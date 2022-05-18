WEDNESDAY, MAY 18
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Featured speaker will be Mollie Cudmore, the new clinical director at the Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, who will speak about the suicide crisis in Wallowa County.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital. The hospital is encouraging Wallowa County to get out and walk. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion around a health topic, and then the group will head out on the walking path that encircles the hospital campus — about a half-mile long, flat and well-equipped with resting benches along the way. During the walk Sheahan is available to answer questions about general health and well-being. For more info, call 541-426-7998.
LIFESTYLE WELLNESS CLASS: 5-7 p.m., Wallowa Memorial Medical Clinic, Joseph. Wednesday evenings until May 25.
WALLOWA MOUNTAINS BICYCLE CLUB MEETING: 6-8 p.m. Fergi Lodge. Join the club or renew your membership. TG beer and M Crow pizza. Free event.
THURSDAY, MAY 19
BARBECUE SANDWICH MEAL CURBSIDE PICK-UP: 5-7 p.m. Enterprise School multipurpose room. Sponsored by the Enterprise FFA alumni and supporters. $10 per meal.
VETERANS APPRECIATION DINNER: 6-7:30 p.m. Troy School in Troy. Hosted by Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness and Wallowa County Veterans Services. Come have a meal on us, connect with other veterans and get a goodie bag of resources. Catered by Chuckwagon Sisters. Free, but please RSVP at 541-426-0539.
FRIDAY, MAY 20
BOOK SIGNING AT BOOKLOFT: 3-5:30 p.m. The Bookloft, Enterprise. Wallowa County’s Shannon Ables will be doing a book reading and signing from her newest book, “The Road to Le Papillon: Daily Meditations on True Contentment.”
BOOK READING AT JOSEPHY CENTER: 7 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture. Author Catherine Matthias will be reading from her new book “The Word Gobblers — a handbook for parents working with children who struggle to read,” illustrated by Joan Gilbert. Free event.
SATURDAY, MAY 21
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: 10 a.m. The Place, 301 S. Lake St., Joseph. Help assemble 100 disaster-relief cleaning buckets, to be distributed in the Northwest to people who have suffered from flood, fire or other disasters. Sponsored by Joseph United Methodist Church.
SUNDAY, MAY 22
10th ANNUAL HOOTENANNY AND SHOO-FLY PIE SOCIAL: 4 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Fundraiser for Wallowa Valley Music Alliance. Local performers include the Burns Family, Janis Carper, Larry Haney, Ted Hays, Carolyn Lochert, Nick Porter, John Raines, Laura Skovlin and the Local Yokels. Special guest emcee, Dan Maher. Home-baked pies for $1/slice. Family-friendly event; $10 admission. To donate a pie, call 541-398-1089. For info, call 541-426-3390.
MONDAY, MAY 23
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
TUESDAY, MAY 24
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 25
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon to 1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
LIFESTYLE WELLNESS CLASS: 5-7 p.m., Wallowa Memorial Medical Clinic, Joseph. Wednesday evenings March 16 — May 25. Focusing on nutrition, exercise, sleep, decreasing stress, increasing social contacts and avoiding health risks. A supportive environment with like-minded people dealing with the same issues and wellness concerns. Call 541-426-7908 to register.
ENTERPRISE CEMETERY MAINTENANCE DISTRICT MEETING: 5:30 p.m. Thornton Conference Room, Wallowa County Courthouse.
SATURDAY, MAY 28
HURRICANE CREEK HALF MARATHON/5 MILE/5K/1 MILE KIDS RUN: 8 a.m.-noon. Starting line at Joseph City Park. Pick up race packet starting at 6:30 a.m. For registration and fees, go to www.runnersofthesage.com.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS’ MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 N. Main, Joseph, next to Stein Distillery. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, crafts and produce.
EAGLE CAP EXCURSION TRAIN: 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Elgin Depot in Elgin. 25-mile round trip along the Grande Ronde River. Boxed lunch included. 541-437-3652 for prices and to book.
WALLOWOLOGY GRAND OPENING: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. 508 N. Main St, Joseph. Celebrating its ninth season with activities, snacks, speakers, stories & art.
MONDAY, MAY 30
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, Joseph. Free. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
TUESDAY, MAY 31
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
