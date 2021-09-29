What's Happening Sep 29, 2021 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon to 1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall next to the Enterprise Library. President Stacy Green will lead a discussion on projects.THURSDAY, SEPT. 30PILATES: 9-10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 4-6 p.m. Josephy Center in Joseph. Visitors and players of all levels are welcome. Free.OUT OF THE DARK LUMINARY VIGIL: 7-9 p.m. Wallowa County Courthouse. Join Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness as luminary bags will be lit as a symbol of hope and support for suicide prevention.SATURDAY, OCT. 2WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Main Street in Joseph near Stein’s Distillery. Crafts, produce, homemade goods and live music.EAGLE CAP SHOOTERS ASSOCIATION: 69105 Ant Flat Road, Enterprise (gun range). Rimfire fun shoot.TUESDAY, OCT. 5PILATES: 9-10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section He didn't believe COVID-19 was that bad. Then he was on a ventilator. Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesKosher harvest: N.Y. Jews travel here for the grainWallowa County Voices: He wants to keep county’s population lowCommissioners, advocate butt heads — againTwelfth COVID-19 death in Wallowa CountyEleven more COVID-19 casesThirteen new COVID-19 cases in Wallowa CountyBiz Buzz: Old Town Café ‘turning a page’For the RecordChief Joseph Days court named for 2022Vaccine mandate has a range of impacts in Wallowa County Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
