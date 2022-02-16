LIFESTYLE WELLNESS CLASS: 5-7 p.m., Wallowa Mountain Medical Clinic, Joseph. Wednesday evenings through March 16. Presented by Dr. Emily Sheahan. How nutrition choices affect your body and health, a supportive environment with like-minded people dealing with the same issues and wellness concerns. Call 541-426-9708 to register.
THE BIG READ KICK-OFF: 6 p.m. Presented by Fishtrap. “The House on Mango Street” by Sandra Cisneros. Live online interview with the author. www.fishtrap.org.
TUESDAY, FEB. 22
QUILTING GROUP: 1-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall next to the Enterprise library.
VIRTUAL BIG READ BOOK DISCUSSION: Noon-1 p.m. Log on for a lunchtime book discussion with Fishtrap staff. fishtrap.org.
VIRTUAL BIG READ PRESENTS SALSA DANCING: 1 p.m. and available for streaming afterwards. Four days of salsa dance lessons. Feb. 23-26. ArtCenterEast.org and Fishtrap.org.
WALLOWA COUNTY BEEKEEPERS: 6:30-8 p.m. 65355 Hurricane Creek Road, Enterprise (big red barn). Education-focused, fun and open to anyone interested in bees and beekeeping. Bring a camp chair.
THURSDAY, FEB. 24
BOOK GROUP ZOOM DISCUSSION: Noon-1 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. A special book group discussion for Black History Month — “Kindred.”
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital classroom. Taught by WMH physical and occupational therapists. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
TUESDAY, MARCH 1
QUILTING GROUP: 1-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
MARDI GRAS PANCAKE SUPPER: 5-6:30 p.m. St. Patrick Church, 100 NE 3rd St., Enterprise. Buttermilk and sourdough pancakes, sausage, apple sauce and beverage. Donations to benefit Community Connection senior meals.
