WEDNESDAY, MAY 11
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Dr. Elizabeth Powers will present on the recently completed Community Health Needs assessment.
FOOT CLINIC: Noon-3 p.m. Enterprise Senior Center.
LIFESTYLE WELLNESS CLASS: 5-7 p.m., Wallowa Memorial Medical Clinic, Joseph. Wednesday evenings until May 25. Focusing on nutrition, exercise, sleep, decreasing stress, increasing social contacts and avoiding health risks. A supportive environment with like-minded people dealing with the same issues and wellness concerns. Call 541-426-7908 to register.
THURSDAY, MAY 12
WALLOWA MOUNTAIN QUILTERS GUILD: 6 p.m. Monthly meeting. VFW Hall, Enterprise. Visitors and new members welcome.
FRIDAY, MAY 13
TAMKALIKS RUMMAGE SALE: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nez Perce Homeland Farmhouse, 71054 Whiskey Creek Road, Wallowa. In addition to rummage treasures, there will be fry bread, bison chili and baked goods for sale to-go.
SATURDAY, MAY 14
ALL YOU CAN EAT BREAKFAST AND BAZAAR: 7-11 a.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, at the intersection of Hurricane Creek Road and Airport Lane. Pancakes, breakfast meat, eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. Requested donation: $8.
REGIONAL BAZAAR: 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange. Items include Costa Rica coffee beans, Bling jewelry, Scentsy and more. For more info: 541-605-8233.
TAMKALIKS RUMMAGE SALE: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nez Perce Homeland Farmhouse, 71054 Whiskey Creek Road, Wallowa. In addition to rummage treasures, there will be fry bread, bison chili and baked goods for sale to-go.
WALLOWA VALLEY YOUTH ARTS FESTIVAL: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, Joseph. Free admission. Artwork, hands-on activities and musical performances by local youth. The show runs one week, until May 21.
TUNESMITH NIGHT: 7-10 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Bart Budwig, Patrice Webb and Willy Jay Tracy are featured. $10 admission. No food or drink service provided; BYO. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
MONDAY, MAY 16
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
TUESDAY, MAY 17
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital conference room. Support, share resources, celebrate milestones and listen to speakers talk about topics relating to mastectomies and breast cancer. Everyone is welcome. Virtual link available. Preregistration required. 541-426-7919.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 18
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
LIFESTYLE WELLNESS CLASS: 5-7 p.m., Wallowa Memorial Medical Clinic, Joseph. Wednesday evenings until May 25. Focusing on nutrition, exercise, sleep, decreasing stress, increasing social contacts and avoiding health risks. A supportive environment with like-minded people dealing with the same issues and wellness concerns. Call 541-426-7908 to register.
THURSDAY, MAY 19
VETERANS APPRECIATION DINNER: 6-7:30 p.m. Troy School in Troy. Hosted by Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness and Wallowa County Veterans Services. Come have a meal on us, connect with other veterans and get a goodie bag of resources. Catered by Chuckwagon Sisters. Free, but please RSVP at 541-426-0539.
FRIDAY, MAY 20
BOOK SIGNING AT BOOKLOFT: 3-5:30 p.m. The Bookloft, Enterprise. Wallowa County’s Shannon Ables will be doing a book reading and signing from her newest book, The Road to Le Papillon: Daily Meditations on True Contentment.
SUNDAY, MAY 22
10th ANNUAL HOOTENANNY AND SHOO-FLY PIE SOCIAL: 4 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Fundraiser for Wallowa Valley Music Alliance. Local performers include the Burns Family, Janis Carper, Larry Haney, Ted Hays, Carolyn Lochert, Nick Porter, John Raines, Laura Skovlin and the Local Yokels. Special guest emcee, Dan Maher. Home-baked pies for $1/slice. Family-friendly event; $10 admission. To donate a pie, call 541-398-1089. For infomation, call 541-426-3390.
MONDAY, MAY 23
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, Joseph. Free. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
