WALLOWA COUNTY FAIR — AUG. 6-14: Fairgrounds, in Enterprise.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 11
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon to 1:00 pm. Odd Fellows Hall. Sheriff Joel Fish will be the speaker. Lunch $10, if desired.
THURSDAY, AUG. 12
PILATES: 9-10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
ROTARY BOARD MEETING: Noon. Odd Fellows Hall next to the Enterprise Library.
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 4-6 p.m. Josephy Center in Joseph. Visitors and players of all levels are welcome! Free.
16th ANNUAL COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30-7 p.m., at the gazebo on the courthouse lawn in Enterprise. Tonight’s performance is by Ghost Wind. Free.
WALLOWA LAKE LODGE LECTURE SERIES: 7-8 p.m. Wallowa Lake Lodge. Tonight’s topic is “Star Party, Perseid Meteor.” D.J. Lincoln, from the Wallowa Valley Astronomers club, will talk about the Perseid meteor shower before moving onto the lawn to watch the shooting stars. Bring blankets, chairs & snacks. Free and open to the public.
FRIDAY, AUG. 13
DISCOVERY WALK: 9-11 a.m. Hurricane Creek Trail hike (moderate). Meet at Hurricane Creek Trailhead at the end of Hurricane Creek Road at 9 a.m. Registration required, with a 10-person maximum group size. Register at info@wallowology.org
WALLOWA LAKE LODGE MUSIC ON THE DECK: 5-7 p.m. Free & open to the public. Live music — Ghost Wind. Hang out on the deck or spread out a blanket on the lawn. Full bar will be open until 9 p.m.
SATURDAY, AUG. 14
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 7-11 a.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, at the intersection of Hurricane Creek Road and Airport Lane. Pancakes, breakfast meat, eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. Requested donation: $8.
DISCOVERY WALK: 9-11 a.m. Family-friendly stroll, meet in the lobby of Wallowa Lake Lodge.
EAGLE CAP SHOOTERS ASSOCIATION — NRL22 MATCH: 69105 Ant Flat Road, Enterprise. For more info call 541-975-3000.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Main Street in Joseph near Stein’s Distillery. Crafts, produce, homemade goods and some live music will be on tap for visitors. www.wallowacountyfarmersmarket.com, 541-426-0795 or search for “Wallowa County Farmers’ Market” on Facebook.
HUMANE SOCIETY DOG DAYS OF SUMMER DOG WASH: 11 a.m to 3 p.m. You wash or we wash your pet. Shampoo, towels & warm water are provided. $5 small dogs, $10 big dogs. Alley behind Enterprise Fire Station.
SUNDAY, AUG. 15
YOGA ON THE LAWN: 9-10 a.m. Wallowa Lake Lodge. Free and open to the public.
WALLOWA LAKE LODGE: PIANO WITH GAIL SWART: 6-9 p.m. Free and open to the public.
TUESDAY, AUG. 17
PILATES: 9-10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital conference room. Support, share resources, celebrate milestones and listen to speakers talk about topics relating to mastectomies and breast cancer. Everyone is welcome. Virtual link available. Preregistration required. 541-426-7919.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 18
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon to 1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall next to the Enterprise Library. Lunch $10, if desired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.