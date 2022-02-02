WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m, in person at the Odd Fellows Hall. Nigerian exchange student Levi will share his experiences and talk about his home country.
LIFESTYLE WELLNESS CLASS: 5-7 p.m., Wallowa Mountain Medical Clinic, Joseph. Wednesday evenings through March 16. Presented by Dr. Emily Sheahan. How nutrition choices affect your body and health; a supportive environment with like-minded people dealing with the same issues and wellness concerns. Call 541-426-9708 to register.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT TACO NIGHT: 5-8 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise. $8 per person.
GROUNDHOG DAY DINNER: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Cloverleaf Hall. Hosted by the Wallowa County Fair Board. Pancake & sausage dinner with bingo. Adults $10, kids 10 & under $5.
THURSDAY, FEB. 3
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital classroom. Taught by WMH physical and occupational therapists. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
JOSEPHY CENTER PRESENTS: MAXVILLE HERITAGE: Framing 100 years, past, present and future. 6-7:30 p.m. Presented by Gwen Trice, founder and executive director at the Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center. Free. Register at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/
FRIDAY, FEB. 4
VIRTUAL FISHTRAP FIRESIDE: 7-9 p.m. Readings from three Wallowa County writers: Rick Bombaci, Kathy (Kat) Johnson and Katherine Marrone. Free. Fishtrap.org and on Fishtrap’s YouTube Channel.
TUESDAY, FEB. 8
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital classroom. Taught by WMH physical and occupational therapists. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 9
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Rotary meets in person at the Odd Fellows Hall.
FOOT CLINIC: Noon-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
LIFESTYLE WELLNESS CLASS: 5-7 p.m., Wallowa Mountain Medical Clinic, Joseph. Wednesday evenings through March 16. Presented by Dr. Emily Sheahan. How nutrition choices affect your body and health, a supportive environment with like-minded people dealing with the same issues and wellness concerns. Call 541-426-9708 to register.
THURSDAY, FEB. 10
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital classroom. Taught by WMH physical and occupational therapists. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
SATURDAY, FEB. 12
ALL YOU CAN EAT BREAKFAST: 7-11 a.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, at the intersection of Hurricane Creek Road and Airport Lane. Pancakes, breakfast meat, eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. Requested donation: $8.
VIRTUAL TUNESMITH NIGHT: 7-10 p.m. Featuring Janis Carper, Carolyn Lochert and Gregory Rawlins. Sponsored by Wallowa Valley Music Alliance. Streaming live at http://wvmusicalliance.org.
TUESDAY, FEB. 15
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 pm. Wallowa Memorial Hospital classroom. Taught by WMH physical and occupational therapists. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital conference room. Support, share resources, celebrate milestones and listen to speakers talk about topics relating to mastectomies and breast cancer. Everyone is welcome. Virtual link available. Preregistration required. 541-426-7919.
