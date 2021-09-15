WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 15
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall next to the Enterprise Library. Speaker will be Chantal Ivenso of NEODD speaking on the recently completed needs assessment related to the coronavirus pandemic in northeast Oregon. Lunch $10, if desired.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 16
PILATES: 9-10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 4-6 p.m. Josephy Center in Joseph. Visitors and players of all levels are welcome! Free.
SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH PRESENTATION: 6 p.m. 305 Wagner St., Enterprise. “The Devil’s Greatest Deception, Part 1.” Free Bible prophecy seminar.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 17
DISCOVERY WALK: 9-11 a.m. BC Falls hike (moderate). Meet at Wallowa Lake Trailhead at the end of Wallowa Lake Highway at 9 a.m. Registration required, with a 10-person maximum group size. Register at info@wallowology.org
WALLOWA LAKE LODGE: MUSIC ON THE DECK: 5-7 p.m. Enjoy the sounds of acoustic guitar with musician Dan Zundel. Free and open to public.
SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH PRESENTATION: 6 p.m. 305 Wagner St., Enterprise. “The Devil’s Greatest Deception, Part 2.” Free Bible prophecy seminar.
WALLOWA VALLEY FESTIVAL OF ARTS: 7-8:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture. Opening night. No libations, food or live music. Masks required.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 18
EAGLE CAP SHOOTERS ASSOCIATION YOUTH SHOOT: 69105 Ant Flat Road, Enterprise (gun range). Sign up 9-10 a.m.; shoot starts at 10 a.m. Two classes: 8-12 and 13-17. Free entry, free food, free firearms and ammo provided. Great prizes.
DISCOVERY WALK: 9-11 a.m. Family-friendly stroll, meet in the lobby of Wallowa Lake Lodge.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Main Street in Joseph near Stein’s Distillery. Crafts, produce, homemade goods and some live music will be on tap for visitors. www.wallowacountyfarmersmarket.com, 541-426-0795 or search for “Wallowa County Farmers’ Market” on Facebook.
WALLOWA VALLEY FESTIVAL OF ARTS: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Josephy Center. Live music, free admission. Noon to 4 pm — Art walk in Joseph. 2 p.m. Quick Draw event on the lawn at the Mount Joseph Lodge.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 19
YOGA ON THE LAWN: 9-10 a.m. Wallowa Lake Lodge. Free and open to the public.
WALLOWA VALLEY FESTIVAL OF ARTS: Josephy Center. Art viewing and silent auction bids until 2 p.m.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 21
PILATES: 9-10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital conference room. Support, share resources, celebrate milestones and listen to speakers talk about topics relating to mastectomies and breast cancer. Everyone is welcome. Virtual link available. Preregistration required. 541-426-7919.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall next to the Enterprise Library. Lunch $10, if desired.
