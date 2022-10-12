WEDNESDAY, OCT. 12
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon to 1 pm. Odd Fellows Hall, 105 NE First St., Enterprise. Kate Crawford and Anette Christoffersen will speak about housing in Wallowa County.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon to 1 pm. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALLOWA HISTORY CENTER: 6:30 pm. 602 W. First St., Wallowa. Meet the Lost Apple project and enjoy an apple dessert potluck. Open to the public.
THURSDAY, OCT. 13
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 p.m. Hearts for Health conference room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
WALLOWA MOUNTAIN QUILTERS GUILD: 5:30 p.m. Monthly meeting. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. Visitors and new members welcome.
SATURDAY, OCT. 15
ANNUAL ECX VOLUNTEER FAIR: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Josephy Center, 403 Main St., Joseph. Learn about and sign up for the various volunteer roles available in the Eagle Cap Extreme.
INLAND NORTHWEST MUSICIANS CONCERT: 4 p.m. Enterprise Christian Church, 85035 Joseph Highway, Enterprise. Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony will be performed. Free admission, donations welcome.
SUNDAY, OCT. 16
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Joseph Community Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
MONDAY, OCT. 17
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center, 403 Main St., Joseph. Free. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
TUESDAY, OCT. 18
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.- 3 p.m., Wallowa Senior Center.
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 p.m. Hearts for Health conference room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital conference room. Support, share resources, celebrate milestones and listen to speakers talk about topics relating to mastectomies and breast cancer. Everyone is welcome. Virtual link available. Registration required. 541-426-7919.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon to 1 pm. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon to 1 pm. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
LIVING WELL: 5-6:30 p.m., Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Ten-week health and wellness program taught by Dr. Emily Sheahan. $99 refundable registration fee. Call 541-426-7998 to register.
TACO NIGHT: 5-7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10.
HOUSING NEEDS OPEN HOUSE: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Hosted by the city of Enterprise. Hearts for Health, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Discussion on housing needs and policies to encourage the development of adequate housing in Enterprise.
THURSDAY, OCT. 20
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 p.m. Hearts for Health conference room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
SPAGHETTI FEED: 5-7 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Fundraiser and silent auction for the Wallowa County Museum.
FRIDAY, OCT. 21
OREGON BOOK AWARD AUTHOR TOUR: 7 p.m. Fishtrap, 107 W. Main St., Enterprise. Readings by Oregon Book Award winner Vanessa Veselka and finalist Mark Savage. Conversation, refreshments and book signings. Free.
SUNDAY, OCT. 23
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Joseph Community Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
WALLOWA COUNTY ELECTION FORUM: 4-6 p.m. Cloverleaf Hall, 600 NW First St., Enterprise. Question-and-answer session with local, state and federal candidates. Learn about local measures.
MONDAY, OCT. 24
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m., Josephy Center, 403 Main St., Joseph. Free. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
TUESDAY, OCT. 25
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Wallowa Senior Center.
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 p.m. Hearts for Health conference room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
