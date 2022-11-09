WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: 6 p.m. Rotary meets with Soroptimists in the Odd Fellows Hall, 105 NE First St. in Enterprise, for a potluck dinner. Discussion about the annual fundraising challenge for the food bank. Bring a dish to share.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
LIVING WELL: 5-6:30 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Ten-week health and wellness program taught by Dr. Emily Sheahan. $99 refundable registration fee. Call 541-426-7998 to register.
TRIVIA NIGHT AT TERMINAL GRAVITY: 6-8 p.m. Prove your knowledge and win prizes. Sign-ups are first-come, first-serve on Terminal Gravity’s Facebook page. Held every other Wednesday at the brewpub, 803 School St. in Enterprise.
THURSDAY, NOV. 10
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 p.m. Hearts for Health conference room, 606 Medical Parkway. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314
YOGA FOR HOLIDAY STRESS: 5:30-6:45 p.m. Six-week series with Esther Petrocine, 102 E. Wallowa Ave., Joseph. Call to save a spot: 541-203-3634.
WALLOWA MOUNTAIN QUILTERS GUILD: 6 p.m. Monthly meeting. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. Visitors and new members welcome.
FRIDAY, NOV. 11
BRADY GOSS (FOR THE PEOPLE OF WALLOWA): 6-10 p.m., OK Theatre, 208 W. Main St., Enterprise. $20 via Eventbrite. A night of music and fundraising for the people of Wallowa in the wake of August’s devastating hailstorm.
SATURDAY, NOV. 12
ALL YOU CAN EAT BREAKFAST AND BAZAAR: 7-11 a.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, at the intersection of Hurricane Creek Road and Airport Lane. Pancakes, breakfast meat, eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. Requested donation: $8.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
27TH ANNUAL HEALTHY FUTURES DINNER AUCTION: Doors open at 5 p.m. Cloverleaf Hall, Enterprise. Tickets are $75 and needed to have been purchased by Nov. 4. Call 541-426-1913 or email stacy.green@wchcd.org.
TUNESMITH NIGHT: 7-10 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 105 N. First St., Enterprise. $10. The 17th season of Tunesmith opens with Will Gillespie, Meredith Lane and Gregory Rawlins. No food or drink service provided; bring your own.
SUNDAY, NOV. 13
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Joseph Community Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
MONDAY, NOV. 14
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center, 410 N. Main St., Joseph. Free. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
TUESDAY, NOV. 15
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 p.m. Hearts for Health conference room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital conference room, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Support, share resources, celebrate milestones and listen to speakers talk about topics relating to mastectomies and breast cancer. Everyone is welcome. Virtual link available. Registration required. 541-426-7919.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m. — Noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 410 N. Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon — 1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 105 N. First St., Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon — 1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
LIVING WELL: 5-6:30 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. 10-week health and wellness program taught by Dr. Emily Sheahan; $99 refundable registration fee. Call 541-426-7998 to register.
TACO NIGHT: 5-7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10.
THURSDAY, NOV. 17
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 p.m. Hearts for Health conference room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314
YOGA FOR HOLIDAY STRESS: 5:30-6:45 p.m. Six-week series with Esther Petrocine, 102 E. Wallowa Ave., Joseph. Call to save a spot: 541-203-3634.
SATURDAY, NOV. 19
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, NOV. 20
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Joseph Community Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
MONDAY, NOV. 21
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 410 N. Main St., Joseph. Free. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
TUESDAY, NOV. 22
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 p.m. Hearts for Health conference room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
