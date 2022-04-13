WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13
FOOT CLINIC: 12:30-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
LIFESTYLE WELLNESS CLASS: 5-7 p.m., Wallowa Memorial Medical Clinic, Joseph. Wednesday evenings through May 25. Focusing on nutrition, exercise, sleep, decreasing stress, increasing social contacts and avoiding health risks. A supportive environment with like-minded people dealing with the same issues and wellness concerns. Call 541-426-7908 to register.
KINDERGARTEN ROUNDUP: 6-7 p.m. Wallowa Elementary School. Parents bring birth certificate and immunization records. Child must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1.
THURSDAY, APRIL 14
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: 5:30 pm. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Social and dinner meeting. The interact students will report on their acitivities in Baja, Mexico, and fun and games will ensue.
WALLOWA MOUNTAIN QUILTERS GUILD: 6 p.m. Monthly meeting. VFW Hall, Enterprise. Visitors and new members welcome.
SUICIDE PREVENTION TRAINING: 6-7:30 p.m. Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, 606 Medical Parkway in Enterprise. Free training and open to the public. For info, call 541-426-4524.
SATURDAY, APRIL 16
EASTER EGG HUNT IN JOSEPH: 9 a.m. Joseph City Park. Hunts divided by age groups, ages newborn to 12. Sponsored by Joseph Chamber of Commerce.
TUESDAY, APRIL 19
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital conference room. Support, share resources, celebrate milestones and listen to speakers talk about topics relating to mastectomies and breast cancer. Everyone is welcome. Virtual link available. Preregistration required. 541-426-7919.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon to 1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall next to the Enterprise Library.
LIFESTYLE WELLNESS CLASS: 5-7 p.m., Wallowa Memorial Medical Clinic, Joseph. Wednesday evenings through May 25. Focusing on nutrition, exercise, sleep, decreasing stress, increasing social contacts and avoiding health risks. A supportive environment with like-minded people dealing with the same issues and wellness concerns. Call 541-426-7908 to register.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT TACO NIGHT: 5-8 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise. $8 per person.
THURSDAY-FRIDAY, APRIL 21-22
RECYCLE CENTER ANNUAL SPRING CLEAN-UP: Volunteers needed for spruce up projects to tidy up the recycling center.
FRIDAY, APRIL 22
EARTH DAY AT WALLOWOLOGY: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Family-oriented activities at the Wallowology center in Joseph.
SATURDAY, APRIL 23
EARTH DAY WALK: 9-11 a.m. Discovery Walk on the East Moraine. Community baling twine collection. Visit Wallowology.org for more info.
EARTH DAY YARD SALE: Recycle Center on Fish Hatchery Road, Enterprise. All proceeds benefit community recycling. Coloring contest, games, recycling info and prizes! Bring donated items between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, April 21-22, or Saturday morning before the sale.
SUNDAY, APRIL 24
ICE CREAM SOCIAL: Noon — 3 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, Airport Lane, Joseph. Free, everyone welcome.
TUESDAY, APRIL 26
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
