ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall next to the Enterprise Library. Wear your mask.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT TACO NIGHT: 5-8 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise. $7 per person, or $8 takeout.
THURSDAY, OCT. 21
PILATES: 9-10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
DISCOVERY WALK: Family friendly, 9-11 a.m. every day in October. By appointment only, email judys@wallowology.org to reserve a spot.
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 4-6 p.m. Josephy Center in Joseph. Visitors and players of all levels are welcome! Free.
FRIDAY, OCT. 22
SATURDAY, OCT. 23
EAGLE CAP SHOOTERS ASSOCIATION: 69105 Ant Flat Road, Enterprise (gun range). PRS Precision Rifle Match.
SUNDAY, OCT. 24
MONDAY, OCT. 25
TUESDAY, OCT. 26
PILATES: 9-10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
SUNDAY, OCT. 31
TRUNK OR TREAT IN WALLOWA: 3-5 p.m. E. 1st Street, Wallowa. Prizes for the best-decorated trunk, fun photo area, hot cocoa (50 cents), canned food donation barrel.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 3
WALLOWA COUNTY BEEKEEPERS: 6:30-8 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange. End-of-season potluck and friendly chat about bees. Current, former and future beekeepers are welcome. Free & open to public. For more info, email nmurri@gmail.com.
