WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Ron Pickens of Building Healthy Families will present the program. Meetings will be on Zoom the next three weeks. Link: https://caltelehealth.zoom.us/j/569169511?pwd=WXlaNFY5MGt1U2t5K1c5YTFIWVBNQT09 Meeting ID: 569 169 511. Password: 459097
THURSDAY, JAN. 13
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital classroom. Taught by WMH physical and occupational therapists. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
WALLOWA MOUNTAIN QUILTERS GUILD: 5:30 p.m. Monthly meeting. VFW Hall, Enterprise. Visitors and new members welcome.
TUESDAY, JAN. 18
QUILTING GROUP: 1-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
JOSEPHY BROWN BAG: Noon-1 p.m. Josephy Center. Nature in the Abstract: Rocks! Presented by Ellen Bishop.
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital classroom. Taught by WMH physical and occupational therapists. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital conference room. Support, share resources, celebrate milestones and listen to speakers talk about topics relating to mastectomies and breast cancer. Everyone is welcome. Virtual link available. Pre-registration required. 541-426-7919.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 19
EAGLE CAP EXTREME: 9 a.m. Main Street in Enterprise, 1 p.m. Main Street in Joseph. Vet checks. Open to public.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall next to the Enterprise Library.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT TACO NIGHT: 5-8 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise. $8.00 per person.
THURSDAY, JAN. 20
EAGLE CAP EXTREME: Noon. Fergi Ski Area, 9 miles southeast of Joseph. Race start. 200-mile race, 100-mile race, First stage of the 31-mile, two-day mid-distance race and the 22-mile, two-day junior’s mid-distance race. Shuttle starts at 9:45 a.m. Merchandise and concession sales. Free and open to public. www.eaglecapextreme.com.
FRIDAY, JAN. 21
EAGLE CAP EXTREME: Noon. Second stage of the 31-mile, two-day mid-distance race and the 22-mile, two-day junior’s mid-distance race. Drive to the Fergi Ski Area parking lot to watch the teams finish. Saturday ski while you wait.
SATURDAY, JAN. 22
CHILI COOK-OFF: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange. $10 entry fee. At noon, chili and corn bread will be served for $5. For more info, call 541-605-8233.
EAGLE CAP EXTREME: 6 p.m. Awards Ceremony. Not open to the public this year, but will be live-streamed on Facebook beginning at 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 26
LIFESTYLE WELLNESS CLASS: 5-7 p.m., Wallowa Mountain Medical Clinic, Joseph. Wednesday evenings Jan. 26-March 16. Presented by Dr. Emily Sheahan. How nutrition choices affect your body and health; a supportive environment with like-minded people dealing with the same issues and wellness concerns. Call 541-426-9708 to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.