ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon to 1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall next to Enterprise Library. Wear a mask. Polli Buzzini of Life Flight will speak.
THURSDAY, OCT. 14
PILATES: 9-10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
DISCOVERY WALK: Family friendly, 9-11 a.m. every day in October. By appointment only, email judys@wallowology.org to reserve a spot.
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 4-6 p.m. Josephy Center in Joseph. Visitors and players of all levels are welcome. Free.
WALLOWA MOUNTAIN QUILTERS GUILD: 6 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise. Visitors and new members welcome.
SATURDAY, OCT. 16
EAGLE CAP SHOOTERS ASSOCIATION: 69105 Ant Flat Road, Enterprise (gun range). Old Soldiers military rifle shoot.
ART IN THE WALLOWAS: 10 a.m. to noon. Nature-inspired art including watercolor postcards, leaf presses and sketches using fall foliage. RSVP to sarah@wallowalandtrust.org Free, materials provided and all skill levels welcomed.
SUNDAY, OCT. 17
BUILDINGS AND GROUNDS CLEANUP DAY: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture in Joseph. Free pizza for participants. Volunteers can sign up by email at systems@josephy.org or call 541-432-0505, or simply show up at 403 N. Main St.
STEWARDSHIP EVENT — FENCE REMOVAL: 10 a.m. to noon. Join us for this work party event and give back to your local community and help our ecosystems. RSVP to sarah@wallowalandtrust.org.
TUESDAY, OCT. 19
PILATES: 9-10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
