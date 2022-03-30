ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon to 1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall next to the Enterprise Library.
LIFESTYLE WELLNESS CLASS: 5-7 p.m., Wallowa Memorial Medical Clinic, Joseph. Wednesday evenings through May 25. Focusing on nutrition, exercise, sleep, decreasing stress, increasing social contacts and avoiding health risks. A supportive environment with like-minded people dealing with the same issues and wellness concerns. Call 541-426-7908 to register.
MONDAY, APRIL 4
ODOT PUBLIC MEETING: 5:30 p.m. Joseph Community Center, 102 E 1st St., Joseph. Information will be shared regarding the Oregon Department of Transportation sidewalk curb ramp project in downtown Joseph.
TUESDAY, APRIL 5
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon to 1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall next to the Enterprise Library.
LIFESTYLE WELLNESS CLASS: 5-7 p.m., Wallowa Memorial Medical Clinic, Joseph. Wednesday evenings throughMay 25. Focusing on nutrition, exercise, sleep, decreasing stress, increasing social contacts and avoiding health risks. A supportive environment with like-minded people dealing with the same issues and wellness concerns. Call 541-426-7908 to register.
TUESDAY, APRIL 12
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon to 1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall next to the Enterprise Library.
FOOT CLINIC: 12:30-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
LIFESTYLE WELLNESS CLASS: 5-7 p.m., Wallowa Memorial Medical Clinic, Joseph. Wednesday evenings through May 25. Focusing on nutrition, exercise, sleep, decreasing stress, increasing social contacts and avoiding health risks. A supportive environment with like-minded people dealing with the same issues and wellness concerns. Call 541-426-7908 to register.
KINDERGARTEN ROUNDUP: 6-7 p.m. Wallowa Elementary School. Parents bring birth certificate and immunization records. Child must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2022.
THURSDAY, APRIL 14
SUICIDE PREVENTION TRAINING: 6-7:30 p.m. Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, 606 Medical Parkway in Enterprise. Free training and open to the public. For info, call 541-426-4524.
