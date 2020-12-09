THURSDAY, DEC. 10
WOMEN AND MONEY VIRTUAL SUMMIT: 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. https://bit.ly/WomenMoney20. Join AARP Oregon for a virtual summit providing information aimed at helping women make fact-based decisions to strengthen their financial future. Speakers: Linda Navarro, President & CEO, Oregon Bankers Assoc., Becky A. Davis, CEO & Chief Bosspreneur, MVPWork, LLC. This is a free event, but registration is required.
FRIDAY, DEC. 11 – SATURDAY, DEC. 12
JINGLE THRU JOSEPH HOLIDAY BAZAAR: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Joseph Community Center. Lots of vendors including Humane Society Santa Paws pictures!
TUESDAY, DEC. 15
BASICS OF SOLAR WEBINAR: 5-6:30 p.m. http://bit.ly/basicsofsolarwallowac. Everything you need to know to feel confident adding solar to your home or business. Free and open to everyone.
FRIDAY, DEC. 18 – SUNDAY, DEC. 27
HOLIDAY LIGHT DISPLAY DRIVE-THROUGH EVENT: 5-8 p.m. Wallowa County Fairgrounds. Enter through a gate located across from Les Schwab, then drive around the track to view the display. Free.
ONGOING THROUGH DEC. 22
WALLOWA VALLEY PHOTO CLUB EXHIBIT: Josephy Center, Joseph. For more information call the Josephy Center at 541-432-0505 or visit online at https://josephy.org/view-finder/.
A.A. online meetings: 541-624-5117.
Building Healthy Families 541-426-9411.
Community Connection 541-426-3840.
Enterprise Public Library 541-426-3906.
Fishtrap 541-426-3623.
Hurricane Creek Grange 541-605-8233.
Josephy Center 541-432-0505.
Wallowa Public Library 541-886-4265.
Wallowology 541-263-1663.
