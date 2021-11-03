ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall next to the Enterprise Library. Josh Kesecker of the Wallowa County Education Service District will speak about rural broadband and the future of connectivity in Wallowa County.
WATERCOLOR SOCIETY: 4-7 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Crystal Newton will teach. $45. 541-432-0505.
WALLOWA COUNTY BEEKEEPERS: 6:30-8 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange. End of season potluck & chat about bees. Current, former and future beekeepers are welcome. Free and open to public. For more info, email nmurri@gmail.com
THURSDAY, NOV. 4
PILATES: 9-10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
FRIDAY, NOV. 5
VIRTUAL FISHTRAP FIRESIDE: 7-9 p.m. Readings from Wallowa County writers Lauren MacDonald, Randi Movich and Amy Zahm. Free.
SATURDAY, NOV. 6
ANNUAL FILL THE FIRE TRUCK EVENT: Enterprise fire department will be outside of Dollar Stretcher from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Joseph fire department will be outside Marketplace Fresh Foods from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will be accepting canned food or have a boot available for cash or check donations. All proceeds benefit the Wallowa County food banks.
TUESDAY, NOV. 9
PILATES: 9-10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 10 — SATURDAY, NOV. 13
26th ANNUAL HEALTHY FUTURES ONLINE AUCTION: Opens 9 a.m. on Wednesday and closes on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 4 p.m. Annual fundraiser for the Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation; proceeds go to the new orthopedic surgery department. Email stacy.green@wchcd.org or call 541-426-1913.
THURSDAY, NOV. 11
WALLOWA MOUNTAIN QUILTERS GUILD: 6 p.m. Monthly meeting. VFW Hall, Enterprise. Visitors and new members welcome.
