are welcome. Free.

OUT OF THE DARK LUMINARY VIGIL: 7-9 p.m. Wallowa County Courthouse. Join Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness as luminary bags will be lit as a symbol of hope and support for suicide prevention.

SATURDAY, OCT. 2

WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Main Street in Joseph near Stein’s Distillery. Crafts, produce, homemade goods and live music.

EAGLE CAP SHOOTERS ASSOCIATION: 69105 Ant Flat Road, Enterprise (gun range). Rimfire fun shoot.

TUESDAY, OCT. 5

PILATES: 9-10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.

QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.