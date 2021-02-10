FRIDAY & SATURDAY, FEB. 12 & 13
10TH ANNUAL SWEETHEART YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange. Texaco collectables, model kits, dog supplies, silversmithing jewelry, household collectables and other odds and ends. Kitchen will be open for breakfast and lunch. Everyone who attends is reminded to wear face masks to help keep everyone safe. The Wallowa Mountain Quilters Guild will be presenting honor quilts to invited veterans and the quilts will be on display both days.
SATURDAY, FEB. 13
FISHTRAP PRESENTS: VIRTUAL CULTIVATING RESILIENCE WHEN WRITING ABOUT TRAUMA: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. An online workshop with Justin Hocking. Registration fee: $60. Register online or call 541-426-3623. fishtrap.org
SECOND SATURDAY BREAKFAST: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph.
ONGOING
LIBRARY BINGO: Have some fun during these short dark days ahead. Bingo for adults, kids and preschoolers. Pick up your bingo card in the entryway of the Enterprise library during regular hours, or download the bingo card from the library’s web page or facebook page, or call or e-mail and we will send one to you via USPS. Finish up one card, get the next one. You can play as much or as little as you want. Prizes for everyone. Questions: Call 541-426-3906 or e-mail enterpl@eoni.com.
Wallowa County Humane Society Sweetheart Sale: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. 119 E. Main St., Enterprise. Half-off storewide sale during February.
A.A. online meetings oregonaadistrict29.org.
Building Healthy Families 541-426-9411.
Community Connection 541-426-3840.
Enterprise Public Library 541-426-3906.
Fishtrap 541-426-3623.
Hurricane Creek Grange 541-605-8233.
Josephy Center 541-432-0505.
Wallowa Public Library 541-886-4265.
Wallowology 541-263-1663.
