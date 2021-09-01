WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 1
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon to 1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall next to the Enterprise Library. Rotary District 5100 governor will be the speaker. Masks are worn in the building. Lunch $10, if desired.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 2
PILATES: 9-10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 4-6 p.m. Josephy Center in Joseph. Visitors and players of all levels are welcome! Free.
16th ANNUAL COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30-7 p.m., at the gazebo on the courthouse lawn in Enterprise. Classical, folk, jazz and rock. Tonight’s performance is by Sam Weber/Joey Carpenter. Free.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 3
DISCOVERY WALK: 9-11 a.m. Hurricane Creek Trail hike (moderate). Meet at Hurricane Creek Trailhead at the end of Hurricane Creek Road at 9 a.m. Registration required, with a 10-person maximum group size. Register at info@wallowology.org
SATURDAY, SEPT. 4
DISCOVERY WALK: 9-11 a.m. Family-friendly stroll, meet in the lobby of Wallowa Lake Lodge.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Main Street in Joseph near Stein’s Distillery. Crafts, produce, homemade goods and some live music will be on tap for visitors. www.wallowacountyfarmersmarket.com, 541-426-0795 or search for “Wallowa County Farmers’ Market” on Facebook.
EAGLE CAP SHOOTERS ASSOC. RIMFIRE FUN SHOOT: 69105 Ant Flat Road, Enterprise (gun range). For info: 541-975-3000.
SUNDAY, SEPT 5
YOGA ON THE LAWN: 9-10 a.m. Wallowa Lake Lodge. Free and open to the public.
EAGLE CAP SHOOTERS ASSOC. COWBOY FUN SHOOT: 69105 Ant Flat Road, Enterprise (gun range). For info: 541-975-3000.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 7
PILATES: 9-10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 8
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall next to the Enterprise Library. Masks are worn in the building. Lunch $10, if desired.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 8 — THURSDAY, SEPT. 9
ORIGINS — THE EVIDENCE OF CREATION: 6 p.m. Enterprise Seventh-day Adventist Church, 305 NE Wagner St. Discover the science behind the faith. Two-night series. Free and open to the public.
