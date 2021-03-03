WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3
FISHTRAP’S BIG READ: WHALING IN OREGON: Watch it live online at 1 p.m.; anytime beginning March 4. Free. Fishtrap.org. Read along in celebration of Nathan Philbrick’s remarkable In the Heart of the Sea. Visit fishtrap.org for a full list of this year’s Big Read events, resources, and videos.
THURSDAY, MARCH 4
FISHTRAP’S BIG READ: GOLDEN AGE OF WHALING: Watch it live online at 1 p.m.; anytime beginning March 5. Free. Fishtrap.org. Read along in celebration of Nathan Philbrick’s remarkable In the Heart of the Sea. Visit fishtrap.org for a full list of this year’s Big Read events, resources, and videos.
Friday, MARCH 5
FISHTRAP FIRESIDE: Watch online at fishtrap.org. This week features Lynne Curry, Talia Galvin and Janie Tippett.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10
FISHTRAP’S BIG READ: SAILOR SLANG: Watch it live online at 1 p.m.; anytime beginning March 11. Free. Fishtrap.org. Read along in celebration of Nathan Philbrick’s remarkable In the Heart of the Sea. Visit fishtrap.org for a full list of this year’s Big Read events, resources, and videos.
TUESDAY, MARCH 16
WALLOWA COUNTY’S THIRD FEAST (FOOD EDUCATION AGRICULTURE SOLUTIONS TOGETHER) EVENT: 5:30-7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Organized in partnership with the Oregon Food Bank. Learn about Wallowa County’s local food systems and share your ideas and experiences. To register visit tinyurl.com/WCFEAST. For more information, email caitlin.rushlow@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17
FISHTRAP’S BIG READ: NEA BIG READ FINALE: Keynote address with author Nathaniel Philbrick. Fishtrap.org. Read along in celebration of Nathan Philbrick’s remarkable In the Heart of the Sea. Visit fishtrap.org for a full list of this year’s Big Read events, resources, and videos.
THURSDAY, MARCH 18
DRIVE-BY EVENT — CIRCLE 100 CLUB: 4:30-6 p.m. The Circle 100 Club raises money for the Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation. This year donors are asked to drive by the corner of West Greenwood and SW Second streets in Enterprise, where the ladies of the foundation board will be to collect the standard $100 checks. At that time, donors will be able to learn what the “secret” target of the donation will be. Those planning to drive by are asked to RSVP the foundation at 541-426-1913.
ONGOING
LIBRARY BINGO: Have some fun during these short dark days ahead! Bingo for adults, kids and preschoolers. Pick up your bingo card in the entryway of the Enterprise library during regular hours, or download the bingo card from the library’s webpage or Facebook page, or call or email and we will send one to you via USPS. Finish up one card, get the next one. You can play as much or as little as you want. Prizes for everyone. Questions: Call 541-426-3906 or email enterpl@eoni.com.
A.A. online meetings oregonaadistrict29.org.
Building Healthy Families 541-426-9411.
Community Connection 541-426-3840.
Enterprise Public Library 541-426-3906.
Fishtrap 541-426-3623.
Hurricane Creek Grange 541-605-8233.
Josephy Center for Arts and Culture 541-432-0505.
Wallowa Public Library 541-886-4265.
Wallowology 541-263-1663.
