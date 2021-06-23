WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23 — THURSDAY, JUNE 24
IN A LANDSCAPE: CLASSICAL MUSIC IN THE WILD: 6-9 p.m. Wallowa Lake State Park. Outdoor concert featuring a 9-foot Steinway grand piano on a flatbed trailer. Music is transmitted to concert-goers via wireless headphones. Bring your own lawn chairs. Tickets are required due to limited capacity. tickets@inalandscape.org
THURSDAY, JUNE 24
THE NEZ PERCE STORY — A WEEKLY DISCUSSION: 1 p.m. The Josephy Center for Arts and Culture. A summer-long introduction to the walwama band of the Nez Perce Indians who made the county home for millennia, before settler arrival: How did they live? When and why were they forced out? Who were Old and Young Chief Joseph? Where are the Nez Perce now? The discussions will take place on the second floor of the Josephy Center building, right next to the permanent Nez Perce display. No fees, but donations will be appreciated. For questions, call Rich at 541-432-0505.
FRIDAY, JUNE 25
WOODLANDS & WATERSHED FESTIVAL TO GO: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Family-related activity bags are available to pick up at the Maxville Heritage Center, 103 N. Main St. in Joseph, the Wallowa County Courthouse Gazebo in Enterprise, and the Wallowa Public Library in Wallowa. There will also be a raffle families can enter when picking up the to-go bags that will offer local prizes. Sponsored by Wallowa Resources and Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center.
OPEN MIC READING & POTLUCK: 6 p.m. potluck, 7 p.m. open mic. Fishtrap’s backyard at 400 E. Grant St. in Enterprise. Fishtrap’s first live, in-person event in over a year. Admission is free. For more information, visit https://fishtrap.org/summertide-gathering.
SATURDAY, JUNE 26
MOUNTAIN HIGH BRONCS & BULLS: 3-7:30 p.m. Wallowa County Fairgrounds. Big names, big close-up experience and big fun. Bull riders combined with ranch saddle broncs, plus the wild horse race and mutton busting for the little ones. Free admission.
ONGOING
A.A. online meetings: oregonaadistrict29.org.
Building Healthy Families: 541-426-9411.
Community Connection: 541-426-3840.
Enterprise Public Library: 541-426-3906.
Fishtrap: 541-426-3623.
Hurricane Creek Grange: 541-605-8233.
Josephy Center for Arts & Culture: 541-432-0505.
Wallowa Public Library: 541-886-4265.
Wallowology: 541-263-1663.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.