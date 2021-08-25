WEDNESDAY, AUG. 25
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall next to the Enterprise Library. Matt Howard of the Oregon Department of Forestry will be reporting on the fire season. Lunch $10.
WALLOWA COUNTY BEEKEEPERS: 6:30-8 p.m. 65355 Hurricane Creek Road, Enterprise (big red barn). Education-focused, fun and open to anyone interested in bees and beekeeping. Bring a camp chair!
THURSDAY, AUG. 26
PILATES: 9-10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 4-6 p.m. Josephy Center in Joseph. Visitors and players of all levels are welcome! Free.
16th ANNUAL COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30-7 p.m., on the courthouse lawn in Enterprise. Tonight’s performance is by The Wasteland Kings. Free.
FRIDAY, AUG. 27
DISCOVERY WALK: 9-11 a.m. BC Falls hike (moderate). Meet at Wallowa Lake trailhead at the end of Wallowa Lake Highway 351 at 9 a.m. Registration required at info@wallowology.org
WALLOWA LAKE LODGE MUSIC ON THE DECK: 5-7 p.m. Free & open to the public. Live music by Laura Skovlin, Genavie Thomas and Pat Cason on fiddle, mandolin, guitar, banjo and upright bass. Hang out on the deck or spread a blanket on the lawn.
SATURDAY, AUG. 28
DISCOVERY WALK: 9-11 a.m. Family-friendly stroll, meet in the lobby of Wallowa Lake Lodge.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Main Street in Joseph. Crafts, produce, homemade goods and some live music.
WALLOWA MOUNTAIN CRUISE CAR SHOW: Main Street in Joseph. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Show-n-Shine; 1-2 p.m., live music; 3-4 p.m., Ragman Memorial Cruise to Enterprise.
SUNDAY, AUG. 29
YOGA ON THE LAWN: 9-10 a.m. Wallowa Lake Lodge. Free and open to the public.
WALLOWA LAKE LODGE: PIANO WITH GAIL SWART: 6-9 p.m. Free and open to the public.
TUESDAY, AUG. 31
PILATES: 9-10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 1
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall next to the Enterprise Library. Lunch $10, if desired.
