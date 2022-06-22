WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon to 1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Catherine Matthias will talk about the Irlen Syndrome.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion around a health topic, and then the group will head out on the walking path that encircles the hospital campus — about a half-mile long, flat and well-equipped with resting benches along the way.
ENTERPRISE CEMETERY MAINTENANCE DISTRICT MEETING: 6 p.m. Thornton Conference Room, Wallowa County Courthouse.
CLASSICAL MUSIC IN THE WILD: 6-8 p.m. Wallowa Lake State Park. One of 55-plus concerts across the nation with classical pianist Hunter Noack. Tickets start at $35. www.inalandscape.org/.
SPEAKER SERIES: THE ART OF MAMMAL TRACKING II: 7-8 p.m. Wallowa Lake Lodge back deck. Dress for cooler temps. Free and open to public.
THURSDAY, JUNE 23
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30 p.m. Courthouse gazebo and lawn.
CLASSICAL MUSIC IN THE WILD: 6-8 p.m. Wallowa Lake State Park. One of 55-plus concerts across the nation with classical pianist Hunter Noack. Tickets start at $35. www.inalandscape.org/.
FRIDAY, JUNE 24
WOODLANDS & WATERSHED FESTIVAL: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wallowa County Fairgrounds. Celebrate, play, listen & learn about our county. Connect with over 25 local organizations. Family-oriented fun and hands-on activities event. Free.
CJD RANCH RODEO: 2:30 p.m., trail ride begins at rodeo arena. 6 p.m., social hour at Thunder Room, 7 p.m., dinner/auction begins at Thunder Room. Fundraiser for CJD scholarships.
BRUCE DUNN SCHOLARSHIP FUND DINNER & CASINO NIGHT: Social hour begins at 5 p.m., followed by a prime rib dinner (vegan entrees available) at 6 p.m. Casino-style games begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 and available at the door or online at www.eventbrite.com/e/bruce-dunn-scholarship-fund-dinner-and-casino-night-tickets-339275962537.
WALLOWA LAKE LODGE MUSIC ON THE DECK: 5-7 p.m. Featuring Gabe Bush playing acoustic guitar and vocals. Free and open to public.
EIGHTH ANNUAL THUNDER RUN: Featuring a “thunder run” charity fundraiser, scenic rides and live music. www.wcthunderrun.com.
SATURDAY, JUNE 25
ENTERPRISE ELKS YARD SALE: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. 211 W. North, Enterprise. On the side of the building.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. — 2 p.m. 604 N. Main, Joseph, next to Stein Distillery. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, crafts & produce.
DISCOVERY WALKS: 9-11 a.m. Meet in the lobby of Wallowa Lake Lodge. Join Wallowology’s Nature Discovery Guide for family-friendly walks.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
CJD RANCH RODEO: 2-6 p.m. Harley Tucker Arena, Joseph.
WALLOWA LAKE LODGE MUSIC ON THE DECK: 5-7 p.m. Featuring Buffalo Kim playing a Western folk duo. Free and open to public.
EIGHTH ANNUAL THUNDER RUN: Featuring a “thunder run” charity fundraiser, scenic rides and live music. www.wcthunderrun.com.
SUNDAY, JUNE 26
ENTERPRISE ELKS YARD SALE: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. 211 W. North, Enterprise. On the side of the building.
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Joseph Community Center, 102 E. 1st St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
MONDAY, JUNE 27
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, Joseph. Free. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
TUESDAY, JUNE 28
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29
ROTARY CLUB INSTALLATION DINNER: 5:30 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall next to the Enterprise Library. Stacy Green will report on the Rotary International Convention in Houston.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion around a health topic, and then the group will head out on the walking path that encircles the hospital campus — about a half-mile long, flat and well-equipped with resting benches along the way.
WALLOWA COUNTY BEEKEEPERS: 6:30-8 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange. Education-focused, fun and open to anyone interested in bees and beekeeping.
THURSDAY, JUNE 30
VETERANS APPRECIATION DINNER: 6-7:30 p.m. Joseph Community Events Center, Joseph. Hosted by Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness and Wallowa County Veterans Services. Come have a meal on us, connect with other veterans and get a goodie bag of resources. Catered by Chuckwagon Sisters. Free, but RSVP at 541-426-0539.
FRIDAY, JULY 1
INDOOR YARD SALE: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange. Collectibles, fishing gear, model kits, vintage clothes, handcrafted items and more. Kitchen will be open.
WALLOWA LAKE LODGE MUSIC ON THE DECK: 5-7 p.m. Featuring Olivia Awbrey. Free and open to public.
SATURDAY, JULY 2
LOSTINE RIVER RUN: Check in begins at 11 a.m. at the old Lostine School on College Street. 8:15 a.m. buses leave for the starting lines. 5K, 10K or 1 mile out-and-back. $25 online and mail-in; $30 on race day. Sponsored by Rotary.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 N. Main, Joseph, next to Stein Distillery. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, crafts and produce.
DISCOVERY WALKS: 9-11 a.m. Meet in the lobby of Wallowa Lake Lodge. Join Wallowology’s Nature Discovery Guide for family-friendly walks.
INDOOR YARD SALE: 9 a.m. =-3 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange. Collectibles, fishing gear, model kits, vintage clothes, handcrafted items & more. Kitchen will be open.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
JOSEPH MOUNTAIN JUBILEE: “Where the mountains meet the music.” All-day music festival at various locations on Main Street in Joseph. Strawberry shortcake fundraiser at the farmers market.
SUNDAY, JULY 3
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Joseph Community Center, 102 E. 1st St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
MONDAY, JULY 4
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, Joseph. Free. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
OLD-TIME FOURTH OF JULY PARADE AND CELEBRATION: Main Street, Wallowa. Parade begins at 11 a.m. Food carts, craft booths, drinks, live music.
SHAKE THE LAKE FIREWORKS: North end of Wallowa Lake.
TUESDAY, JULY 5
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
