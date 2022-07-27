WEDNESDAY, JULY 27
CJD LITTLE BUCKAROO RODEO: 9 a.m.-noon. Harley Tucker Arena, Joseph. Rodeo for special needs children and adults, free entry. Open to public and free of charge to watch.
SENIOR STRENGTH AND STRETCH: 10 a.m. Wallowa Avenue Wellness, Joseph. Six-week series to enhance strength and increase balance. $67. 541-203-3634.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Steve Williams, Rotary District 5100 governor, will speak. Everyone welcome.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet at the sports facility at the Jensen Ball Fields in Enterprise. Every Wednesday Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion around a health topic and then the group will begin a walk inside, appropriate for all fitness levels! For more info, call 541-426-7998.
WINE GLASS PAINTING: 5-7 p.m. Josephy Center. Give back to the community with your finished painted wine glass. Ages 14 and up. Free.
ENTERPRISE CEMETERY MAINTENANCE DISTRICT MEETING: 6 p.m. Thornton Conference Room, Wallowa County Courthouse.
DRAGONS ON THE LAKE DRAGON BOAT PADDLE PRACTICE: 6-7 p.m. Boat launch dock at the Marina. No experience required. Wear light clothing and bring water. For more info call 541-432-1121.
CJD PRCA RODEO FAMILY NIGHT: 6:30-9 p.m. Harley Tucker Arena, Joseph.
CJD FAMILY DANCE: 9-11:55 p.m. Thunder Room, next to Harley Tucker Arena, Joseph. Family dance.
THURSDAY, JULY 28
MILES FOR MAMMOGRAMS 5K WALK: 9 a.m.-noon. Harley Tucker Arena, Joseph. All entry fees go to Wallowa Memorial Hospital for mammogram screening/equipment. Dogs are welcome for an additional fee.
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-2 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital classroom. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30 p.m. Courthouse gazebo and lawn.
CJD PRCA RODEO TOUGH ENOUGH TO WEAR PINK: 6:30-10 p.m. Harley Tucker Arena, Joseph.
WALLOWA LAKE LODGE LECTURE SERIES: 7-8 p.m. David Mildrexler will speak about water, wildlife climate and a conservation vision for our mountains.
CJD THURSDAY NIGHT AFTER PARTY: 9-11:55 p.m. Thunder Room, next to Harley Tucker Arena. Drinks, music and more.
FRIDAY, JULY 29
WALLOWA MOUNTAIN BICYCLE CLUB RIDE: 7-9 a.m. Meet at Kokanee Inn in Joseph. Pavement ride, 25 miles, intermediate pace.
CJD JUNIOR PARADE: 10-11:05 a.m. North Main Street, Joseph.
FAMILY CRAFTY FRIDAY: Hosted by Josephy Center. Drop in between 11 a.m.-4 p.m. to enjoy a free craft making experience together. All materials provided.
CJD PRCA RODEO WESTERN HERITAGE NIGHT: 6:30-10 p.m. Harley Tucker Arena, Joseph.
SATURDAY, JULY 30
DRAGONS ON THE LAKE DRAGON BOAT PADDLE PRACTICE: 8-9 a.m. Boat launch dock at the Marina. No experience required. Wear light clothing and bring water. For more info call 541-432-1121.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 N. Main, Joseph, next to Stein Distillery. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, crafts and produce.
DISCOVERY WALKS: 9-11 a.m. Meet in the lobby of Wallowa Lake Lodge. Join Wallowology’s Nature Discovery Guide for family-friendly walks.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
CJD GRAND PARADE: 10 a.m.-noon. North Main Street in Joseph.
NEZ PERCE FRIENDSHIP FEAST AND TRADITIONAL DANCE: Noon-6 p.m. At the arbor next to the rodeo arena in Joseph.
CJD PRCA RODEO VETERAN NIGHT: 6:30-9 p.m. Harley Tucker Arena, Joseph.
CJD AFTER PARTY WITH WHISKEY CREEK BAND: 9-11:55 p.m. Thunder Room next to Harley Tucker Arena, Joseph. Live music, drinks, dancing. 21-and-older event.
