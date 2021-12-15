WEDNESDAY, DEC. 15
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall next to the Enterprise Library.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT TACO NIGHT: 5-8 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise. $8 per person.
WALLOWA CHRISTMAS PROGRAM: 6:30 pm. Wallowa High School gym. Grades 5-12.
SPECIAL SHOWING OF “THE MESSENGERS”: Movie starts at 6:30 pm, get your seats by 6 pm. This is a special Christmas episode of the popular TV series “The Chosen” being shown at Enterprise Christian Church. $12.55 for adults and $10.40 for children. Tickets are available online at https://faithcontentnetwork.brushfire.com/thechosen/521437.
THURSDAY, DEC. 16
PILATES: 9-10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital classroom. Taught by WMH physical and occupational therapists. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
FRIDAY, DEC. 17
DECEMBER DISCOVERY WALKS: Explore a wintry Wallowa Valley with a Wallowology naturalist. Available Friday-Sunday by appointment only. Call 509-923-1965 to book your walk.
FAIR LIGHTS Dec. 17-26: 5-8 pm. Wallowa County Fairgrounds Arena (enter through the gates by Les Schwab). On opening night only: Santa bags for the first 100 cars, roasted chestnuts and Santa!
SATURDAY, DEC. 18
WALLOWOLOGY SOLSTICE CELEBRATION: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Activities for the whole family and hot apple cider. 508 N. Main St., Joseph.
LIVE NATIVITY REENACTMENT: Four half-hour performances, starting at 5 p.m. Next to the Wallowa Valley Eye Clinic in Enterprise, 515 W. North St. Free cookies and hot chocolate. Donations are welcome.
SUNDAY, DEC. 19
LIVE NATIVITY REENACTMENT: Four half-hour performances, starting at 5 p.m. Next to the Wallowa Valley Eye Clinic in Enterprise, 515 W. North St. Free cookies and hot chocolate. Donations are welcome.
TUESDAY, DEC. 21
PILATES: 9-10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WALLOWOLOGY SOLSTICE CELEBRATION: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Light up the shortest day of the year with Wallowology and Wallowa Resources. Activities for the whole family and hot apple cider. 508 N. Main St., Joseph.
SOLSTICE LANTERN WALK: 5-7 p.m. Meet at the main Iwetemlaykin parking lot and hike into the park with a Wallowology naturalist. Bring your own lantern or drop by Wallowology beforehand to make your own. 508 N. Main St., Joseph.
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6 pm. Wallowa Memorial Hospital conference room. Support, share resources, celebrate milestones and listen to speakers talk about topics relating to mastectomies and breast cancer. Everyone is welcome. Virtual link available. Preregistration required. 541-426-7919.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.