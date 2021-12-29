ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall next to the Enterprise Library.
THURSDAY, DEC. 30
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital classroom. Taught by WMH physical and occupational therapists. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
FRIDAY, DEC. 31
DECEMBER DISCOVERY WALKS: Explore a wintry Wallowa Valley with a Wallowology naturalist. Available Friday-Sunday by appointment only. Call 509-923-1965 to book your walk.
NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY: 6:30 p.m. Thunder Room, 405 W. Wallowa Ave., Joseph. Dance to live music from Lyle Witherrite and Scott Wilson. 21 and over only. Cover charge is $5. Hosted by CJD.
SATURDAY, JAN. 1
BETH GIBANS WALLOWA LAKE POLAR BEAR PLUNGE: 10 a.m. sharp. County park, at the north end of Wallowa Lake.
TUESDAY, JAN. 4
QUILTING GROUP: 1-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital classroom. Taught by WMH physical and occupational therapists. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall next to the Enterprise Library.
LIFESTYLE WELLNESS CLASS: 5-7 p.m., Wallowa Mountain Medical Clinic, Joseph. Wednesday evenings Jan. 26 to March 16. Presented by Dr. Emily Sheahan. How nutrition choices affect your body and health; a supportive environment with like-minded people dealing with the same issues and wellness concerns. Call 541-426-9708 to register.
