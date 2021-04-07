WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7
ENTERPRISE LIBRARY: Open for appointment visits. Call 541-426-3906, email enterpl@eoni.com, or message us through Facebook for your appointment. Masks covering mouth and nose are required.
WINE GLASS PAINTING CLASS: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. each Wednesday through Aug. 11. Josephy Center for Arts & Culture in Joseph. Instructor Pamela Beach will lead the free, in-person class to teach artistic friends and neighbors to help paint wine glasses. The glasses are then given to those who purchase opening-night tickets for the Wallowa Valley Festival of the Arts. Wine glasses, glass paints and brushes are all provided. No experience is necessary. Masks are required. A maximum of six people is allowed in each class. Walk-ins are welcome.
FRIDAY, APRIL 9
D.A.R. MEETING: Daughters of the American Revolution will have an in-person meeting at noon at Denny’s Restaurant in La Grande. Health safety precautions will be followed, including face masks.
SATURDAY, APRIL 10
TUNESMITH NIGHT: Music begins at 7 p.m. A live stream showcase of original music presented by Wallowa Valley Music Alliance and features songwriters Belinda Bowler, Bill Davie and Larry Murante. https://wvmusicalliance.org/.
SATURDAY, APRIL 10-17
WALLOWA VALLEY YOUTH ARTS FESTIVAL: Noon to 5 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture in Joseph. Youths in grades K-12 are invited to show one piece of personal artwork in this annual exhibit. The event features a display of artwork, many awards ribbons, hands-on activities and musical performances by area youths. An online entry form can be downloaded from the Josephy Center website at josephy.org. For more information, contact Megan at the Josephy Center by email at coordinator@josephy.or or by phone at 541-432-0505.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14
KINDERGARTEN ROUND-UP AT WALLOWA ELEMENTARY: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Kindergarten room, Wallowa Elementary School. Parents need to bring birth certificate, Social Security number (voluntary) and immunization records. Child must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2021.
THURSDAY, APRIL 15
HEARTS FOR HEALTH BUILDING TOUR: Noon and 5 p.m. Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Come see the progress of the Hearts for Health Integrated Care Center. Please call to let us know if you are attending the tour at 541-426-4524 x1031. We want to keep the groups small (one guide to seven individuals) and we can have multiple tours going on at once. By calling, you help us ensure we have enough guides for each group. If you have any questions about the Hearts for Health Integrated Care Center, please call 541-426-4524 x1031.
JOSEPHY CENTER VIRTUAL FUNDRAISER: 6:30 p.m. A virtual fundraiser in support of the Key to Our Future capital campaign to purchase and renovate the building. The goal is to raise $50,000 in less than one hour. To participate, register online at www.josephy.org/capital-fundraiser or call 541-432-0505.
FRIDAY, APRIL 23
EARTH DAY OPEN HOUSE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Recycling Center in Enterprise. Sponsored by the Friends of Wallowa County Recycling. Join us to help with some “spring cleaning” (bring your gloves) and/or to enjoy some fun recycling games and to view the results of the Recycling Art Contest. Questions, thoughts and ideas can be emailed to wallowacountyrecycling@gmail.com.
