WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 105 NE First St., Enterprise. Tom Gleasman will be the speaker.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
LIVING WELL: 5-6:30 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital. 10-week health and wellness program taught by Dr. Emily Sheahan. $99 refundable registration fee. Call 541-426-7998 to register.
TACO NIGHT: 5-7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10.
HOUSING NEEDS OPEN HOUSE: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Hosted by the city of Enterprise. Hearts for Health, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Discussion on housing needs and policies to encourage the development of adequate housing in Enterprise.
THURSDAY, OCT. 20
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 p.m. Hearts for Health conference room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
SPAGHETTI FEED: 5-7 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Fundraiser and silent auction for the Wallowa County Museum.
FRIDAY, OCT. 21
10th ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION AT JOSEPHY CENTER FOR ARTS AND CULTURE: 5-8 p.m. Josephy Center, 403 Main St., Joseph.
OREGON BOOK AWARD AUTHOR TOUR: 7 p.m. Fishtrap, 107 W. Main St., Enterprise. Readings by Oregon Book Award winner Vanessa Veselka and finalist Mark Savage. Conversation, refreshments and book signings. Free and open to the public.
SATURDAY, OCT. 22
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, OCT. 23
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Joseph Community Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
WALLOWA COUNTY ELECTION FORUM: 4-6 p.m. Cloverleaf Hall, 600 NW First St., Enterprise. Q-and-A session with local, state and federal candidates. Learn about local measures.
MONDAY, OCT. 24
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center, 403 Main St., Joseph. Free. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
TUESDAY, OCT. 25
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 p.m. Hearts for Health conference room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 105 NE First St., Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
LIVING WELL: 5-6:30 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital. 10-week health and wellness program taught by Dr. Emily Sheahan. $99 refundable registration fee. Call 541-426-7998 to register.
ENTERPRISE CEMETERY MAINTENANCE DISTRICT MEETING: 6 p.m. Thornton Conference Room, Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St., Enterprise.
THURSDAY, OCT. 27
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 p.m. Hearts for Health conference room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
SATURDAY, OCT. 29
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, OCT. 30
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Joseph Community Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
MONDAY, OCT. 31
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center, 403 Main St., Joseph. Free. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
WATCH FOR THE WITCH: 4-6 p.m. Downtown Joseph. Trick-or-treating at participating Joseph merchants.
TUESDAY, NOV. 1
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 p.m. Hearts for Health conference room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
