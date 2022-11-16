WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m. -Noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 105 NE First St., Enterprise. Gregg Kleiner of the Joseph Branch Rails and Trails will be the speaker.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
LIVING WELL: 5-6:30 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Ten-week health and wellness program taught by Dr. Emily Sheahan; $99 refundable registration fee. Call 541-426-7998 to register.
TACO NIGHT: 5-7 p.m. VFW Hall,800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10.
TURKEY BINGO: 5:30-8 p.m. Enterprise School cafeteria. Soup & bread, turkey calling contest, desserts, prizes. All proceeds go to Enterprise Education Foundation. $5.
THURSDAY, NOV. 17
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 p.m. Hearts for Health conference room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314
YOGA FOR HOLIDAY STRESS: 5:30-6:45 p.m. Six-week series with Esther Petrocine. 102 E. Wallowa St., Joseph. Call to save your spot: 541-203-3634.
SATURDAY, NOV. 19
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
“LITTLE WORKS” EXHIBIT: Noon — 4 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. All artwork is less than 10 inches in any direction and priced under $200. On display through Dec. 16.
SUNDAY, NOV. 20
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Joseph Community Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
MONDAY, NOV. 21
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 402 Main St., Joseph. Free. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
TUESDAY, NOV. 22
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 p.m. Hearts for Health conference room, 606 Medical Parkway. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
DANCE CLUB: 7 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 105 NE First St., Enterprise. A casual evening of two-stepping, swing, cha-cha or whatever. Beginners welcome.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23
WALLOWA COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY BAKE SALE: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Enterprise Grain Growers. Pies, pastries, breads, confections and other goodies for sale.
CREATE A THANKFUL CENTERPIECE: 10 a.m.-Noon. Wallowa Library, 201 E. First St., Wallowa. All ages welcome, children under 8 need an adult or older sibling to attend.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 402 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 105 NE First St., Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
LIVING WELL: 5-6:30 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Ten-week health and wellness program taught by Dr. Emily Sheahan. $99 refundable registration fee. Call 541-426-7998 to register.
TRIVIA NIGHT AT TERMINAL GRAVITY: 6-8 p.m. Prove your knowledge and win prizes. Sign-ups are first-come, first-serve on Terminal Gravity’s Facebook page. Every other Wednesday at Terminal Gravity, 803 School St.
FRIDAY, NOV. 25
JINGLE THRU JOSEPH HOLIDAY BAZAAR: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Joseph Community Center, 102 E. First St. Artisans, crafters and small businesses.
SATURDAY, NOV. 26
JINGLE THRU JOSEPH HOLIDAY BAZAAR: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Joseph Community Center, 102 E. First St. Artisans, crafters and small businesses.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
JINGLE THRU JOSEPH AND HOLIDAY PARADE: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Downtown Joseph.
LIVE AT THE OK THEATRE: 6-9:30 p.m. Meredith Lann (Brann) and band play the hometown Thanksgiving show at the OK Theater, 208 W. Main St., Enterprise. $15. www.eventbrite.com/e/meredith-lane-brann-tickets
SUNDAY, NOV. 27
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Joseph Community Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
MONDAY, NOV. 28
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 402 Main St., Joseph. Free. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
TUESDAY, NOV. 29
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 p.m. Hearts for Health conference room, 606 Medical Parkway. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
DANCE CLUB: 7 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise, 105 NE First St., Enterprise. A casual evening of two-stepping, swing, cha-cha or whatever. Beginners welcome.
