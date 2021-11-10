ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon to 1 p.m. Meet at the parking lot of the new Hearts for Health building across from the hospital. Lem McBurney, owner’s representative for the construction project, will give the program.
26th ANNUAL HEALTHY FUTURES ONLINE AUCTION: Opens 9 a.m. on Wednesday and closes at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. Annual fundraiser for the Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation; proceeds go to the new orthopedic surgery department. Email stacy.green@wchcd.org or call 541-426-1913.
THURSDAY, NOV. 11
VETERANS ‘SOS’ BREAKFAST: 7-10 a.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. Free to all veterans.
PILATES: 9-10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WALLOWA MOUNTAIN QUILTERS GUILD: 6 p.m. Monthly meeting. VFW Hall, Enterprise. Visitors and new members welcome.
ALL YOU CAN EAT BREAKFAST: 7-11 a.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, at the intersection of Hurricane Creek Road and Airport Lane. Pancakes, breakfast meat, eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. Requested donation: $8.
VIRTUAL TUNESMITH NIGHT: 7-10 p.m. Season opener with Brian Hunt, Scott Knickerbocker, and Elwood. Broadcast live at wvmusicalliance.org.
TUESDAY, NOV. 16
PILATES: 9-10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m. to 12:30 pm. Wallowa Senior Center.
BLOOD PRESSURE CLINIC: 1-3 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange Hall. Sponsored by OHSU School of Nursing, La Grande campus. All ages welcome, light refreshments after.
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital conference room. Support, share resources, celebrate milestones and listen to speakers talk about topics relating to mastectomies and breast cancer. Everyone is welcome. Virtual link available. Pre-registration required. 541-426-7919.