SUNDAY, JULY 31
WALLOWA LAKE CHAPEL SERVICES: 8 a.m. Wallowa County Park on the north end of Wallowa Lake. Morning prayer services are led by members of the Wallowa County Ecumenical Ministry Society.
COWBOY CHURCH AND BREAKFAST: 9:30-11 a.m. Harley Tucker Arena, Joseph.
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Joseph Community Center, 102 E. 1st St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
MONDAY, AUG. 1
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
TUESDAY, AUG. 2
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
BROWN BAG LUNCH: Noon-1:30 p.m. Josephy Center. Dr. Keith Graham and Janet Graham will discuss the importance of Advanced Directives. Free and open to public.
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-2 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital classroom. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 3
SENIOR STRENGTH AND STRETCH: 10 a.m. Wallowa Avenue Wellness, Joseph. 6 week series to enhance strength and increase balance. $67. 541-203-3634.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Steve Williams, Rotary District 5100 governor, will speak. Everyone welcome.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet at the sports facility at the Jensen Ball Fields in Enterprise. Every Wednesday Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion around a health topic and then the group will begin a walk inside, appropriate for all fitness levels! For more info, call 541-426-7998.
WINE GLASS PAINTING: 5-7 p.m. Josephy Center. Give back to the community with your finished painted wine glass. Ages 14 and up. Free.
DRAGONS ON THE LAKE DRAGON BOAT PADDLE PRACTICE: 6-7 p.m. Boat launch dock at the Marina. No experience required. Wear light clothing and bring water. For more info call 541-432-1121.
THURSDAY, AUG. 4
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-2 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital classroom. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30 pm. Courthouse gazebo and lawn.
FRIDAY, AUG. 5
WALLOWA COUNTY FAIR: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Junior rodeo.
FAMILY CRAFTY FRIDAY: Hosted by Josephy Center. Drop in between 11 a.m.-4 p.m. to enjoy a free craft making experience together. All materials provided.
BACK COUNTRY BASH: Harley Tucker Arena, Joseph. Two full nights of music, seven bands, onsite camping, vendors and an after-party breakfast.
SATURDAY, AUG. 6
SUNRISE IRON MUSEUM DAY: All day annual event showcasing over 100 tractors, plows, cultivators and other antique machinery from the early 1900s. 65708 Sunrise Road, Enterprise.
WALLOWA COUNTY FAIR: 8 a.m., Food booth opens; 8:30 a.m., Flag raising; 9 am, 4-H Dog show begins; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Junior rodeo.
DRAGONS ON THE LAKE DRAGON BOAT PADDLE PRACTICE: 8-9 a.m. Boat launch dock at the Marina. No experience required. Wear light clothing and bring water. For more info call 541-432-1121.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 N. Main, Joseph, next to Stein Distillery. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, crafts and produce.
DISCOVERY WALKS: 9-11 a.m. Meet in the lobby of Wallowa Lake Lodge. Join Wallowology’s Nature Discovery Guide for family-friendly walks.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
BACK COUNTRY BASH: Harley Tucker Arena, Joseph. Two full nights of music, seven bands, onsite camping, vendors and an after-party breakfast.
SUNDAY, AUG. 7
WALLOWA LAKE CHAPEL SERVICES: 8 a.m. Wallowa County Park on the north end of Wallowa Lake. Morning prayer services are led by members of the Wallowa County Ecumenical Ministry Society.
COWBOY ACTION FUN SHOOT: Set up at 10 a.m.; event begins at noon. Potluck dinner afterwards. Revolvers, lever guns, shotguns. Eagle Cap Shooters’ gun range, 69105 Ant Flat Road, Enterprise. For info call 541-263-2077.
WALLOWA COUNTY FAIR: 11 a.m., Food booth opens; noon, 4-H Horse show begins, Flag raising and meeting.
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Joseph Community Center, 102 E. 1st St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
MONDAY, AUG. 8
WALLOWA COUNTY FAIR: 7 a.m., Food booth opens; 8 a.m., 4-H Horse show begins.
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
TUESDAY, AUG. 9
WALLOWA COUNTY FAIR: 7 a.m., Food booth opens; 8 a.m., 4-H Horse show begins; 7 p.m., Horse awards program.
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-2 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital classroom. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
